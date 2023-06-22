Scoot Henderson on Damian Lillard: I think he should stay in Portland, it would be great to play alongside Dame

SiriusXM NBA Radio: “Our relationship is gonna grow, especially that I’m going there now. I think our games can complement each other. I get in the paint and play defense well, and the things he does are obviously magnificent. I think we’re gonna do great. … I think he should stay. It would be great to play alongside a guy like Dame, learning so much, especially how he came in the game so confident and fearless. I’m gonna take the same approach.” 🏀 The newest member of the @trailblazers Scoot Henderson wants to be Damian Lillard’s teammate in Portland #RipCity #NBADraft
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Crazy parallel for Blazers… Back in ’84, they took Sam Bowie at No. 2 (Hakeem went No. 1) because they didn’t want to be redundant w/ MJ & Drexler. BAD MOVE. Not this time around w/ Scoot (not saying he’s MJ) & Dame (even tho I think he’ll get traded).
Can Scoot & Dame work? – 1:15 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The NBA G League Ignite had a draft-high four players taken tonight in the 2023 NBA Draft led by Scoot Henderson being selected with the third overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers. In terms of American colleges, Arkansas had the most with three. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/eTk8HdAEvA – 1:15 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “[Dame] wants it to work here, and he’s challenging us to get it done, which is more than fair. He’s earned that.” – 1:15 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin, asked if he feels like he’s in danger of losing Damian Lillard: “No, I don’t. He’s probably being more vocal than ever, but I don’t look at that as a negative.” – 1:14 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin on Scoot Henderson and Damain Lillard: “I have already said my goal is for Damian Lillard to retire a Trail Blazer. I have zero desire to trade him. I hope it works out here.” – 1:12 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I asked Joe Cronin if the intention is still to build around Damian Lillard. “It is.” – 1:08 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin says he had a “long talk” with Damian Lillard on Tuesday morning about trade possibilities. Has been in contact with agent Aaron Goodwin leading up to today. – 1:08 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin on Scoot Henderson: “Has a chance to be a transcendent player in this league.”
On Kris Murray: “He does what we’re trying to do, what we need more of. Defense, IQ, ranginess.”
On Rayan Rupert: “A ton of potential. Really rangy, long, defensive minded.” – 1:04 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Damian Lillard has not had any recent communication with the Portland Trail Blazers involving the draft, free agency or his future, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:01 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New episode of @LockedOnHeat reacting to the Heat picking Jaime Jaquez Jr., Damian Lillard’s future and more. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 12:34 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Now all we need is Damian Lillard to ask out of Portland on Instagram Live while smoking a hookah. – 12:18 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs take another Frenchman, Sidy Cissoko
6’7″ shooting guard, played with G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson this year. – 12:04 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lillard reportedly ready to give Blazers at least a bit more time. And more on Jaquez. The latest from our NBA Draft live blog, which will remain open well past midnight: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:44 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
For @USATODAYSports, I explained what Portland Trail Blazers fans are getting in G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson. This is a fascinating pick that already has Damian Lillard in the backcourt.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lillard decision on whether to ask for trade will extend “now between tonight and the start of free agency and into free agency,” per Shams. Wants to give Portland a bit more time to see if they can build contending team. – 11:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Worth nothing: Damian Lillard can’t actually be traded until July 9 (one year after he signed his extension) so it makes sense that the current stance is “giving the front office the first week of free agency to do enough.” – 11:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers next on @Stadium: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:19 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think he should stay…it would be great to play along side a guy like Dame”
🏀 The newest member of the @trailblazers Scoot Henderson wants to be Damian Lillard’s teammate in Portland #RipCity #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @DalenCuff | @SiriusXMSports
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
How is everyone feeling about Scoot Henderson making his way to PDX? pic.twitter.com/S0vmRIenqP – 10:29 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Scoot Henderson will be coached in Portland by a former point guard who also went No. 3 in the draft (in 1997), Chauncey Billups. Scoot says he is eager to learn from a point guard guru:
“I’m gonna pick Chauncey’s brain so much, he might get annoyed.”
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Scoot Henderson said all the right things in a Zoom conference with Portland media: Loves the city and the greenery, can’t wait to get here, feels like he fits in well, could be “very complementary” to @Dame_Lillard in the @trailblazers backcourt.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Joe Cronin, Chauncey Billups and Damian Lillard exited last season lamenting the fact that the team was too young and lacked size.
Then the Blazers drafted 6-2 Scoot Henderson, 19.
I’m not questioning the pick at No. 3. He was reportedly the best player available.
