Thunder trade up to No. 10 for Cason Wallace, take on Davis Bertans' contract from Mavericks

Shams Charania: Sources: Oklahoma City is acquiring Cason Wallace from Dallas at No. 10.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Davis Bertans numbers:
93rd percentile overall offense
99th percentile spot up
94th percentile off screens
38% on C+S looks
43% on open C+S looks
77% at the rim
50% on corner 3’s
38% on non-corner 3’s
100% in the mid range (4-4, lol) pic.twitter.com/PdGCJM0nyQ – 9:59 PM
Davis Bertans numbers:
93rd percentile overall offense
99th percentile spot up
94th percentile off screens
38% on C+S looks
43% on open C+S looks
77% at the rim
50% on corner 3’s
38% on non-corner 3’s
100% in the mid range (4-4, lol) pic.twitter.com/PdGCJM0nyQ – 9:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has agreed in principal to acquire the draft rights to Cason Wallace (10th overall) from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the draft rights to Dereck Lively II (12th overall). The trade is not yet final. – 9:51 PM
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has agreed in principal to acquire the draft rights to Cason Wallace (10th overall) from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the draft rights to Dereck Lively II (12th overall). The trade is not yet final. – 9:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has agreed in principal to acquire the draft rights to Cason Wallace (10th overall) from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the draft rights to Dereck Lively II (12th overall). The trade is not yet final. – 9:50 PM
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has agreed in principal to acquire the draft rights to Cason Wallace (10th overall) from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the draft rights to Dereck Lively II (12th overall). The trade is not yet final. – 9:50 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Cason Wallace said the KD-Russ Thunder were one of his favorite teams and that he played with them frequently on 2K – 9:48 PM
Cason Wallace said the KD-Russ Thunder were one of his favorite teams and that he played with them frequently on 2K – 9:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Cason Wallace Synergy Numbers:
55th Percentile overall offense
62nd percentile in Half Court Offense
71st percentile PnR Handler
64% at the rim
35% on C+S Looks
41% on Dribble Jumpers (75th percentile)
Extreme competitor, defender, Toolsy. pic.twitter.com/2IqoFSgt4i – 9:47 PM
Cason Wallace Synergy Numbers:
55th Percentile overall offense
62nd percentile in Half Court Offense
71st percentile PnR Handler
64% at the rim
35% on C+S Looks
41% on Dribble Jumpers (75th percentile)
Extreme competitor, defender, Toolsy. pic.twitter.com/2IqoFSgt4i – 9:47 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Cason Wallace said it means a lot to play with SGA and that he can learn a lot from him – 9:43 PM
Cason Wallace said it means a lot to play with SGA and that he can learn a lot from him – 9:43 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Cason Wallace with the Thunder hat: pic.twitter.com/D2g9FXvm1y – 9:43 PM
Cason Wallace with the Thunder hat: pic.twitter.com/D2g9FXvm1y – 9:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Cason Wallace is a Kentucky guard who fell to #10.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a Kentucky guard who fell to #11 five years ago.
Wallace named SGA as the best player in the NBA in a rookie interview. He’s been seen wearing SGA’s shoes in workouts. pic.twitter.com/zFiNVi11wF – 9:42 PM
Cason Wallace is a Kentucky guard who fell to #10.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a Kentucky guard who fell to #11 five years ago.
Wallace named SGA as the best player in the NBA in a rookie interview. He’s been seen wearing SGA’s shoes in workouts. pic.twitter.com/zFiNVi11wF – 9:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
As we get out of the lottery, a list of 10 players who I’m watching for the Nuggets around their draft spots in the late first/early second.
Cason Wallace already off the board, but everybody else is still there.
milehighsports.com/10-names-to-wa… – 9:41 PM
As we get out of the lottery, a list of 10 players who I’m watching for the Nuggets around their draft spots in the late first/early second.
Cason Wallace already off the board, but everybody else is still there.
milehighsports.com/10-names-to-wa… – 9:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
OK, so Mavs can talk about Lively, now that Silver has announced that part of the trade, but they can’t specifically discuss the Bertans part of the deal. – 9:38 PM
OK, so Mavs can talk about Lively, now that Silver has announced that part of the trade, but they can’t specifically discuss the Bertans part of the deal. – 9:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Seeing people question Dallas for using the 10th pick to make a salary dump.
They moved down TWO spots, made it significantly easier to trade for a vet since nobody wanted the Bertans deal but the TPE is valuable, and got the prospect they wanted anyway.
It was a great trade – 9:36 PM
Seeing people question Dallas for using the 10th pick to make a salary dump.
They moved down TWO spots, made it significantly easier to trade for a vet since nobody wanted the Bertans deal but the TPE is valuable, and got the prospect they wanted anyway.
