Warriors will keep Chris Paul after trade from Wizards

Chris Haynes: Golden State will not waive Chris Paul and is looking forward to partnering with the star to make a championship run, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
RT @avarwallace: Wizards agree to trade Chris Paul to Warriors for Jordan Poole as rebuild continues @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 5:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wizards trading former Suns point guard Chris Paul to Warriors for Jordan Poole #Suns #Warriors #Wizards azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/oaLVzLvBnM – 5:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Our annual draft night live blog is up and running. Much more to come all night. You know what to do.
NBA Draft 2023 live updates: Warriors trading for Chris Paul houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:01 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Content ahead of tonight’s NBA Draft …
+ Grades for all of this week’s trades, including yesterday’s three-teamer and soon CP3 grades: espn.com/nba/insider/in… (ESPN+)
+ Stats-based draft projections: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 4:45 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Last season’s shot charts for Jordan Poole and Chris Paul in half-court situations. pic.twitter.com/ep1t122DBY – 4:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is some instant analysis on the Jordan Poole for Chris Paul trade. What is this trade about for the Warriors? What’s the risk? Who does it benefit?
theathletic.com/4633043/2023/0… – 4:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I understand the initial skepticism from Warriors fans, but I personally love this trade for Golden State. Solves a lot of problems for the team both on and off the court. The big question, of course, is whether Chris Paul can stay healthy. Worthwhile gamble given circumstances. – 4:38 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Who are we gonna believe, Mike Dunleavy Jr. or our lyin’ ears? At his first press conference as Warriors GM, did we not hear him glowingly talk about Jordan Poole’s future with the team. Days later, Draymond Green’s punching bag is traded to Wiz for Chris Paul. – 4:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics now own future Warriors draft capital after the Marcus Smart deal. So what exactly does the Chris Paul trade to Golden State mean for that asset through a Boston lens? masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:19 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
Suns only need to guarantee $25.0M of Chris Paul’s $30.8M 2023-24 salary to complete the Beal trade, but I’m guessing they’ll guarantee $28.1M, which avoids using Saric TPE, avoids Wizards from being hard-capped on GSW trade, and gives GSW has no financial incentive to waive CP3. – 4:17 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Dropped some instant reaction with @momorgan on the CP3 for Poole trade:
youtube.com/watch?v=n7RW3f… pic.twitter.com/26sdelfCbQ – 4:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Is Golden State where Chris Paul finally gets his ring? 💍 pic.twitter.com/8njHaQ21we – 4:15 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Chris Paul is now seemingly off the table for the Lakers. Whoever their point guard is, they’ll have to pay him market value. No more hoping for the Friends of LeBron discount. – 4:09 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Steph is going to win MVP again just to thank CP3 for his help. The 2014 revenge tour is on. – 4:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a quick news story about the Wizards-Warriors trade involving Chris Paul and Jordan Poole by @TheAthleticNBA, featuring analysis from @davidaldridgedc, @anthonyVslater and me.
theathletic.com/4632880/2023/0… – 4:02 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Some people keep texting me about it, so might as well drop another clarification: Warriors held onto the No. 19 pick in the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade with Wizards. I had that part incorrect. My bad, y’all. – 4:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors add Chris Paul, trade Jordan Poole to WIzards in pre-draft deal
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/gW6KWhCFqK – 4:00 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
I should get partial thanks for the Poole-CP3 trade going down when it did. I went to the gym, which all but guaranteed news would break sooner than expected. – 3:59 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
For Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Chris Paul, the Wizards got one first-round pick, protected in 2030
For Marcus Smart, the Celtics got two first-round picks, in tonight’s draft and in 2024 – 3:57 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors are swapping Jordan Poole for Chris Paul in a stunning trade that can give the Warriors more financial flexibility beyond this season.
Story with @ShaynaRubin mercurynews.com/2023/06/22/gol… – 3:56 PM
The Warriors are swapping Jordan Poole for Chris Paul in a stunning trade that can give the Warriors more financial flexibility beyond this season.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly acquired Chris Paul!
Hear @adaniels33 react to the news and tell @RickKamlaSports why this works #DubNation pic.twitter.com/2G9HoRSHeT – 3:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
CP3 will be 39 in May. He got injured this postseason (first time he didn’t finish a playoff run since 2018) and he’s played fewer games a year each of the last three.
Warriors will need another PG behind him – 3:49 PM
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
NBA referees facing the prospect of Chris Paul and Draymond Green on the same team: pic.twitter.com/PhaCtn46aa – 3:48 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
Wizards trade of Bradley Beal for Chris Paul and Wizards trade of Chris Paul for Jordan Poole will be two separate trades, the former done before 7/1 and the latter done after 7/1 (which necessitated adding Hollins). – 3:47 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
This Chris Paul-Poole trade has me making my own pools pic.twitter.com/xgnPzdl3Ni – 3:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chris Paul traded to Warriors while Jordan Poole will join Wizards 👀 pic.twitter.com/4EFYLT1tG3 – 3:46 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Much revealed about how teams value pricey players.
