Celtics almost traded for Jordan Poole?

San Antonio registered interest in Jordan Poole, league sources told Yahoo Sports, although the Spurs never made a significant offer. There were also conversations between Golden State and Boston, sources said, about sending Poole to the Celtics, before Boston went forward and traded Marcus Smart in the three-team trade with the Grizzlies that brought Kristaps Porziņģis to the TD Garden.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Some thoughts on the interesting nugget from @JakeLFischer that Celtics had conversations with Warriors about Jordan Poole before Kristaps Porzingis deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:56 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about Jordan Poole being the first victim of the new NBA labor deal and how this might hurt the Warriors’ ability to add talent as the Curry era winds down tinyurl.com/2s4eszvx pic.twitter.com/ESlYdSlHnM – 9:20 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The new CBA is designed in part to hamstring big-spenders. And the Golden State Warriors are already making sweeping moves with cost in mind. Some details behind the Jordan Poole-CP3 deal, other ongoing trade talk, and more NBA Draft notes @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-draft… – 2:22 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Can confirm the Warriors traded Patrick Baldwin Jr to the Wizards for the No. 57 pick, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, as part of the Poole-CP3 deal. @ShamsCharania had it first. – 1:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors, per @ShamsCharania, are essentially flipping the Patrick Baldwin Jr. roster spot (and first round contract) for Trayce Jackson-Davis on a cheaper second round contract. Older prospect. This part of CP-Poole trade will be judged on which player is better quicker. – 12:47 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Warriors plus/minus podcast.
The Jordan Poole for Chris Paul trade.
@TimKawakami @ThompsonScribe
Apple: apple.co/3oJ4M8e
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oIom4c
TA: rb.gy/0k2p8 pic.twitter.com/0Sauc2mUa6 – 12:11 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
So far, the Warriors have replaced Poole and (presumably) DiVincenzo with smaller players. – 10:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA trades: Assessing Chris Paul-Jordan Poole, Marcus Smart-Kristaps Porzingis deals and more for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Pom7AF pic.twitter.com/CFIIN6wM0g – 10:25 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Podziemski joins Warriors Kevon Looney and Patrick Baldwin, both former Wisconsin prep standouts. The Warriors traded Jordan Poole, another ex-Wisconsin prep star, to the Wizards yesterday. – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul to Golden State.
Jordan Poole to Washington.
Bradley Beal to Phoenix.
And Denver just won an NBA championship.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Biggest thing I think people are missing about CP to Warriors: His contract is extremely tradable, much more than Poole’s. More inside:
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee native Jordan Poole reportedly traded to Wizards for Chris Paul after four seasons with Warriors jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:42 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast: NBA Draftapalooza PART TWO
Reacting to the Chris Paul/Warriors trade, Poole on the Warriors, leftover Smart trade thoughts and Scoot at #2 with @KevinOConnorNBA @tatefrazier
(Not playing on Spotify yet…)
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Hopped on the @BillSimmons Podcast with @tatefrazier to discuss the Chris Paul/Jordan Poole trade, what it means for the Warriors, the direction of the Wizards, and some lingering thoughts on the Celtics/Wizards trade open.spotify.com/episode/7seOHe… – 6:21 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Wizards haul for Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis is actually great:
Jordan Poole
Tyus Jones
Landry Shamet
8 second round picks
4 first round swaps
1 protected first
Poole will get a ton of opportunity, and probably be a Most Improved candidate. – 6:05 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Some thoughts on the Paul-for-Poole deal:
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jordan Poole’s once-invigorating Warriors tenure ends in precipitous, frustrating fall from grace
(By @ColinCBSSports)
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul trade grades: Warriors score a B for flexibility; Wizards get low-risk look at Jordan Poole
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Breaking down Warriors trade for Chris Paul, sending Poole, pick to Wizards
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
J Wiseman and J Poole were about tomorrow’s Warriors
GPII and Chris Paul are about today’s Warriors
The hope is that Paul can activate Jonathan Kuminga and that Dr. Rick Celebrini can manage CP3’s body thru 60-65 games and playoffs
nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 5:20 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
jordan poole got a ring, a bag, and out of a toxic relationship. a lot of you cant relate. – 5:19 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
RT @avarwallace: Wizards agree to trade Chris Paul to Warriors for Jordan Poole as rebuild continues @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 5:14 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
My money on new Wizards guard Jordan Poole leading the NBA in scoring next season. – 5:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wizards trading former Suns point guard Chris Paul to Warriors for Jordan Poole #Suns #Warriors #Wizards azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/oaLVzLvBnM – 5:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Jordan Poole departure will be felt most for the Warriors during the marathon regular season. He played all 82 games this past season. Productive when Curry/Klay sat. Averaged 24.6 points as starter. Warriors were respectable 14-12 without Curry. theathletic.com/4633043/2023/0… – 4:56 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Quite the week for Monumental Sports. This news dropped as the Paul/Poole trade went out (from @RickMaese and @BenGolliver): washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 4:46 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I was told the organization has a strong belief in Lester Quinones. And that there was a reason he around thru the end of the season.
