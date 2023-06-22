Warriors another team to watch if Chris Paul is waived?

Another sign that the Warriors are not in teardown mode: If Chris Paul is waived after he’s officially traded to the Wizards in the Bradley Beal deal, I’ve heard that the Warriors very likely would check in with CP3 and pitch him the chance to go after a championship alongside Curry, Draymond, Klay Thompson and the rest.
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic
StatMuse @statmuse
Best AST/TOV ratio by an active player (minimum 300 games):
5.27 — Tyus Jones
4.92 — Monte Morris
3.98 — Chris Paul
3.27 — Delon Wright
They all play for the same team. pic.twitter.com/ZmuMrrraUa – 12:44 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Tyus Jones has a $14M contract in 2023-24 and will become an unrestricted FA in 2024.
He joins a backcourt that includes Chris Paul, Monte Morris and Delon Wright.
The Wizards could join the group of teams with cap space this offseason.
Including their first, $120M in salary. – 12:33 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The subsequent question now is: What are the Wizards’ intentions with the futures of their point guards? They now have Tyus Jones, Monté Morris and Delon Wright all under contract for 2023-24, plus Chris Paul (for now, anyway). And w/the 8th pick, they might select Anthony Black. – 12:29 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Every player the Wizards have acquired this week is on an expiring contract:
– Chris Paul
– Landry Shamet
– Tyus Jones
– Danilo Gallinari
– Mike Muscala
Washington is clearing the books for a complete roster overhaul. – 12:27 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards still have more moves to make in the next 24 hours with Chris Paul, Monte Morris, Delon Wright, and now Tyus Jones unofficially on the roster
It will be important to have a veteran point guard on the roster to help develop the youth but the log jam has to be cleared – 12:01 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Michael Winger and Will Dawkins still have a chance to come out happy from a tough situation with future first(s) from the Celtics for Kristaps Porzingis and the Clippers being back in the market for Chris Paul (not sure they give up No. 30 though). – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic with @ShamsCharania @JaredWeissNBA @JoshuaBRobbins @ByJayKing
A 3-way trade involving the Wizards and Celtics that does not involve Chris Paul
But DOES involve Malcolm Brogdon incoming, longtime power forward Marcus Morris Sr. outgoing
theathletic.com/4629162/2023/0… – 4:43 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Hopped on to talk through the latest on the draft with @WindhorstESPN, in what I suspect will be the only time I ever co-headline anything with Chris Paul podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 2:19 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “Those years I was in Houston [with the Rockets], we played the entire season to get ready for one team: Golden State [Warriors]… there’s a certain way you have to play in order to beat those teams.” — Chris Paul (Via The Hoop Collective Podcast) pic.twitter.com/C3p7zm4OhX -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 22, 2023
Chris Paul has been mentioned as a potential target for Philadelphia if he’s rerouted from Washington following the trade from Phoenix, but that likely won’t be the case. The Sixers aren’t expected to pursue the veteran point guard. Similarly, the Sixers aren’t expected to pursue guard Fred VanVleet in free agency. -via CBSSports.com / June 21, 2023
