Warriors engaged in trade conversations for Jordan Poole

Jake Fischer: Have not heard his name at all until right now, from several sources, that Golden State is actively engaged in trade conversations regarding Jordan Poole.
Source: Twitter @JakeLFischer
Source: Twitter @JakeLFischer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Have not heard his name at all until right now, from several sources, that Golden State is actively engaged in trade conversations regarding Jordan Poole. – 3:02 PM
Have not heard his name at all until right now, from several sources, that Golden State is actively engaged in trade conversations regarding Jordan Poole. – 3:02 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: Mike Dunleavy says he plans to have Jordan Poole around for “four more years, at least.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 19, 2023
NBA Central: The Warriors are receiving calls on Jordan Poole, per @MarcJSpears (Via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/WE7wbSoRgC -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 16, 2023
That doesn’t mean Poole is safe. That doesn’t mean anyone besides Curry is safe. The Warriors intend to explore various avenues to restructure the roster this summer, both small and large in scope. That could mean Poole is part of a trade if the return package appeals. But Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere. -via The Athletic / June 12, 2023