– Warriors could not create much market for Jordan Poole, took CP3.
– Same happened to Wiz w/Brad Beal.
– Teams like Marcus Smart two 1st-rders & Tyus Jones more than Brogdon.
– Still weak markets on Ayton, Zion, Siakam … – 3:46 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul’s new head coach … Steve Kerr 😅 pic.twitter.com/pxX5cw0Wfa – 3:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here is a look at the Father Time Chris Paul will be fighting in the 2024 postseason.
And Clippers point guard search:
❌️Paul
❌️Brogdon
❌️Jones
❌️Smart
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
I’m told Chris Paul is playing for Golden State. This isn’t a part of another deal. CP3 is a Warrior – 3:41 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Shams que @WashWizards envía a Chris Paul a @Warriors por Jordan Poole, la 1a selección de 2030 y la 2a selección de 2027.
Golden State reduce levemente su nómina, empeñando parte de su futuro.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Crazy when you think about this considering he was actually traded to the Lakers (before the veto, of course)… CP3 will have now played for every team in the Pacific other than the Lakers & Kings. 3 teams in the division since “Basketball reasons” despite countless rumors. – 3:39 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Initial thoughts: This move doesn’t make the Dubs better in the regular season. CP3 is not an 82 game player anymore. Jordan Poole doesn’t miss games.
I can see the line of thinking that CP3 will be an upgrade from April-June. Warriors will need bodies to get them there tho. – 3:38 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Chris Paul gives the Warriors one of the best-ever PGs to run their offense, and a midrange assassin who can go get a bucket – 3:38 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State will not waive Chris Paul and is looking forward to partnering with the star to make a championship run, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
A big trend that we’ve seen lately is that non-guarantees for guys who aren’t “worth the money” aren’t necessarily the death sentence it used to be, particularly if there’s a significant partial guarantee. CP the latest beneficiary. Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley could be next. – 3:32 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul is reportedly heading to the Warriors in a blockbuster trade for Jordan Poole. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/22/rep… – 3:31 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Chris Paul finished 8th in the #NBA creating 19.5 points per game out of pick and rolls last season. The Warriors ranked 29th among teams creating 28.8 per game. – 3:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Notably, Chris Paul will actually make more this season ($30.8 million) than Jordan Poole ($28.7 million). Now, Paul is on an expiring deal, so Golden State saves long-term money… but the Warriors just added to their 2023-24 luxury tax bill. – 3:30 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Warriors are increasing their payroll in this trade despite being deep into the second apron. They used the 110% trade exception and aggregation to acquire Chris Paul, which is only allowed this season for second-apron teams.
This framework wouldn’t be allowed next summer. – 3:30 PM
The Warriors are increasing their payroll in this trade despite being deep into the second apron. They used the 110% trade exception and aggregation to acquire Chris Paul, which is only allowed this season for second-apron teams.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If this is not some drastic cap-saving maneuver, I’m kinda here for very weird but fun Warriors lineups. And also for Warriors fans to FINALLY be able to appreciate Chris Paul – 3:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On his appearance on the #HoopCollective earlier this week, Chris Paul talked at length about keeping his Bird Rights throughout his career, and the importance of doing so. By being traded to Golden State, he’ll be able to continue that trend. open.spotify.com/episode/7mwKjf… – 3:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On his appearance on the #HoopCollective earlier this week, Chris Paul talked at length about keeping his Bird Rights throughout his career, and the importance of doing so. By being traded to Golden State, he’ll be able to continue that trend. – 3:29 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Draymond Green and Chris Paul at practice every day
pic.twitter.com/z3GNwVbFAM – 3:27 PM
Draymond Green and Chris Paul at practice every day
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul has now been on a team with
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
James Harden
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Blake Griffin
DeAndre Jordan
David West pic.twitter.com/D9fusaAgOs – 3:27 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Chris Paul heading to the Golden State Warriors #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 3:26 PM
Chris Paul heading to the Golden State Warriors #NBA
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Didn’t have “the Warriors trading for Chris Paul to improve chemistry” on my list of possible side effects of the Draymond/Poole punch but here we are. – 3:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
We’ve launched our NBA draft tracker at @sacbee_news and we already have a major update as the Warriors and Wizards have reportedly agreed to a trade involving Chris Paul and Jordan Poole.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:24 PM
We’ve launched our NBA draft tracker at @sacbee_news and we already have a major update as the Warriors and Wizards have reportedly agreed to a trade involving Chris Paul and Jordan Poole.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gotta imagine Chris Paul is coming off the bench and if that’s the case get that Sixth Man of the Year trophy ready already.