This Poole move certainly opens up an opportunity for him to he can be a rotational piece next season. There are minutes to be had. – 4:45 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Last season’s shot charts for Jordan Poole and Chris Paul in half-court situations. pic.twitter.com/ep1t122DBY – 4:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is some instant analysis on the Jordan Poole for Chris Paul trade. What is this trade about for the Warriors? What’s the risk? Who does it benefit?
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Dropped some instant reaction with @momorgan on the CP3 for Poole trade:
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Jordan Poole might be about to have a higher point per game total than shooting percentage. – 4:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a quick news story about the Wizards-Warriors trade involving Chris Paul and Jordan Poole by @TheAthleticNBA, featuring analysis from @davidaldridgedc, @anthonyVslater and me.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Some people keep texting me about it, so might as well drop another clarification: Warriors held onto the No. 19 pick in the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade with Wizards. I had that part incorrect. My bad, y’all. – 4:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors add Chris Paul, trade Jordan Poole to WIzards in pre-draft deal
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
I should get partial thanks for the Poole-CP3 trade going down when it did. I went to the gym, which all but guaranteed news would break sooner than expected. – 3:59 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors are swapping Jordan Poole for Chris Paul in a stunning trade that can give the Warriors more financial flexibility beyond this season.
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
Wizards trade of Bradley Beal for Chris Paul and Wizards trade of Chris Paul for Jordan Poole will be two separate trades, the former done before 7/1 and the latter done after 7/1 (which necessitated adding Hollins). – 3:47 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
This Chris Paul-Poole trade has me making my own pools pic.twitter.com/xgnPzdl3Ni – 3:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chris Paul traded to Warriors while Jordan Poole will join Wizards 👀 pic.twitter.com/4EFYLT1tG3 – 3:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So…who’s on the Wizards now?
Jordan Poole
Tyus Jones
Monte Morris
Delon Wright
Landry Shamet
Ryan Rollins
Johnny Davis
Corey Kispert
Anthony Gill
Danilo Gallinari
Deni Avdija
Daniel Gafford
Mike Muscala
So…who’s on the Wizards now?
Jordan Poole
Tyus Jones
Monte Morris
Delon Wright
Landry Shamet
Ryan Rollins
Johnny Davis
Corey Kispert
Anthony Gill
Danilo Gallinari
Deni Avdija
Daniel Gafford
Mike Muscala
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Much revealed about how teams value pricey players.
– Warriors could not create much market for Jordan Poole, took CP3.
– Same happened to Wiz w/Brad Beal.
– Teams like Marcus Smart two 1st-rders & Tyus Jones more than Brogdon.
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
You also have to wonder: Did Draymond Green deliver an ultimatum regarding Poole, such as “If he’s staying, I’m definitely gone.” – 3:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Woo buddy. Wizards shut me up. Turning Bradley Beal into Jordan Poole, 6 second-rounders and 4 first-round pick swaps, while also getting Tyus Jones in a separate deal for KP, is not nearly as bad a return as we thought it was 24 hours ago – 3:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tyus Jones suddenly makes a lot more sense for the Wizards now that Jordan Poole is there. Obviously Washington’s goal should be to let Poole handle the ball a lot, but probably best to have a real point guard next to him just to curb some of his ball-hoggiest tendencies. – 3:41 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Shams que @WashWizards envía a Chris Paul a @Warriors por Jordan Poole, la 1a selección de 2030 y la 2a selección de 2027.
Golden State reduce levemente su nómina, empeñando parte de su futuro.
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Jordan Poole will have his cap hit adjusted from $28M to $27.5M now that all of his incentives are considered unlikely.
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Say what you want about Jordan Poole but he allows us to do what we never did with Nick Young, which is pay him 130 million dollars – 3:38 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Initial thoughts: This move doesn’t make the Dubs better in the regular season. CP3 is not an 82 game player anymore. Jordan Poole doesn’t miss games.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Jordan, especially with his contract extension, we plan to have him here for four more years at least.” – Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr.