It was a great trade – 9:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mavs got Bertans off the cap sheet and Dereck Lively II because they held their nose and cannonballed into the tank those final games. Cuban waving that white flag like a sword. – 9:28 PM
Mavs got Bertans off the cap sheet and Dereck Lively II because they held their nose and cannonballed into the tank those final games. Cuban waving that white flag like a sword. – 9:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Cason Wallace watches as the Thunder picks Dereck Lively II, fully knowing that he’s in fact the Thunder’s pick. pic.twitter.com/x5MZn7xqMk – 9:25 PM
Cason Wallace watches as the Thunder picks Dereck Lively II, fully knowing that he’s in fact the Thunder’s pick. pic.twitter.com/x5MZn7xqMk – 9:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The best tweets reacting to the Thunder acquiring Cason Wallace and Davis Bertans (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 9:24 PM
The best tweets reacting to the Thunder acquiring Cason Wallace and Davis Bertans (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 9:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Cason Wallace NBA Draft Profile and Projection now that he is a member of the Thunder:
youtu.be/EhSk9OOsw3Q – 9:21 PM
Cason Wallace NBA Draft Profile and Projection now that he is a member of the Thunder:
youtu.be/EhSk9OOsw3Q – 9:21 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
As of now this looks like fantastic value for Dallas to only have to move down 2 spots to get off Bertans, and still get the guy they probably wanted in Lively. Guessing they knew the Magic were unlikely to take him. – 9:21 PM
As of now this looks like fantastic value for Dallas to only have to move down 2 spots to get off Bertans, and still get the guy they probably wanted in Lively. Guessing they knew the Magic were unlikely to take him. – 9:21 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Honestly, I didn’t pay any attention to the prospects this year. I was certain the Mavs would deal the pick, but on paper what the Mavs pulled off is pretty impressive – dumping Bertans deal and still getting a guy they appeared to be targeting.
I guess … is … is this happy? – 9:18 PM
Honestly, I didn’t pay any attention to the prospects this year. I was certain the Mavs would deal the pick, but on paper what the Mavs pulled off is pretty impressive – dumping Bertans deal and still getting a guy they appeared to be targeting.
I guess … is … is this happy? – 9:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hilarious on the Hoop Collective live draft show, I thought Trey Murphy was talking about @kpelton when he said “Excel guy,” but he was instead talking about fellow Excel Sports Management client Cason Wallace. – 9:15 PM
Hilarious on the Hoop Collective live draft show, I thought Trey Murphy was talking about @kpelton when he said “Excel guy,” but he was instead talking about fellow Excel Sports Management client Cason Wallace. – 9:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
By shedding Davis Bertans, the Mavericks now project to be able to use the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and bi-annual exception.
Dunc’d On Prime subscribers can see our cap sheets, which we’re updating throughout the night:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm/posts/cap-shee… – 9:15 PM
By shedding Davis Bertans, the Mavericks now project to be able to use the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and bi-annual exception.
Dunc’d On Prime subscribers can see our cap sheets, which we’re updating throughout the night:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm/posts/cap-shee… – 9:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
As I’ve said before, throughout this process sources have told me Cason Wallace was going top ten in this draft. Sam Presti traded up to get his guy:
thunderousintentions.com/2023/06/22/okc… – 9:14 PM
As I’ve said before, throughout this process sources have told me Cason Wallace was going top ten in this draft. Sam Presti traded up to get his guy:
thunderousintentions.com/2023/06/22/okc… – 9:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
OKC is so loaded. Everyone on this team can defend and handle the ball. Love the Cason Wallace pick. pic.twitter.com/Sou0CCe7Qz – 9:13 PM
OKC is so loaded. Everyone on this team can defend and handle the ball. Love the Cason Wallace pick. pic.twitter.com/Sou0CCe7Qz – 9:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Thunder have added Cason Wallace and Davis Bertans to their roster (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/06/22/202… – 9:12 PM
The Thunder have added Cason Wallace and Davis Bertans to their roster (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/06/22/202… – 9:12 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Much like the Coulibaly trade we saw earlier, the Thunder moved up two spots to grab their guy in Cason Wallace. The No. 11 pick was known as a potential trade spot by rival teams, with Toronto suspected as a potential trade-up suitor for him and sitting at No. 13. – 9:12 PM
Much like the Coulibaly trade we saw earlier, the Thunder moved up two spots to grab their guy in Cason Wallace. The No. 11 pick was known as a potential trade spot by rival teams, with Toronto suspected as a potential trade-up suitor for him and sitting at No. 13. – 9:12 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Explaining why I think the Oklahoma City move up to No. 10 is a move that I absolutely love for them, including the Cason Wallace pick, with @TheBoxAndOne_
youtube.com/live/juiwN3GSS… – 9:12 PM
Explaining why I think the Oklahoma City move up to No. 10 is a move that I absolutely love for them, including the Cason Wallace pick, with @TheBoxAndOne_
youtube.com/live/juiwN3GSS… – 9:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Cason Wallace said he wants to model his game after Jimmy Butler? Don’t know that I’ve ever heard that before. – 9:10 PM
Cason Wallace said he wants to model his game after Jimmy Butler? Don’t know that I’ve ever heard that before. – 9:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cason Wallace to OKC puts Tre Mann on notice as the backup point guard – 9:09 PM
Cason Wallace to OKC puts Tre Mann on notice as the backup point guard – 9:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I guess moving back two spots to get off that Bertans contract isn’t a terrible move. Feels like they could’ve used that pick to get something useful, though. – 9:07 PM
I guess moving back two spots to get off that Bertans contract isn’t a terrible move. Feels like they could’ve used that pick to get something useful, though. – 9:07 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Oklahoma City can acquire Davis Bertans in July once they officially have cap space.
