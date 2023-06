Warriors engaged in trade conversations for Jordan Poole

That doesn’t mean Poole is safe. That doesn’t mean anyone besides Curry is safe. The Warriors intend to explore various avenues to restructure the roster this summer, both small and large in scope. That could mean Poole is part of a trade if the return package appeals. But Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere . -via The Athletic / June 12, 2023