Those pick-and-rolls with Draymond are about to be masterful. – 3:24 PM
Gotta imagine Chris Paul is coming off the bench and if that’s the case get that Sixth Man of the Year trophy ready already.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When I said Clippers considered Russ and Chris on the same team… you see now that CP3 is entering a second unit player phase – 3:24 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
I’ll admit, I’ve been super skeptical there would be a contending team willing to roster Chris Paul at his full $30.8 million salary, but the Warriors, quite obviously, intend to keep the future Hall of Famer in quest of another title run. – 3:23 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul trade: Warriors send Jordan Poole, draft picks to Wizards to land future Hall of Famer, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 3:23 PM
Chris Paul trade: Warriors send Jordan Poole, draft picks to Wizards to land future Hall of Famer, per report
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Chris Paul trade for the Warriors is another shift back toward prioritizing the present but also a bet on Rick Celebrini and the Warriors training staff. Made a similar gamble with Otto Porter two seasons ago and kept him healthy at right time. Much larger stakes with Paul. – 3:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wrote about why the Warriors might make sense as a CP3 trade destination last week, only in this case, it’d be through the Wizards, not the Suns: bit.ly/3CnxGAe pic.twitter.com/oIRiOhJv2L – 3:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rank among active point guards:
CP3 — Steph —
2nd in PTS 3rd in PTS
2nd in REB 5th in REB
1st in AST 6th in AST
2nd in STL 5th in STL
5th in 3PM 1st in 3PM
And a combined 21 All-Star… pic.twitter.com/WJPWi4QibR – 3:21 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Dubnation going to have to walk back those “Chris Paul will never get a ring” jokes – 3:20 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Man… that CP3 will steady the ship considerably in Golden State. Def fewer of the crazy passing turnovers that I’m sure drove Warriors fans insane about Poole. Locker room chemistry I’m sure becomes more on the same page too – 3:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Can confirm Jordan Poole is a Wizard and Chris Paul is a Warrior.
Wow. – 3:20 PM
Can confirm Jordan Poole is a Wizard and Chris Paul is a Warrior.
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Jordan Poole has a $3.9M salary in the current league year but his extension raises his incoming salary from Washington’s end to $25.4M (poison pill provision).
Warriors would need to send out $18.7M to match for Chris Paul before June ends. Otherwise, this deal works in July. – 3:15 PM
Jordan Poole has a $3.9M salary in the current league year but his extension raises his incoming salary from Washington’s end to $25.4M (poison pill provision).
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Chris Paul is going to win his ring as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Life is f’ing crazy! – 3:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
CP3 to Golden State doesn’t make too much sense on paper, but you need to look at this as a salary dump not a move to improve. CP3 in Golden State is very interesting though – 3:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I don’t get CP3 to Golden State at ALL, but it sure is fun – 3:14 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Sounds like Jordan Poole will be heading to Washington in a deal that will bring Chris Paul to the four-time champion Golden State Warriors. – 3:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Washington and Golden State are close on a trade sending Chris Paul to the Warriors for Jordan Poole, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp – 3:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best AST/TOV ratio by an active player (minimum 300 games):
5.27 — Tyus Jones
4.92 — Monte Morris
3.98 — Chris Paul
3.27 — Delon Wright
They all play for the same team. pic.twitter.com/ZmuMrrraUa – 12:44 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Tyus Jones has a $14M contract in 2023-24 and will become an unrestricted FA in 2024.
He joins a backcourt that includes Chris Paul, Monte Morris and Delon Wright.
The Wizards could join the group of teams with cap space this offseason.
Including their first, $120M in salary. – 12:33 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The subsequent question now is: What are the Wizards’ intentions with the futures of their point guards? They now have Tyus Jones, Monté Morris and Delon Wright all under contract for 2023-24, plus Chris Paul (for now, anyway). And w/the 8th pick, they might select Anthony Black. – 12:29 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Every player the Wizards have acquired this week is on an expiring contract:
– Chris Paul
– Landry Shamet
– Tyus Jones
– Danilo Gallinari
– Mike Muscala
Washington is clearing the books for a complete roster overhaul. – 12:27 AM
Every player the Wizards have acquired this week is on an expiring contract:
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards still have more moves to make in the next 24 hours with Chris Paul, Monte Morris, Delon Wright, and now Tyus Jones unofficially on the roster
It will be important to have a veteran point guard on the roster to help develop the youth but the log jam has to be cleared – 12:01 AM
Wizards still have more moves to make in the next 24 hours with Chris Paul, Monte Morris, Delon Wright, and now Tyus Jones unofficially on the roster
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Michael Winger and Will Dawkins still have a chance to come out happy from a tough situation with future first(s) from the Celtics for Kristaps Porzingis and the Clippers being back in the market for Chris Paul (not sure they give up No. 30 though). – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic with @ShamsCharania @JaredWeissNBA @JoshuaBRobbins @ByJayKing
A 3-way trade involving the Wizards and Celtics that does not involve Chris Paul
But DOES involve Malcolm Brogdon incoming, longtime power forward Marcus Morris Sr. outgoing
theathletic.com/4629162/2023/0… – 4:43 PM
Jorge Sierra: No player with multiple All-NBA selections has been traded more times than Chris Paul. Five trades: Chauncey Billups, Glen Rice, Adrian Dantley, Six trades: CHRIS PAUL. -via Twitter @hoopshype / June 22, 2023
Zach Lowe: The 2030 GSW first-round pick going to Washington is top-20 protected, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @ZachLowe_NBA / June 22, 2023