Jamal Murray: I hope they show love to Marcus Smart in Boston

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With the clock about to strike midnight & the fantasy of catching a unicorn rapidly fading, Brad Stevens made the ultimate sacrifice.
But why did Marcus Smart go so Kristaps Porzingis could arrive?
“He was already good, but he just took another step.”
Jamal Murray @BeMore27
Hope they show love to Marcus Smart in Boston. Not many play as hard as he do – 9:20 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Recap thread starting with this Marcus Smart feature…
“When the Celtics drafted him, people would say you can’t play hard for 82 games,” Ford said. “I would say, ‘I’m telling ya, he will play every game like it’s a championship game.” dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:16 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Derrick White has been a big piece of the Celtics since they acquired him. The Marcus Smart trade leaves him a more important part than ever. In some ways, it’s a bet on White.
theathletic.com/4634770/2023/0… – 8:09 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brad Stevens, emotional, yet stoic in his decision to move on from Marcus Smart said Celtics ‘had to’ trade him to balance the roster. Brad seemed to include Malcolm Brogdon, whose surgery status remains uncertain, as part of the picture to replace Smart: celticsblog.com/2023/6/23/2377… pic.twitter.com/bKyjtJLRs5 – 5:07 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Boston’s official haul for Marcus Smart …
• Kristaps Porzingis
• Jordan Walsh
• 2024 R1 pick (GSW, top-4 protected)
• 2024 R2 pick (DAL)
• 2025 R2 pick (best of DET, GSW or WAS)
• 2026 R2 pick (best of MIN, NOP, NYK or POR)
• 2027 R2 pick (ATL) – 2:47 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart: “I told him when he got here we were 25-57 the year before. And the greatest legacy you can leave is to be someplace and it’s better off because you were there. And I think that everybody here feels that way.” – 2:31 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart: “The greatest legacy you can leave is to be someplace and it’s better off because you were there. And I think that everybody here feels that way. I think that he will always be appreciated and thought of so fondly here for any number of reasons.” – 2:27 AM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @memgrizz today announced the team acquired Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade also including the Washington Wizards. pic.twitter.com/nsFnj2tYPv – 2:19 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics officially announce Smart-Porzingis trade in press release
Brad Stevens thanks Marcus Smart: pic.twitter.com/Tm5hHWDZIz – 2:08 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Signing out from the Forum on draft night.
Passed the Pinnacle level team store. Did not see any Marcus Smart jerseys yet. – 2:04 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
When asked about the leadership void after trading Marcus Smart, Brad Stevens praised Tatum and Horford among others & said, “We have a number of people who have been filling that void with Marcus and they’ll just have to be better.” – 2:02 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brad Stevens mentioned Payton Pritchard and Malcolm Brogdon as guys who will have to step up along with Derrick White to replace Marcus Smart at the point. – 1:57 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Stevens emphasized that Marcus Smart is going to a good situation in Memphis. – 1:53 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Full Brad Stevens comments on trading Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/gHshVJyF7e – 1:53 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brad Stevens said he got a chance to see Marcus Smart at the facility this morning, but their conversation was understandably brief.
“You’ll always have the relationship (that) will be forever.” – 1:53 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Brad Stevens said Marcus Smart came into the facility this morning, so he got to see him. “You’ll always have the relationship that these teammates have, these coaches and everybody in the building has.” – 1:53 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Brad Stevens on his trade conversation with Marcus Smart: “It wasn’t very long. Just your best chance to share your gratitude to him.” – 1:52 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brad Stevens said trading Marcus Smart was really hard, but he will always be “appreciated and thought of so fondly here.” – 1:51 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart: “He’ll always have Boston for sure.” – 1:50 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart: “I think he will always be appreciated and thought of so fondly here for any number of reasons here. … We are all grateful to have Marcus in our lives for as long as we’ve had.” – 1:50 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane joined the Grind City Media crew during their NBA Draft coverage and gave his thoughts on adding Marcus Smart and losing Tyus Jones.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA trades: Assessing Chris Paul-Jordan Poole, Marcus Smart-Kristaps Porzingis deals and more for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Pom7AF pic.twitter.com/CFIIN6wM0g – 10:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum to Marcus Smart: “We gone link up one day and get us one no doubt about that.” pic.twitter.com/Wduabc32rJ – 8:40 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We gone link back up one day.”
