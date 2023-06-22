Timeline for potential Damian Lillard trade request extends to free agency to see if Blazers can improve roster

I’m told a timeline likely extends now between here this point tonight and the start of free agency, to see what Portland is able to do. If they are unable to do something meaningful to improve the team, Damian Lillard has said behind the scenes he doesn’t want to do a rebuild with young guys, he wants to be on a more veteran-laden team. For now, it’s a good night in Portland, Scoot Henderson was top priority for the Blazers.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers next on @Stadium: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:19 PM
Reporting on Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers next on @Stadium: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:19 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think he should stay…it would be great to play along side a guy like Dame”
🏀 The newest member of the @trailblazers Scoot Henderson wants to be Damian Lillard’s teammate in Portland #RipCity #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @DalenCuff | @SiriusXMSports
siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/ZpXqtfCwgI – 11:19 PM
“I think he should stay…it would be great to play along side a guy like Dame”
🏀 The newest member of the @trailblazers Scoot Henderson wants to be Damian Lillard’s teammate in Portland #RipCity #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @DalenCuff | @SiriusXMSports
siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/ZpXqtfCwgI – 11:19 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Joe Cronin, Chauncey Billups and Damian Lillard exited last season lamenting the fact that the team was too young and lacked size.
Then the Blazers drafted 6-2 Scoot Henderson, 19.
I’m not questioning the pick at No. 3. He was reportedly the best player available.
But … pic.twitter.com/9CtnyPJyhN – 9:31 PM
Joe Cronin, Chauncey Billups and Damian Lillard exited last season lamenting the fact that the team was too young and lacked size.
Then the Blazers drafted 6-2 Scoot Henderson, 19.
I’m not questioning the pick at No. 3. He was reportedly the best player available.
But … pic.twitter.com/9CtnyPJyhN – 9:31 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
I would be shocked if Scoot isn’t traded. Scoot is not a combo guard who can play with Dame and Dame won’t play off the ball. And the Blazers aren’t of a mind to deal Dame. That leaves Scoot on the move. They are just waiting for the best deal – 9:07 PM
I would be shocked if Scoot isn’t traded. Scoot is not a combo guard who can play with Dame and Dame won’t play off the ball. And the Blazers aren’t of a mind to deal Dame. That leaves Scoot on the move. They are just waiting for the best deal – 9:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Scoot Henderson is now a member of the #Blazers!
What does this mean for Damian Lillard???
🔊 @TermineRadio & @DalenCuff react #RipCity #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/uTNV7HrlfE – 9:00 PM
Scoot Henderson is now a member of the #Blazers!
What does this mean for Damian Lillard???
🔊 @TermineRadio & @DalenCuff react #RipCity #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/uTNV7HrlfE – 9:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“I’m hoping to get to play with Dame, for sure,” Scoot Henderson said.
“Yeah, it would be cool to play with him.” – 8:57 PM
“I’m hoping to get to play with Dame, for sure,” Scoot Henderson said.
“Yeah, it would be cool to play with him.” – 8:57 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Our Heat-flavored NBA Draft blog, which we will update all night: Blazers take Scoot Henderson, setting stage for a possible Lillard trade request and a subsequent Heat pursuit. Ball in Dame’s court now: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:26 PM
Our Heat-flavored NBA Draft blog, which we will update all night: Blazers take Scoot Henderson, setting stage for a possible Lillard trade request and a subsequent Heat pursuit. Ball in Dame’s court now: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:26 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Scoot Henderson to the Blazers. So, now what for Damian Lillard? Or is there an Anfernee Simons move to make? – 8:26 PM
Scoot Henderson to the Blazers. So, now what for Damian Lillard? Or is there an Anfernee Simons move to make? – 8:26 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Blazers had to take Scoot. Had to. Figure out what’s up with Dame tomorrow. Scoot’s too talented to pass on. – 8:25 PM
Blazers had to take Scoot. Had to. Figure out what’s up with Dame tomorrow. Scoot’s too talented to pass on. – 8:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Portland backcourt depth:
Damian Lillard
Scoot Henderson
Anfernee Simons
Shaedon Sharpe
Deep. pic.twitter.com/YHFCnIyGQi – 8:21 PM
Portland backcourt depth:
Damian Lillard
Scoot Henderson
Anfernee Simons
Shaedon Sharpe
Deep. pic.twitter.com/YHFCnIyGQi – 8:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Portland is on the clock with their chance at Scoot Henderson.
The last month of Damian Lillard speculation has been leading up to this moment. – 8:19 PM
Portland is on the clock with their chance at Scoot Henderson.
