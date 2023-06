Stephen Curry, Chris Paul excited to be teammates

Make no mistake, this move doesn’t happen without Curry’s blessing and Paul’s acquiescence. Both are big enough stars to have killed this move if they wanted to. But team sources say Stephen Curry and Chris Paul are excited about their union, and that’s assuredly because they had a meeting of minds. No doubt, their rivalry has subsided over the years as both dribble towards their 40s. But mutual respect and appreciating the brotherhood doesn’t always mean teaming up.Source: Marcus Thompson II @ The Athletic