Spurs make it official, draft Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall

The Athletic: The wait is over. With the first pick in the 2023 #NBADraft, the San Antonio Spurs select Victor Wembanyama.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Remember talking to @TimMartin_TX last year about Victor Wembanyama. I asked if the hype was valid. He said absolutely, then told me that Wemby is a super competitor and one of those guys who adds something new to his game every summer. – 8:08 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Spurs fans don’t have to wait any longer because Victor Wembanyama has officially been drafted by San Antonio. Here’s what he brings to the Spurs: spurstalk.com/instant-reacti… – 8:08 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I want to see Victor Wembanyama become a star like anyone else. I also want to enjoy how his career unfolds without these ridiculous, outsize expectations. It’s great when you can watch someone grow & ascend without ruining that progress with unfair comparisons & silly hyperbole. – 8:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spurs 1st overall draft picks in their first NBA season —
David Robinson:
— Rookie of the Year
— All-Star
Tim Duncan:
— Rookie of the Year
— All-Star
Victor Wembanyama:
— ???
— ??? pic.twitter.com/p2emTu7Ynr – 8:04 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Full scouting reports of 60+ NBA draft prospects: nbadraft.theringer.com – 7:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The @Stadium NBA Draft Live show begins, discussing top prospects Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With the NBA draft less than an hour away, hearing strong rumblings the Spurs have zeroed in on Victor Wembanyama with the top pick. – 7:27 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Victor Wembanyama towers over Joakim Noah … pic.twitter.com/4fz39M8kq7 – 7:27 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Victor Wembanyama towers over Joakim Noah … pic.twitter.com/rVNXTFHjq6 – 7:27 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Victor Wembanyama talking to some fans and signing a ball at the Draft
He’s so tall he could just take the pen and ball from the first row of stands. pic.twitter.com/jMi6VTAutx – 7:24 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama signing autographs at the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/Tm3WicExmQ – 7:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Victor Wembanyama autographs a basketball for a fan before the #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/he6tKZHdMJ – 7:20 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Is it just us or Victor Wembanyama actually looking fly out there for NBA Draft night? 😏
pic.twitter.com/BcbVEDnEzc – 7:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
“Today marks the day the Spurs are back.”
@AdamSchein on the Spurs drafting Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/842HXhs9tN – 6:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I would like to congratulate you all for not tweeting “Source: Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama” a billion times today. – 6:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama & Scoot Henderson chat before the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/8kw0zRRyc8 – 6:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Not surprisingly, Victor Wembanyama is being put in the back row of the NBA draft class photo. pic.twitter.com/JRFsSKMwNe – 6:28 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Such a pleasure to chat with Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft in Brooklyn. More coverage coming soon! pic.twitter.com/hPhZ33zOHc – 6:16 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama, the presumptive No. 1 pick, test-drives his big moment on the Barclays Center stage more than two hours before the 2023 NBA Drsft pic.twitter.com/bLJCaQxHzr – 5:23 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Victor Wembanyama says San Antonio “is synonymous with winning.” So, no, Wemby doesn’t watch that much NBA lately.
Plus! Sometimes a QB just wants a quality ‘shroom.
(Free to read)
markkreidler.substack.com/p/news-you-did… – 5:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I just got a weather alert for baseball sized hail in Denver which can only mean the Nuggets are drafting Victor Wembanyama. – 5:02 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
We launched a new YouTube series! 📽️
Beyond the B.S.
In Episode 1, yours truly unpacks the Victor Wembanyama hype – dispelling myths about his level of competition and explaining why history of draft giants suggests he’s not a sure thing.
youtube.com/watch?v=AwyKvS… – 4:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Gearing up for playing with Victor Wembanyama, Doug McDermott and Zach Collins are in Phoenix working out with player development coach Phil Beckner.
“Zach looks great,” Doug told me. “He is shooting the crap out of the ball.”
Story to come. – 4:06 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jeremy Sochan believes he and Victor Wembanyama will complement each other really well.