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
I would be shocked if Scoot isn’t traded. Scoot is not a combo guard who can play with Dame and Dame won’t play off the ball. And the Blazers aren’t of a mind to deal Dame. That leaves Scoot on the move. They are just waiting for the best deal – 9:07 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers select guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA draft
#RipCity
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Scoot Henderson is now a member of the #Blazers!
What does this mean for Damian Lillard???
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“I’m hoping to get to play with Dame, for sure,” Scoot Henderson said.
“I’m hoping to get to play with Dame, for sure,” Scoot Henderson said.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
More on Blazers draft pick Scoot Henderson and his family in @andscape bit.ly/42ZDzhQ #nba #NBADraft – 8:41 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is all smiles pic.twitter.com/KtEGv4CUdR – 8:39 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Michael Jordan insisting on drafting Brandon Miller despite the incoming ownership wanting to draft Scoot Henderson is 🤌 – 8:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Scoot Henderson Zoom call with Portland media happening momentarily… – 8:35 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Loved this story form Hanif Abdurraqib on Scoot Henderson espn.com/nba/story/_/id… always a pleasure to see Hanif’s byline – 8:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Our Heat-flavored NBA Draft blog, which we will update all night: Blazers take Scoot Henderson, setting stage for a possible Lillard trade request and a subsequent Heat pursuit. Ball in Dame’s court now: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:26 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about BRandon Miller to Charlotte and Scoot Henderson to the Portland Trail Blazers now!
Come join @TheBoxAndOne_ and I diving into these players:
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Scoot Henderson to the Blazers. So, now what for Damian Lillard? Or is there an Anfernee Simons move to make? – 8:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren all in the Western Conference.
Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren all in the Western Conference.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Portland Trail Blazers just used the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA draft to select point guard Scoot Henderson
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Blazers had to take Scoot. Had to. Figure out what’s up with Dame tomorrow. Scoot’s too talented to pass on. – 8:25 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
With the 3rd pick of the #NBADraft, the @trailblazers select Scoot Henderson! pic.twitter.com/tjSA8gvhNT – 8:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Trail Blazers keep the pick and select Scoot Henderson at No. 3. Now what? – 8:24 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The Portland Trail Blazers take Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. – 8:24 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I probably wouldn’t have let the outgoing owner of my team pick the guy who allegedly provided the gun for a fatal shooting over Scoot Henderson, just because he’s a better fit with LaMelo Ball, but that’s just me. – 8:24 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is the right choice by the Hornets. A 6-9 shot-creator and versatile defender over a 6-2 guard. Charlotte will be able to build big lineups alongside Miller and LaMelo Ball, and Miller has P&R playmaking skill to have Ball flourish off-ball. – 8:22 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Scoot Henderson to the Trail Blazers. Let’s see what happens next. – 8:22 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Michael Jordan, Charlotte’s outgoing owner, makes the final call on a decision that will shape the franchise for a generation. Miller is really good. And he makes sense w/LaMelo. But there are a lot of execs that believe Scoot Henderson is a bigger talent. – 8:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Portland backcourt depth:
Damian Lillard
Scoot Henderson
Anfernee Simons
Shaedon Sharpe
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is going to go down as an all-time terrible draft pick. – 8:21 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Charlotte passing on Scoot Henderson is a massive massive mistake. Portland is the huge winner of the night for getting to pick Scoot at No. 3 overall – 8:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Portland is selecting Scoot Henderson at No. 3. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Portland is on the clock with their chance at Scoot Henderson.
The last month of Damian Lillard speculation has been leading up to this moment. – 8:19 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Charlotte has selected Brandon Miller at No. 2 leaving Scoot Henderson for the Trail Blazers at No. 3. pic.twitter.com/UrFm6tKoRE – 8:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: After seriously debating Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, Charlotte is selecting Miller at No. 2. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Scoot Henderson displaying some heavy metal as he smiles for the cameras at Barclays Center – 7:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Pelicans received a meeting in recent days with Scoot Henderson. New Orleans has pursued a top 2-3 pick in the Draft but both Charlotte and Portland are so far expressing no interest in moving pick.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The @Stadium NBA Draft Live show begins, discussing top prospects Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:32 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama & Scoot Henderson chat before the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/8kw0zRRyc8 – 6:30 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Amen Thompson’s odds to go No. 3 overall have moved from +1000 to only +150 on @DKSportsbook:
Scoot Henderson = -150
Brandon Miller = +105
Amen Thompson = +150
Evan Sidery @esidery
Amen Thompson’s odds to go No. 3 overall have plummeted from +1000 to only +150 on @DKSportsbook:
Scoot Henderson = -150
Brandon Miller = +105
Amen Thompson = +150
Evan Sidery @esidery
Brandon Miller’s odds to go No. 2 overall on @DKSportsbook have now leapfrogged back above Scoot Henderson less than three hours before the draft begins:
Miller = -170
Henderson = +100
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Scoot Henderson brought the grill out for the 2023 #NBADraft 🥶 pic.twitter.com/LlOyZokUZE – 5:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Scoot Henderson tells ESPN that Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Stephen Curry are among the players he most wants to test himself against in the NBA. – 5:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
If you missed our interview with 2023 #NBADraft Prospect Scoot Henderson you can listen to it here on the SXM App! ➡️ siriusxm.us/scoothenderson
More Draft Coverage siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think this year is probably the most serious approach [Damian Lillard] is probably taking to ultimately decided what he’s going to do”.
