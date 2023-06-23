Ausar Thompson on facing his twin brother Amen: I told him I was going to kill him

James Edwards III: Ausar Thompson on facing Amen for the first time: “My first time I heard it, I told him I was going to kill him. He’s sitting right there. He can here it.”
Source: Twitter @JLEdwardsIII
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ausar Thompson will wear No. 9 for the #Pistons.
Marcus Sasser will wear No. 25. pic.twitter.com/gNJmKCIa1E – 4:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ausar Thompson: “I’m extremely excited to be here. When I came to do my pre-draft workout, met with coaches and front office, I felt the chemistry. It was trending upward.” – 4:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The newest #Pistons: Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser. pic.twitter.com/LjNm6BrtWW – 4:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Press conference is about to begin. Ausar Thompson, Marcus Sasser, Troy Weaver and Monty Williams are all here pic.twitter.com/JQXrQgyetl – 4:08 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Schedule is subject to change, but it looks like these will be the Spurs’ Vegas Summer League opponents through first four games:
Game 1: Charlotte Hornets (Brandon Miller)
Game 2: Portland (Scoot Henderson)
Game 3: Washington (Bilal Coulibaly)
Game 4: Detroit (Ausar Thompson) – 1:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons will introduce first-round picks Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser today at 4 p.m.
Their families are expected to accompany them, including Ausar’s twin brother and the #Rockets’ No. 4 pick, Amen Thompson. – 12:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser will be officially introduced in Detroit today at 4, at the PPC.
I know Houston’s presser isn’t until Monday so I wouldn’t be surprised if Amen joined his brother today. Would be very cool. – 12:09 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA Rookie of the Year odds (@betonline_ag):
Victor Wembanyama…1/2
Scoot Henderson…7/2
Chet Holmgren…5/1
Brandon Miller…10/1
#Rockets Amen Thompson…14/1
Rockets Cam Whitmore…22/1
Ausar Thompson…25/1
Jarace Walker…25/1 – 11:48 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
EXCLUSIVE: The Pistons’ newest player, Ausar Thompson, spoke one-on-one with me in Brooklyn.
We talked his visit to Detroit, what Weaver and Williams told him, OTE, Cade/Ivey/the roster, J. Cole and Fortnite.
A subscription is still just $1!
theathletic.com/4634095/2023/0… – 9:06 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Ausar Thompson wowed the Pistons in workouts and interviews. His unique blend of athleticism and defense makes him an intriguing fit with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
“When you see something different and you see something elite, you know it.” freep.com/story/sports/n… – 7:53 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons announce selection of Ausar Thompson, along with trade (that’s not yet final) to acquire the draft rights to Marcus Sasser. pic.twitter.com/HVw1NGJ0fZ – 1:08 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Weaver says Ausar Thompson “really leaned in and let his guards down” in his visit.
“That’s always important that when kids come in, you don’t just host them. It’s important that you get a connection.” – 11:39 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Weaver on Ausar Thompson: “He was very high on our board for a while.” – 11:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Troy Weaver is joining us to discuss the draft. He can discuss Ausar Thompson, but not Marcus Sasser – 11:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Again, never say never, but sounds like Detroit is done for the night.
If so, leaves with Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser. Address defense, athleticism, depth and scoring. – 11:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
EXCLUSIVE: The Pistons’ newest player, Ausar Thompson, spoke one-on-one with me in Brooklyn.
We talked his visit to Detroit, what Weaver and Williams told him, OTE, Cade/Ivey/the roster, J. Cole and Fortnite.
A subscription is still just $1!!
theathletic.com/4634095/2023/0… – 11:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
While we were talking to Ausar Thompson, the Pistons traded pick 31 and moved up to 25 to select Houston guard Marcus Sasser. Really like his game – 10:53 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ausar Thompson compares his fit with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey to that of OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams. – 10:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Ausar Thompson, on a media call: “I’m super happy to be a Detroit Piston. When I had my name called, I was happy because that was the team I wanted to go to after I met with them. I feel like they’re going in a great direction and I’m happy to be there.” – 10:48 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
STORY: Amen, Ausar Thompson first brothers taken in top-5 of same NBA draft espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
From @shawnwindsor: Ausar Thompson would fit the Goin’ To Work and Bad Boys Pistons well. He fits this squad, too freep.com/story/sports/c… – 10:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New: The #Pistons chose Overtime Elite forward Ausar Thompson with the 5th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He & his brother, Amen, are the first players to be drafted from OTE.