Acquiring him and the 10th overall pick will reduce their cap space projection from $32M to $10M. – 9:07 PM
Oklahoma City can acquire Davis Bertans in July once they officially have cap space.
Acquiring him and the 10th overall pick will reduce their cap space projection from $32M to $10M. – 9:07 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
lol “sending out Davis Bertans’ contract” is he not a player? Not a person? Just a contract? – 9:07 PM
lol “sending out Davis Bertans’ contract” is he not a player? Not a person? Just a contract? – 9:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs were hoping to accomplish at least two of three things: get off a bad contract, move down slightly in the draft and acquire a veteran starter.
They did the first two by sending Davis Bertans and No. 10 to OKC for No. 12. – 9:06 PM
Mavs were hoping to accomplish at least two of three things: get off a bad contract, move down slightly in the draft and acquire a veteran starter.
They did the first two by sending Davis Bertans and No. 10 to OKC for No. 12. – 9:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
I had Cason Wallace at #6 on my Big Board.
One of the best talents in the draft.
Elite defender. Vastly underrated scorer, shooter and playmaker. Two way player.
Home run pick for OKC. – 9:06 PM
I had Cason Wallace at #6 on my Big Board.
One of the best talents in the draft.
Elite defender. Vastly underrated scorer, shooter and playmaker. Two way player.
Home run pick for OKC. – 9:06 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Mavs taking Cason Wallace confuses me a little. Do they need another small guard? Unless they know something about Kyrie that we don’t…🤔 – 9:05 PM
Mavs taking Cason Wallace confuses me a little. Do they need another small guard? Unless they know something about Kyrie that we don’t…🤔 – 9:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cason Wallace was my favorite guy in the 5-20 range and now he gets to play with SGA and GIddey? Defend with Dort? Love it. – 9:05 PM
Cason Wallace was my favorite guy in the 5-20 range and now he gets to play with SGA and GIddey? Defend with Dort? Love it. – 9:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So there goes Cason Wallace
First guy in Heat 18 range (potentially) that gets drafted
Let’s see who else falls – 9:05 PM
So there goes Cason Wallace
First guy in Heat 18 range (potentially) that gets drafted
Let’s see who else falls – 9:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Getting off of the Davis Bertans contract just to move down two spots is some great work from Dallas. – 9:04 PM
Getting off of the Davis Bertans contract just to move down two spots is some great work from Dallas. – 9:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Good trade for Dallas. Gets off the Bertans contract and creat an exception. – 9:04 PM
Good trade for Dallas. Gets off the Bertans contract and creat an exception. – 9:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Mavericks are trading No. 10 and Davis Bertans to the Thunder for No. 10, sources tell ESPN. – 9:04 PM
The Mavericks are trading No. 10 and Davis Bertans to the Thunder for No. 10, sources tell ESPN. – 9:04 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
to everyone that had the same “Davis Bertans and #10 to OKC” mock trade pic.twitter.com/fMHOm5fXPd – 9:04 PM
to everyone that had the same “Davis Bertans and #10 to OKC” mock trade pic.twitter.com/fMHOm5fXPd – 9:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks will trade No. 10 Cason Wallace and Davis Bertans to Oklahoma City, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 9:03 PM
The Mavericks will trade No. 10 Cason Wallace and Davis Bertans to Oklahoma City, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 9:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Oklahoma City Thunder trade up to the #10 pick to select Cason Wallace in the 2023 NBA Draft. – 9:03 PM
The Oklahoma City Thunder trade up to the #10 pick to select Cason Wallace in the 2023 NBA Draft. – 9:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Dallas is trading Davis Bertans and Cason Wallace at No. 10 to OKC, sources said. – 9:02 PM
Dallas is trading Davis Bertans and Cason Wallace at No. 10 to OKC, sources said. – 9:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Oklahoma City is acquiring Cason Wallace from Dallas at No. 10. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:02 PM
Sources: Oklahoma City is acquiring Cason Wallace from Dallas at No. 10. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
More than halfway to the Mavs’ No. 10 pick.