Jayson Tatum shared a heartfelt message for Marcus Smart 🥹
(via @jaytatum0 / IG) pic.twitter.com/vzFrXcgCNu – 8:09 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Nashua River Brewers Festival in Fitchburg is Saturday. We have 45 breweries, 3 live bands & tents covering all of them (in case, you know, it rains just a little). Tastings included in admission so feel free to pour one out for Marcus Smart in Boston. patch.com/massachusetts/… – 8:06 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: The Marcus Smart trade was a big swing by the Memphis Grizzlies. I’m glad they took it. They’re betting Smart can be their 4th-best player in a playoff series the next 2-3 years. That doesn’t seem like too much to ask.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 7:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Brad Stevens is making a big bet with the Marcus Smart trade but it’s a choice that comes with plenty of potential upside when you peel back the layers of the deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
“You can’t win a championship with Marcus Smart.”
@AdamSchein shares his thoughts on Boston trading Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porziņģis. pic.twitter.com/a3snGwrx5w – 6:33 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The #NBA is drunk on trades. The draft is tonight. @jshector @coachthorpe and I talk about it on today’s show!
The Celtics just traded Marcus Smart. Can teams draft non-shooters tonight?
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA : If you’re wondering why Chris Paul and Marcus Smart could bring back firsts when Beal and Porzingis didn’t, look at the contracts. It’s always about the contracts:
theathletic.com/4633121/2023/0… – 5:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You are going to be missing a lot with [Marcus Smart] gone.”
@TheFrankIsola tells @Scalabrine why he isn’t as high on last night’s trade for the Celtics as everyone else pic.twitter.com/lre0F13umo – 5:03 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
This high-octane podcast episode about Marcus Smart and the fact that if he shot better from 3 he’d still be a Celtic … and what does that imply for iffy shooters in tonight’s draft like Anthony Black, Amen Thompson, and Bilal Coulibaly? link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 – 4:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics now own future Warriors draft capital after the Marcus Smart deal. So what exactly does the Chris Paul trade to Golden State mean for that asset through a Boston lens? masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:19 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
For Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Chris Paul, the Wizards got one first-round pick, protected in 2030
For Marcus Smart, the Celtics got two first-round picks, in tonight’s draft and in 2024 – 3:57 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Much revealed about how teams value pricey players.
– Warriors could not create much market for Jordan Poole, took CP3.
– Same happened to Wiz w/Brad Beal.
– Teams like Marcus Smart two 1st-rders & Tyus Jones more than Brogdon.
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @YahooSports: I wrote about Marcus Smart, love and trust, and trading your soul for better odds at an NBA title.
sports.yahoo.com/marcus-smart-k… pic.twitter.com/GVdmCK6RWD – 3:09 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Marcus Smart was “completely shocked” by trade to the Grizzlies, per @AdamHimmelsbach.
Smart is still trying to process the news and thought he would retire in Boston. pic.twitter.com/4aqVfal3e5 – 2:52 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
As we await further moves by the @Celtics, here are 9 thoughts on Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porzingis, Malcolm Brogdon, financially beneficial timing for Jaylen Brown and a Tony Allen echo from the past.
New from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/3phVv9Q – 2:24 PM
As we await further moves by the @Celtics, here are 9 thoughts on Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porzingis, Malcolm Brogdon, financially beneficial timing for Jaylen Brown and a Tony Allen echo from the past.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Wrote a bunch of words on Marcus Smart, including:
– Memphis is gonna LOVE him!
– Are we sure he’s that much of a size downgrade?
– This move should be about the playoffs.
– Who cares if you don’t ‘win’ the trade!
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 1:29 PM
Wrote a bunch of words on Marcus Smart, including:
– Memphis is gonna LOVE him!
– Are we sure he’s that much of a size downgrade?
– This move should be about the playoffs.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: Sources said Marcus Smart was completely shocked by last night’s trade and is still trying to process it today.
