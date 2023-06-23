Draymond Green agrees he is 'easily worth another $100 million'

The veteran forward took to Instagram on Friday to boost comments made by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith regarding Green’s value. Smith argued that Green was “easily worth another $100 million,” a sentiment that Green shared on his social media.
Source: Grey Papke @ Larry Brown Sports
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Are Sacramento Kings about to use newfound cap space to pursue Golden State Warriors free agent Draymond Green? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I think it’s more probably that the Kings sign Kyle Kuzma, but Sacramento making a big money play for Draymond Green is a very real possibility. – 5:46 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
“The Kings can now go hunting for Draymond Green, if they wish.” – @WindhorstESPN
Windhorst mentioned Mike Brown and Draymond Green are very close. Sacramento could also “blow Golden State out of the water” for a potential Green contract.
The Kings project to have $35+ million… pic.twitter.com/djwXOjT148 – 5:31 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
It may be setting up for Klay Thompson to have to play out final year of contract while Curry and Draymond Green will be locked in through 2025-26. – 12:36 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Last year, there were 210 players who were the closest defender on at least 200 shots in the paint. Only JJJ, AD, Draymond, Claxton, and Royce O’Neale held opponents to a lower FG% than KP’s 42 percent: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/22/… – 11:42 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
On plays when the screen directly led to a shot or a pass that led to a shot, Porzingis finished second in points per play. Fourth was Draymond Green, fifth was Jokic, and sixth was Joel Embiid: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/22/… – 11:39 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank on point guards: “Who is the point guard of the Nuggets? It’s probably Joker.”
Also mentions how Draymond Green and Bam are primary initiators of offense. If it’s a “traditional point guard, so be it…” – 1:33 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors roster as of now, with the assumption Draymond Green returns
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney
CP3
GP2
Moody
Kuminga
Baldwin
Podziemski – 12:05 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The biggest question mark with Brandin Podziemski is defense.
Here’s his answer to that: “I get to play against Draymond Green, All-Defensive player, Gary Payton, All-Defensive player. The room for improvement is right there and it’s right in front of me.” – 11:25 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Draymond Green is still an amazing defender and playmaker. He’s a bad fit with Sabonis unless Sabonis starts confidently shooting from distance at volume.
Defense-first combo forward is the best play, but either he needs to be a shooter or Sabonis has to be a shooter. – 10:54 PM
Dunleavy sure gave every indication at the presser that he supported Poole and his contract extension and said, “We plan on having him four more years at least.” But that was the day I started hearing rumblings that the Warriors were interested in Paul, that they believed he could fit in with old rivals Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and that they were hoping to check in with Paul in the wake of his reported trade from the Suns to the Wizards. -via The Athletic / June 23, 2023
Madeline Kenney: Podziemski tells reporters at the NBA Draft that he thinks he can be “a triple-double guy.” Describes himself as a tough competitor. He knows there’s room to improve on defense but is looking forward to learning from Draymond Green and Gary Payton II. -via Twitter @madkenney / June 22, 2023
Kevin O’Connor: Mavericks dumping Davis Bertans gives them a lot more cap flexibility to pursue a free agent…Draymond Green? -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / June 22, 2023