@ChrisBHaynes shares his thoughts on how significant tonight’s 3rd overall pick is for the Blazers and Lillard.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers running it back if Bucks lose 1 of Middleton or Lopez, and Dame #staysloyal in Por. vs.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New mock draft up now shifting Scoot Henderson to the Hornets at 2 and Brandon Miller to 3. But could Amen Thompson also be in consideration for the Blazers?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Draft rumors: Scoot Henderson gaining traction at No. 2; Knicks, Clippers talked Paul George trade
NBA Draft rumors: Scoot Henderson gaining traction at No. 2; Knicks, Clippers talked Paul George trade
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Scoot Henderson for #2 odds have flipped yet again on @FDSportsbook. +160 last weekend, then dropped, then favored for 2 days, then one single Woj tweet flipped Miller into being a huge fav, and now today suddenly Scoot is a huge -380 fav. Rollercoaster! pic.twitter.com/HQi1mdPUrf – 12:47 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Scoot Henderson for #2 odds have flipped yet again on @FDSportsbook. +160 last weekend, then dropped, then favored for 2 days, then one single Woj tweet flipped Miller into being a huge fav, and now today suddenly Scoot is a huge +380 fav. Rollercoaster! pic.twitter.com/GX6oLtJEB5 – 12:47 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Scoot Henderson is now the heavy consensus betting favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Hornets across all sportsbooks. – 12:41 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Scoot Henderson is now the heavy betting favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Hornets, currently at -380 odds on @FDSportsbook. – 12:40 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Word definitely is spreading among teams in the lottery that Charlotte is still strongly considering Scoot Henderson at No. 2, particularly with support from new ownership. General manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters this week Michael Jordan has final say over the selection. – 12:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With a few hours before the draft, here’s my final Miami Heat draft notebook on Miami’s shifting perspective on the draft, Damian Lillard reports and more lingering thoughts.
With a few hours before the draft, here’s my final Miami Heat draft notebook on Miami’s shifting perspective on the draft, Damian Lillard reports and more lingering thoughts.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon Miller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. – 12:28 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers must do right by Damian Lillard: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon MIller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. – 12:13 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Everybody wants Dame to leave Portland way more than Dame wants to leave Portland. – 11:37 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If Dame winds up on a super team how many loyalty and true to the grind points does it dock him? – 10:50 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Updated the 2023 NBA Mock Draft overnight, where I explain why I’m mocking Scoot Henderson at No. 2 to Charlotte to start what is going to be a wild 2023 NBA Draft Day.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast with @DBWilson2: What happened with Bradley Beal? A closer look at what may be going on with Damian Lillard? And running through the Heat’s draft options at No. 18 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
This week’s Heat Check podcast with @DBWilson2: What happened with Bradley Beal? A closer look at what may be going on with Damian Lillard? And running through the Heat’s draft options at No. 18 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Does Zion Williamson have strong trade value?
🏀 Damian Lillard is key to a Scoot Henderson trade
🏀 How much are the Pelicans willing to give up for Scoot?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Even Dame’s money increases because an increase in the 2023-24 cap has a ripple effect on 2024-25, 2025-26 (first year of Dame’s extension) – 4:22 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers must do right by Damian Lillard: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Longest tenure for current players with one team:
Curry (2009)
K. Thompson (2011)
Lillard (2012)
D. Green (2012)
Giannis (2013)
K. Middleton (2013)
Embiid (2014)
Off the list since season’s end –
Haslem (2003) retired
Beal (2012) trade
I’m told a timeline likely extends now between here this point tonight and the start of free agency, to see what Portland is able to do. If they are unable to do something meaningful to improve the team, Damian Lillard has said behind the scenes he doesn’t want to do a rebuild with young guys, he wants to be on a more veteran-laden team. For now, it’s a good night in Portland, Scoot Henderson was top priority for the Blazers. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 22, 2023
Sean Highkin: Scoot Henderson: “I’m gonna pick Chauncey’s brain so much, he might get annoyed. I’m gonna learn so much from him.” -via Twitter @highkin / June 22, 2023