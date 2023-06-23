Brad Stevens on losing Marcus Smart: 'It was something we felt like we had to do'

“As heart wrenching as it was to part with Marcus, it was something we felt like we had to do,” Stevens said. “I said this at the start of the summer,” he explained. “I thought we needed to balance our roster and looked at the best ways to do that. And that meant that we were likely going to lose a really, really, really good player.”
Will be talking Marcus Smart trade, Kristaps Porzingis fit and what comes next for Celtics in studio with @RealAlexBarth tonight from 8-10pm on @985TheSportsHub. – 5:00 PM
Marcus Smart says goodbye to Boston and Celtics fans ☘️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0lJ1RQvdoX – 4:56 PM
Perk wasn’t too happy about the Celtics trading Marcus Smart 😯 pic.twitter.com/a7MVFm48iz – 3:56 PM
Brad Stevens calls Marcus Smart trade ‘good to do, but hard to do’ bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/23/bra… – 3:21 PM
Brad Stevens got emotional talking Marcus Smart last night: “He’ll always have Boston for sure. I think Boston really appreciates him, and certainly I do, and he knows we’ll do anything for him.” masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:51 PM
Brad Stevens on Jordan Walsh, last night’s 38th pick: “He has a special ability laterally with his wingspan to swallow people up defensively. Like he really creates havoc with his arms and with his energy and with his ability to move his feet.”
Can confirm Marcus Smart will still host his 14 League Pro-Am Tournament in Boston’s South End on July 1 & 2
Will feature a dunk contest, DJ, and surprise guests
Was excited to break out some @ChrisVernonShow impersonations after the Marcus Smart trade. pic.twitter.com/11jJmSQ7l6 – 11:28 AM
With the clock about to strike midnight & the fantasy of catching a unicorn rapidly fading, Brad Stevens made the ultimate sacrifice.
But why did Marcus Smart go so Kristaps Porzingis could arrive?
“He was already good, but he just took another step.”
Recap thread starting with this Marcus Smart feature…
After wild draft night, Brad Stevens reflects on latest offseason moves bostonglobe.com/2023/06/23/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 8:49 AM
Derrick White has been a big piece of the Celtics since they acquired him. The Marcus Smart trade leaves him a more important part than ever. In some ways, it’s a bet on White.
If you went to bed early (again) on Thursday, you missed Brad Stevens go full Belichick while making 4 trades to repeatedly move back in the draft.
Brad Stevens, emotional, yet stoic in his decision to move on from Marcus Smart said Celtics ‘had to’ trade him to balance the roster. Brad seemed to include Malcolm Brogdon, whose surgery status remains uncertain, as part of the picture to replace Smart: celticsblog.com/2023/6/23/2377… pic.twitter.com/bKyjtJLRs5 – 5:07 AM
Brad Stevens on Porzingis-Smart trade:
“I thought that we needed to balance our roster and make sure that we looked at the best ways to do that. And that meant that we were going to likely lose a really, really, really good player.”
Via @TheCelticsWire:
Boston’s official haul for Marcus Smart …
• Kristaps Porzingis
• Jordan Walsh
• 2024 R1 pick (GSW, top-4 protected)
• 2024 R2 pick (DAL)
• 2025 R2 pick (best of DET, GSW or WAS)
• 2026 R2 pick (best of MIN, NOP, NYK or POR)
Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart: “I told him when he got here we were 25-57 the year before. And the greatest legacy you can leave is to be someplace and it’s better off because you were there. And I think that everybody here feels that way.” – 2:31 AM
Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart: “The greatest legacy you can leave is to be someplace and it’s better off because you were there. And I think that everybody here feels that way. I think that he will always be appreciated and thought of so fondly here for any number of reasons.” – 2:27 AM
The @memgrizz today announced the team acquired Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade also including the Washington Wizards. pic.twitter.com/nsFnj2tYPv – 2:19 AM
Celtics officially announce Smart-Porzingis trade in press release
Brad Stevens on Kristaps Porzingis signing an extension with the Celtics: “We hope so. See how that stuff works itself out. He’s a guy that we think can certainly can be a really good player. He’s been a really good player thus far.” – 2:05 AM
Signing out from the Forum on draft night.