The last month of Damian Lillard speculation has been leading up to this moment. – 8:19 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think this year is probably the most serious approach [Damian Lillard] is probably taking to ultimately decided what he’s going to do”.
@ChrisBHaynes shares his thoughts on how significant tonight’s 3rd overall pick is for the Blazers and Lillard.
🔊siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/PSXwVEumPW – 2:45 PM
“I think this year is probably the most serious approach [Damian Lillard] is probably taking to ultimately decided what he’s going to do”.
@ChrisBHaynes shares his thoughts on how significant tonight’s 3rd overall pick is for the Blazers and Lillard.
🔊siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/PSXwVEumPW – 2:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers running it back if Bucks lose 1 of Middleton or Lopez, and Dame #staysloyal in Por. vs.
Sixers running it back if Bucks stay pat and Heat get Dame. pic.twitter.com/ttlAApPTSN – 2:20 PM
Sixers running it back if Bucks lose 1 of Middleton or Lopez, and Dame #staysloyal in Por. vs.
Sixers running it back if Bucks stay pat and Heat get Dame. pic.twitter.com/ttlAApPTSN – 2:20 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With a few hours before the draft, here’s my final Miami Heat draft notebook on Miami’s shifting perspective on the draft, Damian Lillard reports and more lingering thoughts.
allucanheat.com/2023/06/22/mia… – 12:32 PM
With a few hours before the draft, here’s my final Miami Heat draft notebook on Miami’s shifting perspective on the draft, Damian Lillard reports and more lingering thoughts.
allucanheat.com/2023/06/22/mia… – 12:32 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers must do right by Damian Lillard: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
The Blazers will face some tough decisions during Thursday night’s draft. We go through options and what each would mean in regards to Lillard’s future.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 12:15 PM
Trail Blazers must do right by Damian Lillard: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
The Blazers will face some tough decisions during Thursday night’s draft. We go through options and what each would mean in regards to Lillard’s future.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 12:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Everybody wants Dame to leave Portland way more than Dame wants to leave Portland. – 11:37 AM
Everybody wants Dame to leave Portland way more than Dame wants to leave Portland. – 11:37 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If Dame winds up on a super team how many loyalty and true to the grind points does it dock him? – 10:50 AM
If Dame winds up on a super team how many loyalty and true to the grind points does it dock him? – 10:50 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast with @DBWilson2: What happened with Bradley Beal? A closer look at what may be going on with Damian Lillard? And running through the Heat’s draft options at No. 18 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 9:10 AM
This week’s Heat Check podcast with @DBWilson2: What happened with Bradley Beal? A closer look at what may be going on with Damian Lillard? And running through the Heat’s draft options at No. 18 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 9:10 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Does Zion Williamson have strong trade value?
🏀 Damian Lillard is key to a Scoot Henderson trade
🏀 How much are the Pelicans willing to give up for Scoot?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/6JBZdexo7p – 8:25 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Does Zion Williamson have strong trade value?
🏀 Damian Lillard is key to a Scoot Henderson trade
🏀 How much are the Pelicans willing to give up for Scoot?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/6JBZdexo7p – 8:25 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Even Dame’s money increases because an increase in the 2023-24 cap has a ripple effect on 2024-25, 2025-26 (first year of Dame’s extension) – 4:22 AM
Even Dame’s money increases because an increase in the 2023-24 cap has a ripple effect on 2024-25, 2025-26 (first year of Dame’s extension) – 4:22 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers must do right by Damian Lillard: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Drafting and keeping Scoot Henderson is only justifiable if no legit deal for the No. 3 pick exists and/or Lillard in cool with the plan moving forward.
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 1:02 AM
Trail Blazers must do right by Damian Lillard: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Drafting and keeping Scoot Henderson is only justifiable if no legit deal for the No. 3 pick exists and/or Lillard in cool with the plan moving forward.
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 1:02 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Longest tenure for current players with one team:
Curry (2009)
K. Thompson (2011)
Lillard (2012)
D. Green (2012)
Giannis (2013)
K. Middleton (2013)
Embiid (2014)
Off the list since season’s end –
Haslem (2003) retired
Beal (2012) trade
Smart (2014) trade – 1:00 AM
Longest tenure for current players with one team:
Curry (2009)
K. Thompson (2011)
Lillard (2012)
D. Green (2012)
Giannis (2013)
K. Middleton (2013)
Embiid (2014)
Off the list since season’s end –
Haslem (2003) retired
Beal (2012) trade
Smart (2014) trade – 1:00 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “The [Trail] Blazers have indicated that they’re going to draft… Damian Lillard has indicated on the record that he does not want to play in a youth movement… [Teams] are preparing their offers for what happens.” — Brian Windhorst (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/tBno0fgcee -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 22, 2023