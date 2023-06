Jamal Murray: I hope they show love to Marcus Smart in Boston

Damian Lillard: I used to get all into that. “Man, they’re saying I’m not Top 5? I’m Top 2.” At this point, there are so many great point guards in the league. Anybody can be the best on any given night because guys are that good now. I take pride in being the most consistent. I try to have that same impact every night. When I see a guy that’s a top guy, I want to win that matchup. I know if I win that matchup, I’ll give my team a better chance to win. I don’t get caught up in that anymore. If I’m doing me and I’m the best version of myself, I’m going to give my team the best chance to win games. I think when you’re younger, you get more tied into who’s the best and those things. If you did a poll that says who’s the best point guard, a lot of people would probably say Steph Curry, but Jamal Murray just won the championship. He won the championship against Gabe Vincent. So, of course you want to be the best, but when you know you’re at the top as a top-level guard, just be a top-level guard because our ultimate goal is to win. When you get older, you realize it’s really not that important. It’s just an opinion for people to have a conversation. -via HoopsHype / June 21, 2023