Here’s who’s still on the board:
— Jarace Walker
— Taylor Hendricks
— Dereck Lively II
— Cam Whitmore
— Cason Wallace
— Gradey Dick
— Bilal Coulibaly
Who ya like? – 8:45 PM
More than halfway to the Mavs’ No. 10 pick.
Here’s who’s still on the board:
— Jarace Walker
— Taylor Hendricks
— Dereck Lively II
— Cam Whitmore
— Cason Wallace
— Gradey Dick
— Bilal Coulibaly
Who ya like? – 8:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Anthony Black reportedly going to the Magic at 6, here are some of the names still available with the Wizards two picks away:
Cam Whitmore, Taylor Hendricks, Jarace Walker, Cason Wallace, Gradey Dick – 8:43 PM
With Anthony Black reportedly going to the Magic at 6, here are some of the names still available with the Wizards two picks away:
Cam Whitmore, Taylor Hendricks, Jarace Walker, Cason Wallace, Gradey Dick – 8:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
ESPN, in its final mock draft, has Kentucky swing guard Cason Wallace, as Heat pick at 18. If he’s there, remember you can never go wrong with the best available Kentucky player. – 4:57 PM
ESPN, in its final mock draft, has Kentucky swing guard Cason Wallace, as Heat pick at 18. If he’s there, remember you can never go wrong with the best available Kentucky player. – 4:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Average position in mocks (ESPN, Ringer, B/R) among prospects I’ve seen connected to Nets:
Kobe Bufkin (10.7)
Dereck Lively (11.3)
Bilal Coulibaly (13.7)
Jalen Hood-Schifino (14.0)
Cason Wallace (15.3)
Jordan Hawkins (17.0)
Keyonte George (17.3)
Nick Smith Jr. (18.7)
Brandon… – 1:41 PM
Average position in mocks (ESPN, Ringer, B/R) among prospects I’ve seen connected to Nets:
Kobe Bufkin (10.7)
Dereck Lively (11.3)
Bilal Coulibaly (13.7)
Jalen Hood-Schifino (14.0)
Cason Wallace (15.3)
Jordan Hawkins (17.0)
Keyonte George (17.3)
Nick Smith Jr. (18.7)
Brandon… – 1:41 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Five years after ‘eye-opening’ Jr. NBA tournament, Jarace Walker, Gradey Dick and Cason Wallace reminisce
by: @outsidethenba
cbssports.com/nba/news/five-… – 11:44 AM
Five years after ‘eye-opening’ Jr. NBA tournament, Jarace Walker, Gradey Dick and Cason Wallace reminisce
by: @outsidethenba
cbssports.com/nba/news/five-… – 11:44 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Welcome to draft day Nuggets fans!
Here are 10 players to remember as the Denver Nuggets look to bolster their championship roster, including some trade up targets.
From Cason Wallace to Jaime Jaquez to Jordan Walsh.
milehighsports.com/10-names-to-wa… – 11:27 AM
Welcome to draft day Nuggets fans!
Here are 10 players to remember as the Denver Nuggets look to bolster their championship roster, including some trade up targets.
From Cason Wallace to Jaime Jaquez to Jordan Walsh.
milehighsports.com/10-names-to-wa… – 11:27 AM
More on this storyline
Kevin O’Connor: Mavericks dumping Davis Bertans gives them a lot more cap flexibility to pursue a free agent…Draymond Green? -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / June 22, 2023
Evan Sidery: Trading Davis Bertans to the Thunder, the Mavericks are one move away from opening up the full mid-level exception. Stretching Reggie Bullock’s contract ($1.8 million annually through 2025-26) would trigger it without having to offload any other salaries. -via Twitter @esidery / June 22, 2023
Shams Charania: Dallas is trading Davis Bertans and Cason Wallace at No. 10 to OKC, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 22, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Cason Wallace on the Thunder: “They definitely have more players than just SGA. Playing with all those guys will be fun. A lot of young players, so we all can grow together and see what happens.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / June 22, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Cason Wallace on SGA: “I don’t know him personally like that. I watch his game, I like his pace. I like how he can create his own shot. He’s just a good person in general.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / June 22, 2023