“I’ve never seen anything like this. It feels nice to make history with Amen.” detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:16 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Two of my biggest draft prop bets have already hit
– Jett Howard drafted before Hood-Schifino
– Ausar Thompson drafted before Jarace Walker
Good Start to the night $$$ – 9:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
According to a source, Ausar Thompson’s athleticism and compete level on defense pushed him toward the top of the Pistons’ draft board freep.com/story/sports/n… – 8:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Detroit Pistons:
Ausar Thompson
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Jalen Duren
Marvin Bagley III
James Wiseman
Alec Burks
Killian Hayes
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Since Dick and Tom Van Arsdale in 1965, only two other sets of twins were selected in the 1st round of the NBA Draft prior to Amen and Ausar Thompson 👀
– Marcus & Markieff Morris (2011)
– Brook & Robin Lopez (2008) pic.twitter.com/KuSR785X5x – 8:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
How Amen and Ausar Thompson were inspired by their big brother. Before the Overtime Elite standouts hit the #NBADraft with fourth and fifth pick, they were given a blueprint to stardom by Troy Thompson Jr. @andscape
bit.ly/3Xj1MP7 #nba – 8:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson of @overtimeelite go 4 and 5 and become the first twins ever taken in the same lottery pic.twitter.com/u0KNzcLOKQ – 8:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Ausar Thompson on ESPN: “Super excited. I’m super excited to meet my coaches, meet my teammates and just grow with them, try to contend.” – 8:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams’ first draft pick as #Pistons head coach.
Ausar Thompson. Overtime Elite. 5th overall – 8:41 PM
Monty Williams’ first draft pick as #Pistons head coach.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Just an incredible story: Amen and Ausar Thompson go back-to-back, No. 4 and No. 5, in the NBA draft. Houston and Detroit, respectively. – 8:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons select Ausar Thompson with the 5th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. – 8:39 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Pistons’ new young core is an exciting one headlined by Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren.
With Monty Williams helping develop them, an exciting time in Detroit. – 8:39 PM
The Pistons’ new young core is an exciting one headlined by Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren.
StatMuse @statmuse
Amen and Ausar Thompson are the first twins to be selected in the top 10 of the same draft.
The first brothers to be selected in the same lottery since the Morris brothers. pic.twitter.com/lrGYYhG88s – 8:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Thompson Twins are going back to back: Detroit is picking Ausar Thompson at No. 5, sources say. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Ausar Thompson is likely the pick for the Pistons, per a source – 8:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hearing that the Pistons are targeting Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 pick, though it’s not finalized, obviously. – 8:27 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Full scouting reports of 60+ NBA draft prospects: nbadraft.theringer.com – 7:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Amen Thompson: “[Ausar Thompson] got to keep the PS5, I gotta buy me one…I’m losing everything, it’s like a bad divorce.”
Thompson twins on dividing up their assets 😭
pic.twitter.com/oTAQ9cS1MO – 6:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Looked at all the mocks I usually use:
– Coulibaly draft range is 8-12, new mock avg of 11th (moved up)
Amen Thompson mock avg 4th
Ausar Thompson mock avg 5th
Anthony Black mock avg 6th
Jarace Walker draft range 5-7 – 6:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Very intrigued by the potential careers ahead for Amen and Ausar Thompson. Met them a couple years ago while touring Overtime Elite for this story and came away super impressed with the brothers latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 5:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II: Ausar Thompson said Cade Cunningham texted him during his flight to Detroit, and he also heard from RJ Hampton. Sasser said RJ also reached out to him and that they grew up together in Texas. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / June 23, 2023
Mike Curtis: Ausar Thompson: “I’m extremely excited to be here. When I came here to do my redraft workout, I just felt like there was a lot of chemistry and it was a place I can grow.” -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / June 23, 2023
James Edwards III: Amen Thompson is here with his family for Ausar’s presser. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / June 23, 2023