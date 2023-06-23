Damian Lillard not talking with Blazers about future

Chris Haynes: Damian Lillard has not had any recent communication with the Portland Trail Blazers involving the draft, free agency or his future, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Blazers GM tonight on Lillard: “He wants it to work here, and he’s challenging us to get it done.”
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard and Portland have not recently spoken about the draft, free agency or his future, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/SeScSkWW5Q – 1:47 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat begins signing undrafted rookies, adds one of best undrafted 3 point shooters (via Washington State). And Blazers GM updates where things stand with Lillard at this hour: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:42 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Scoot Henderson hopes that Damian Lillard stays in Portland: “I’m hoping to get to play with Dame, for sure. Special talent, special guard. One of my favorites to watch, especially film-wise. Just to pick out how he moves off the court as well. It would be cool to play with him.” – 1:32 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The reality of winning championships in the NBA is that it often means metaphorically cutting off your own arm. Raptors went through that with DeMar. Celtics are with Smart now.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Crazy parallel for Blazers… Back in ’84, they took Sam Bowie at No. 2 (Hakeem went No. 1) because they didn’t want to be redundant w/ MJ & Drexler. BAD MOVE. Not this time around w/ Scoot (not saying he’s MJ) & Dame (even tho I think he’ll get traded).
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “[Dame] wants it to work here, and he’s challenging us to get it done, which is more than fair. He’s earned that.” – 1:15 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin, asked if he feels like he’s in danger of losing Damian Lillard: “No, I don’t. He’s probably being more vocal than ever, but I don’t look at that as a negative.” – 1:14 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin on Scoot Henderson and Damain Lillard: “I have already said my goal is for Damian Lillard to retire a Trail Blazer. I have zero desire to trade him. I hope it works out here.” – 1:12 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I asked Joe Cronin if the intention is still to build around Damian Lillard. “It is.” – 1:08 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin says he had a “long talk” with Damian Lillard on Tuesday morning about trade possibilities. Has been in contact with agent Aaron Goodwin leading up to today. – 1:08 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Damian Lillard has not had any recent communication with the Portland Trail Blazers involving the draft, free agency or his future, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:01 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New episode of @LockedOnHeat reacting to the Heat picking Jaime Jaquez Jr., Damian Lillard’s future and more. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 12:34 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Now all we need is Damian Lillard to ask out of Portland on Instagram Live while smoking a hookah. – 12:18 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lillard reportedly ready to give Blazers at least a bit more time. And more on Jaquez. The latest from our NBA Draft live blog, which will remain open well past midnight: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:44 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
For @USATODAYSports, I explained what Portland Trail Blazers fans are getting in G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson. This is a fascinating pick that already has Damian Lillard in the backcourt.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lillard decision on whether to ask for trade will extend “now between tonight and the start of free agency and into free agency,” per Shams. Wants to give Portland a bit more time to see if they can build contending team. – 11:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Worth nothing: Damian Lillard can’t actually be traded until July 9 (one year after he signed his extension) so it makes sense that the current stance is “giving the front office the first week of free agency to do enough.” – 11:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers next on @Stadium: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:19 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Joe Cronin, Chauncey Billups and Damian Lillard exited last season lamenting the fact that the team was too young and lacked size.
Then the Blazers drafted 6-2 Scoot Henderson, 19.
I’m not questioning the pick at No. 3. He was reportedly the best player available.
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
I would be shocked if Scoot isn’t traded. Scoot is not a combo guard who can play with Dame and Dame won’t play off the ball. And the Blazers aren’t of a mind to deal Dame. That leaves Scoot on the move. They are just waiting for the best deal – 9:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Scoot Henderson is now a member of the #Blazers!
What does this mean for Damian Lillard???
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“I’m hoping to get to play with Dame, for sure,” Scoot Henderson said.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Our Heat-flavored NBA Draft blog, which we will update all night: Blazers take Scoot Henderson, setting stage for a possible Lillard trade request and a subsequent Heat pursuit. Ball in Dame’s court now: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:26 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Scoot Henderson to the Blazers. So, now what for Damian Lillard? Or is there an Anfernee Simons move to make? – 8:26 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Blazers had to take Scoot. Had to. Figure out what’s up with Dame tomorrow. Scoot’s too talented to pass on. – 8:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Portland backcourt depth:
Damian Lillard
Scoot Henderson
Anfernee Simons
Shaedon Sharpe
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Portland is on the clock with their chance at Scoot Henderson.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Scoot Henderson tells ESPN that Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Stephen Curry are among the players he most wants to test himself against in the NBA. – 5:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think this year is probably the most serious approach [Damian Lillard] is probably taking to ultimately decided what he’s going to do”.
@ChrisBHaynes shares his thoughts on how significant tonight’s 3rd overall pick is for the Blazers and Lillard.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers running it back if Bucks lose 1 of Middleton or Lopez, and Dame #staysloyal in Por. vs.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With a few hours before the draft, here’s my final Miami Heat draft notebook on Miami’s shifting perspective on the draft, Damian Lillard reports and more lingering thoughts.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers must do right by Damian Lillard: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
The Blazers will face some tough decisions during Thursday night’s draft. We go through options and what each would mean in regards to Lillard’s future.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Everybody wants Dame to leave Portland way more than Dame wants to leave Portland. – 11:37 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If Dame winds up on a super team how many loyalty and true to the grind points does it dock him? – 10:50 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast with @DBWilson2: What happened with Bradley Beal? A closer look at what may be going on with Damian Lillard? And running through the Heat’s draft options at No. 18 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Does Zion Williamson have strong trade value?
🏀 Damian Lillard is key to a Scoot Henderson trade
🏀 How much are the Pelicans willing to give up for Scoot?
SiriusXM NBA Radio: “Our relationship is gonna grow, especially that I’m going there now. I think our games can complement each other. I get in the paint and play defense well, and the things he does are obviously magnificent. I think we’re gonna do great. … I think he should stay. It would be great to play alongside a guy like Dame, learning so much, especially how he came in the game so confident and fearless. I’m gonna take the same approach.” 🏀 The newest member of the @trailblazers Scoot Henderson wants to be Damian Lillard’s teammate in Portland #RipCity #NBADraft -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / June 22, 2023
I’m told a timeline likely extends now between here this point tonight and the start of free agency, to see what Portland is able to do. If they are unable to do something meaningful to improve the team, Damian Lillard has said behind the scenes he doesn’t want to do a rebuild with young guys, he wants to be on a more veteran-laden team. For now, it’s a good night in Portland, Scoot Henderson was top priority for the Blazers. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 22, 2023