Check out my full Q&A with Sochan here: bit.ly/3qWYSDs pic.twitter.com/wNIdL3zhKW – 2:09 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Hours before Victor Wembanyama officially becomes the fresh face of the franchise, here’s a shameless plug of my recent discussion with @kirkgoldsberry about the Spurs’ young core and potential to build around the No. 1 pick: youtu.be/uBXWy-6P1iM – 2:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will be a media correspondent for the @NBA at tonight’s draft.
I spoke to Sochan about his rookie year, Victor Wembanyama’s game, the Spurs’ young core, how he and Wemby will fit together, his one-handed free throws, etc. Q&A: basketballnews.com/stories/jeremy… – 1:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The projected No. 1 #NBADraft pick Victor Wembanyama joined @SiriusXMNBA Radio!
Get the SXM App! ➡️ siriusxm.us/wembanyama
Draft Coverage siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23
Follow @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/MAc5HpdlNM – 1:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Victor Wembanyama poised, confident, ready for his moment at NBA Draft
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/22/wem… – 12:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“His perspective is different”
🏀 @adaniels33 believes the sky is the limit for Victor Wembanyama #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/yKzh2uG0Yv – 12:00 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Victor Wembanyama is ridiculously skilled at 7’5” and unbelievably wise at 19.
I wrote a bunch about the generational prospect who will be drafted first overall by the Spurs in just a few hours.
kens5.com/article/sports… – 11:08 AM
Victor Wembanyama is ridiculously skilled at 7’5” and unbelievably wise at 19.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Victor Wembanyama’s week in NYC has made it clear he’s ready for the NBA.
But is the NBA world really, truly ready for the towering, polished French phenom? washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… @washingtonpost @PostSports – 10:50 AM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The 2023 NBA Draft has arrived. Here’s a look at the Final Big Board for the San Antonio Spurs beyond Victor Wembanyama going No. 1: spurstalk.com/san-antonio-sp… – 10:02 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama is ready to land in the NBA as one of the most anticipated prospects in history 🫡
But the other side of the coin reveals problems for the European basketball landscape:
eurohoops.net/en/trademarks/… – 9:41 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Happy NBA draft day!
There’s… not that much on the slate for the Chicago Bulls right now.
But around the league, this is one of the most highly-anticipated drafts in recent years — mostly due to all-but-certain No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. Get prepped: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 9:40 AM
Happy NBA draft day!
There’s… not that much on the slate for the Chicago Bulls right now.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The level of confidence that Victor Wembanyama has is something we’ve never seen in Europe 👀
Why Wemby is so self-assured & vocal compared to his European predecessors:
basketnews.com/stream/177281-… – 9:33 AM
The level of confidence that Victor Wembanyama has is something we’ve never seen in Europe 👀
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The height is real. The hype? Let’s just say Victor Wembanyama has a lot to live up to. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:53 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Today is the day for Victor Wembanyama, who will officially make the jump to the NBA after the Draft ✈️
But who else could follow the same path, leaving Europe after successful campaigns over here? This is our list:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 6:00 AM
Today is the day for Victor Wembanyama, who will officially make the jump to the NBA after the Draft ✈️
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It’s finally #NBADraft Day!
Check out the top European prospects besides Victor Wembanyama by @EHoopsScouting:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:15 AM
It’s finally #NBADraft Day!
Dan Woike: Joakim Noah just walked in and went to talk with Victor Wembanyama. Tons of cameras following all of Wemby’s steps. Again, he’s very at ease. -via Twitter @DanWoikeSports / June 22, 2023
Oh, right. Assuming he’s a Spur, how would you guys help each other on the court? Jeremy Sochan: “Yeah, assuming it happens, I think we both have a lot of versatility, especially on the defensive side. He’s a rim protector and he’s very lengthy, and then I’m very destructive and I can play 1 through 5, so I think there’s a lot of potential there. And then offensively, I feel like I’ll be able to get him into good spots and be able to play-make for him and make the game easy for him. I think we complement each other’s games really well and I think it’s really exciting if, potentially, that happens.” -via basketballnews.com / June 22, 2023