Brad Stevens asked about how the team is adding assistant coaches:
Brad Stevens said Jordan Walsh’s shot has looked better and they had him in twice for workouts. Said Walsh has been a hesitant shooter but they can see him shooting and attacking closeouts in the future. – 2:03 AM
When asked about the leadership void after trading Marcus Smart, Brad Stevens praised Tatum and Horford among others & said, “We have a number of people who have been filling that void with Marcus and they’ll just have to be better.” – 2:02 AM
Brad Stevens mentioned Payton Pritchard and Malcolm Brogdon as guys who will have to step up along with Derrick White to replace Marcus Smart at the point. – 1:57 AM
Brad Stevens: “One of these days I’ll make a first-round pick. It might be a while.” – 1:56 AM
Brad Stevens on all the picks he’s acquired over the past 24 hours: “I’ll pick a first round pick. It might be a while.” – 1:56 AM
Brad Stevens: “One of these days, I’ll pick a first-round pick. It might be a while.” – 1:56 AM
Brad Stevens on Kristaps Porzingis: “He brings a lot to our team. You can envision, as I can envision, some of the lineups we can put out there size-wise right now is pretty intriguing – and not without losing any skill at all. And that’s a good thing.” – 1:54 AM
Brad Stevens on Kristaps Porzingis: “He’s a super-skilled basketball player. We didn’t post a ton this year, but to be able to throw the ball in the post and shoot over a switch…is a big deal.” – 1:54 AM
Brad Stevens calls Porzingis a “deterrent at the rim” pic.twitter.com/alGD6w4IT1 – 1:54 AM
Brad Stevens: “Kristaps can play with any combination of our players. … He has just gotten better and better and better. You see what he was doing this year.” – 1:53 AM
Stevens emphasized that Marcus Smart is going to a good situation in Memphis. – 1:53 AM
Brad Stevens on Malcolm Brogdon: “We’re very confident he’ll be on the court and be good.” – 1:53 AM
Full Brad Stevens comments on trading Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/gHshVJyF7e – 1:53 AM
Brad Stevens said he got a chance to see Marcus Smart at the facility this morning, but their conversation was understandably brief.
Brad Stevens said Marcus Smart came into the facility this morning, so he got to see him. “You’ll always have the relationship that these teammates have, these coaches and everybody in the building has.” – 1:53 AM
Brad Stevens said they’re very confident Malcolm Brogdon, who’s feeling better, will be on the court and good. He wouldn’t discuss other deals that didn’t happen. – 1:52 AM
Brad Stevens on his trade conversation with Marcus Smart: “It wasn’t very long. Just your best chance to share your gratitude to him.” – 1:52 AM
Brad Stevens says that Malcolm Brogdon will be on the court and good come next season. Surgery will be an option as they monitor how his elbow heals. – 1:51 AM
Brad Stevens on Malcolm Brogdon injury: “We’re very confident he will be on the court and good (next season).” – 1:51 AM
Brad Stevens said trading Marcus Smart was really hard, but he will always be “appreciated and thought of so fondly here.” – 1:51 AM
Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart: “He’ll always have Boston for sure.” – 1:50 AM
Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart: “I think he will always be appreciated and thought of so fondly here for any number of reasons here. … We are all grateful to have Marcus in our lives for as long as we’ve had.” – 1:50 AM
Brad Stevens said they wanted to restock some of the assets they lost over the years with all their deals tonight. – 1:48 AM
Brad Stevens: “When offers came in, (it was about continuing) to rebuild our assets … that we lost over the years … more picks to be used in a variety of ways.” – 1:48 AM
Brad Stevens presser about to get underway for you night owls. – 1:47 AM
Brad Stevens is here. I believe he’ll address the Kristaps Porzingis trade. – 1:46 AM
Brad Stevens wonders how many second-round picks the Spurs could get for Wembanyama – 11:39 PM
Brad Stevens accumulating second rounders pic.twitter.com/1X3TRJu4Jg – 11:32 PM
Desmond Bane joined the Grind City Media crew during their NBA Draft coverage and gave his thoughts on adding Marcus Smart and losing Tyus Jones.
All set up for tonight’s presser with Brad Stevens, still a few hours away pic.twitter.com/pNpGETdOPv – 11:03 PM
NBA trades: Assessing Chris Paul-Jordan Poole, Marcus Smart-Kristaps Porzingis deals and more for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Pom7AF pic.twitter.com/CFIIN6wM0g – 10:25 PM
Jayson Tatum to Marcus Smart: “We gone link up one day and get us one no doubt about that.” pic.twitter.com/Wduabc32rJ – 8:40 PM
Checking in for the early portion of the draft…then a few hours from now Brad Stevens will talk here. pic.twitter.com/LoliMFQ3YW – 8:10 PM
“We gone link back up one day.”
Jayson Tatum shared a heartfelt message for Marcus Smart 🥹
Nashua River Brewers Festival in Fitchburg is Saturday. We have 45 breweries, 3 live bands & tents covering all of them (in case, you know, it rains just a little). Tastings included in admission so feel free to pour one out for Marcus Smart in Boston. patch.com/massachusetts/… – 8:06 PM
COLUMN: The Marcus Smart trade was a big swing by the Memphis Grizzlies. I’m glad they took it. They’re betting Smart can be their 4th-best player in a playoff series the next 2-3 years. That doesn’t seem like too much to ask.
Marcus Smart: Goodbyes are hard. But the future is exciting. -via Twitter @smart_MS3 / June 23, 2023
Jamal Murray: Hope they show love to Marcus Smart in Boston. Not many play as hard as he do -via Twitter @BeMore27 / June 23, 2023
San Antonio registered interest in Jordan Poole, league sources told Yahoo Sports, although the Spurs never made a significant offer. There were also conversations between Golden State and Boston, sources said, about sending Poole to the Celtics, before Boston went forward and traded Marcus Smart in the three-team trade with the Grizzlies that brought Kristaps Porziņģis to the TD Garden. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 23, 2023