“Marcus loves Boston. He thought he was going to retire there. He wanted to retire there.”
bostonglobe.com/2023/06/22/spo… – 1:12 PM
New: Sources said Marcus Smart was completely shocked by last night’s trade and is still trying to process it today.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE: Celtics Trade Marcus Smart, Acquire Kristaps Porzingis | Garden Report Presented by @FDSportsbook, @factormeals & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:15 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
This 100 percent has to be Marcus Smart’s jersey in Memphis pic.twitter.com/iRSj7efMBN – 12:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“That’s two flops back to back!”
Steve Kerr about Marcus Smart in the 2022 NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/jOKfbGQObV – 12:00 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
A very special Group Chat this week: figuring out which lottery teams should trade their picks with the the help of the great @dannychau + an interview with NBA CHAMPION Jamal Murray! open.spotify.com/episode/66aLs7… – 11:47 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Brian Scalabrine reacts to last night’s blockbuster trade that included the Celtics moving Marcus Smart and acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis pic.twitter.com/XrQODAIb7s – 11:42 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Breaking down the Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porzingis trade. From a basketball standpoint, pretty good. But throw in all the intangibles, then it gets cloudy. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:39 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: Why I really, really hate the Marcus Smart trade for Boston si.com/nba/2023/06/22… – 11:28 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🚨Instant Reaction🚨
@Scalabrine tells @TheFrankIsola his thought’s on last night’s Blockbuster trade that included the Celtics moving Marcus Smart and acquiring Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/V4rKVTBRNL – 11:12 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Marcus Smart fills multiple gaps for the Grizzlies, and his addition only adds to a growing Warriors rivalry in Memphis nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 11:07 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Final pre-draft notebook @YahooSports is live, unpacking news and notes from last night’s Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart-Tyus Jones trade, plus details on Paul George, De’Andre Hunter, Pascal Siakam, the Pacers, Hawks, Lakers and more: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-draft… – 11:05 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
This was one of my favorite stories ever to work on, mostly because it brought back my own crazy AAU basketball memories, but also because it helped explain what shaped Marcus Smart.
theathletic.com/1927507/2020/0… – 11:03 AM
More on this storyline
San Antonio registered interest in Jordan Poole, league sources told Yahoo Sports, although the Spurs never made a significant offer. There were also conversations between Golden State and Boston, sources said, about sending Poole to the Celtics, before Boston went forward and traded Marcus Smart in the three-team trade with the Grizzlies that brought Kristaps Porziņģis to the TD Garden. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 23, 2023
Just like that, Smart — the most tenured Celtic, the sixth pick in the 2014 draft, the backbone of this franchise — was gone. According to league sources, Smart reacted to the news with disbelief. “A gut punch,” said one source close to the point guard. “Complete shock.” -via Boston Globe / June 22, 2023
Damian Lillard: I used to get all into that. “Man, they’re saying I’m not Top 5? I’m Top 2.” At this point, there are so many great point guards in the league. Anybody can be the best on any given night because guys are that good now. I take pride in being the most consistent. I try to have that same impact every night. When I see a guy that’s a top guy, I want to win that matchup. I know if I win that matchup, I’ll give my team a better chance to win. I don’t get caught up in that anymore. If I’m doing me and I’m the best version of myself, I’m going to give my team the best chance to win games. I think when you’re younger, you get more tied into who’s the best and those things. If you did a poll that says who’s the best point guard, a lot of people would probably say Steph Curry, but Jamal Murray just won the championship. He won the championship against Gabe Vincent. So, of course you want to be the best, but when you know you’re at the top as a top-level guard, just be a top-level guard because our ultimate goal is to win. When you get older, you realize it’s really not that important. It’s just an opinion for people to have a conversation. -via HoopsHype / June 21, 2023
In an unrelated incident Thursday, a fire truck collided with Denver police Sgt. Justin Dodge near the end of the parade route that ended at the downtown Denver Civic Center, where a rally took place. The truck was transporting multiple Nuggets players including Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray along the route. DPD announced Thursday afternoon that Dodge was in serious and stable condition with a serious lower leg injury. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 17, 2023
Clutch Points: Players to average 20+ points and 10+ assists in an NBA Finals series: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, JAMAL MURRAY. ELITE company for the Nuggets’ star point guard 🔥 (via @NBAHistory) pic.twitter.com/fq5cYWTgCH -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 17, 2023