Poole is on the Wizards three days later 😬
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
I sat down with Jordan Poole for an hour last November. That conversation was about growing into a potential bridge for the Warriors’ next era, but the themes are definitely relevant in terms of starting fresh as a potential cornerstone for Washington: sports.yahoo.com/how-jordan-poo… – 3:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
What are the odds on Poole leading the league in FGA/game?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This feels a lot like a D’Angelo Russell move for the Warriors. Bad fit, but keep the salary slot with a moveable piece, which Poole might not have been after another 4 months of coming off the bench for the Warriors. – 3:35 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Jordan Poole scored 29 points per-40 minutes as a starter last season. That would have ranked 18th in #NBA. – 3:34 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul is reportedly heading to the Warriors in a blockbuster trade for Jordan Poole. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/22/rep… – 3:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Notably, Chris Paul will actually make more this season ($30.8 million) than Jordan Poole ($28.7 million). Now, Paul is on an expiring deal, so Golden State saves long-term money… but the Warriors just added to their 2023-24 luxury tax bill. – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Poole as a 6th man vs as a starter:
11.6 PPG ➡️ 21.3 PPG
2.8 APG ➡️ 4.2 APG
1.7 3PM ➡️ 3.0 3PM
Predict his statline in Washington. pic.twitter.com/O40pne55Iu – 3:30 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Jordan Poole: “With his contract extension, we’re planning on having him here for four more years at least.” pic.twitter.com/0Z55ZRwbl5 – 3:30 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Remember how much y’all hated Poole? And wanted him “off your team”?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Jordan Poole’s likely cap hits over the next four seasons, including likely incentives, per @spotrac:
2023-24: $28.0 million
2024-25: $30.2 million
2025-26: $32.3 million
2026-27: $34.5 million – 3:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wizards now have seven guards 6-5 or shorter, but Poole is only one they are contractually obligated to pay beyond this year. – 3:29 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
I think as much bringing immediacy to the Warriors’ one-more-title quest, they get out from under that mistake of a contract to Poole. The prospect of four years playing like he did last year would sour anybody’s stomach. Paul’s deal is only guaranteed for part of next season. – 3:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As it pertains to Lowry’s expiring $29.7 M: Though J. Poole’s contract became an unappealing one with his decline in efficiency, he did average 20.4 ppg & the Paul/Poole deal is another example of what expiring big $ PG contract can be parlayed into. (After Westbrook deal in Feb) – 3:27 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Didn’t have “the Warriors trading for Chris Paul to improve chemistry” on my list of possible side effects of the Draymond/Poole punch but here we are. – 3:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
A Tyus Jones-Jordan Poole backcourt, if that’s how this shakes out … The Wizards could do a lot worse than that. – 3:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
We’ve launched our NBA draft tracker at @sacbee_news and we already have a major update as the Warriors and Wizards have reportedly agreed to a trade involving Chris Paul and Jordan Poole.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:24 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Sounds like the Warriors desperately wanted Poole off their books and I can’t say I blame them – 3:24 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole AND a pick? After Wizards couldn’t get a first rounder for either Beal or KP? – 3:23 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul trade: Warriors send Jordan Poole, draft picks to Wizards to land future Hall of Famer, per report
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Man… that CP3 will steady the ship considerably in Golden State. Def fewer of the crazy passing turnovers that I’m sure drove Warriors fans insane about Poole. Locker room chemistry I’m sure becomes more on the same page too – 3:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Can confirm Jordan Poole is a Wizard and Chris Paul is a Warrior.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
So the Wizards turned Beal into Poole, Landry Fields, a 1st and several 2nds. Not bad – 3:19 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Wizards’ new starting backcourt: Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole.
The Ringer @ringernba
Jordan Poole: “I didn’t have the best postseason but we’ll be back to the Finals, I promise.”
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Jordan Poole AND draft picks for a 39-year-old point guard who likes a slow pace? – 3:16 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Jordan Poole has a $3.9M salary in the current league year but his extension raises his incoming salary from Washington’s end to $25.4M (poison pill provision).
Warriors would need to send out $18.7M to match for Chris Paul before June ends. Otherwise, this deal works in July. – 3:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Believe this trade will have to wait til Poole’s extension kicks in, in July, for the trade to go through. The 110% provision for teams above the apron in 2023-24 only is juuuuuust enough to accomodate Paul’s salary with Poole’s. – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Poole as a Warrior:
15.8 PPG
2.2 3PM
42/34/88%
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
What’s the record for most shot attempts in a single season?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
I wonder if Washington would still take Anthony Black at 8 if he’s available, to pair him with Jordan Poole. – 3:14 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Sounds like Jordan Poole will be heading to Washington in a deal that will bring Chris Paul to the four-time champion Golden State Warriors. – 3:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Washington and Golden State are close on a trade sending Chris Paul to the Warriors for Jordan Poole, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp – 3:11 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Have not heard his name at all until right now, from several sources, that Golden State is actively engaged in trade conversations regarding Jordan Poole. – 3:02 PM
In all of Washington’s trade talks, the Wizards told rival teams they were prioritizing short-term salary, sources said. Poole’s was the only significant future number that landed back on Washington’s books, which has led some opposing executives to wonder whether the Wizards will look to move Poole again at some point prior to next year’s trade deadline. For what it’s worth, Golden State is under the impression Washington intends to keep Poole, sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 23, 2023
Shams Charnia: The Warriors are trading Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Wizards as part of the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 23, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Jordan Poole appears to have unfollowed Draymond Green on IG right after his trade to the Wizards 👀 (h/t @GoIdenState) -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / June 22, 2023
