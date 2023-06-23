Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi Leonard underwent a cleanup on his torn meniscus and it will be an eight-week recovery according to Lawrence Frank. Frank said Kawhi is expected to be a full go for training camp in October.
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard undergoes cleanup on torn right meniscus but is expected to be “100%” for camp. Lawrence Frank reiterates Clippers will continue to build around and “maximize” Kawhi and PG, talks extension for both stars and wanting Russell Westbrook back. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:51 AM
Kawhi Leonard undergoes cleanup on torn right meniscus but is expected to be “100%” for camp. Lawrence Frank reiterates Clippers will continue to build around and “maximize” Kawhi and PG, talks extension for both stars and wanting Russell Westbrook back. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked L Frank about dialogue with Kawhi and PG, feedback they have gotten from both.
“There’s a great deal of emotional fatigue pain of not being able to deliver at the worst possible moments. We’re fortunate our 2 best players they really like, appreciate, respect each other.” pic.twitter.com/oRuVhwccK1 – 2:33 AM
Asked L Frank about dialogue with Kawhi and PG, feedback they have gotten from both.
“There’s a great deal of emotional fatigue pain of not being able to deliver at the worst possible moments. We’re fortunate our 2 best players they really like, appreciate, respect each other.” pic.twitter.com/oRuVhwccK1 – 2:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Kawhi Leonard had right knee surgery for the second time in three years. But this procedure should allow for Leonard to be fully healthy for 2023 training camp.
theathletic.com/4634444/2023/0… – 2:25 AM
📰 @TheAthletic
Kawhi Leonard had right knee surgery for the second time in three years. But this procedure should allow for Leonard to be fully healthy for 2023 training camp.
theathletic.com/4634444/2023/0… – 2:25 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s Lawrence Frank discussing Kawhi Leonard’s knee procedure.
By this timeline, Leonard should be cleared in early August. Camp will begin in late September.
Kawhi has said that he does not play full court 5s in offseason anyway, so it’ll be conditioning and skill work. pic.twitter.com/8luPPEMAMa – 1:45 AM
Here’s Lawrence Frank discussing Kawhi Leonard’s knee procedure.
By this timeline, Leonard should be cleared in early August. Camp will begin in late September.
Kawhi has said that he does not play full court 5s in offseason anyway, so it’ll be conditioning and skill work. pic.twitter.com/8luPPEMAMa – 1:45 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank reiterated that the Clippers want to maximize around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and be transparent with those two and see what they’re seeing to improve team. Frank says new CBA will change how teams are built. He said both stars were upset with how season ended – 1:31 AM
Lawrence Frank reiterated that the Clippers want to maximize around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and be transparent with those two and see what they’re seeing to improve team. Frank says new CBA will change how teams are built. He said both stars were upset with how season ended – 1:31 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard underwent a cleanup on his torn meniscus and it will be an eight-week recovery according to Lawrence Frank. Frank said Kawhi is expected to be a full go for training camp in October. – 1:20 AM
Kawhi Leonard underwent a cleanup on his torn meniscus and it will be an eight-week recovery according to Lawrence Frank. Frank said Kawhi is expected to be a full go for training camp in October. – 1:20 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
LFrank said Kawhi had a “clean-up procedure” on his torn meniscus and expects him to be 100 percent for training camp. – 1:19 AM
LFrank said Kawhi had a “clean-up procedure” on his torn meniscus and expects him to be 100 percent for training camp. – 1:19 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank said that Kawhi Leonard had a “clean-up” procedure around June 6. An 8-week recovery.
Leonard tore his meniscus in his right knee, and is expected to be a full participant in training camp. – 1:19 AM
Lawrence Frank said that Kawhi Leonard had a “clean-up” procedure around June 6. An 8-week recovery.
Leonard tore his meniscus in his right knee, and is expected to be a full participant in training camp. – 1:19 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
“The Spurs have spent the past five years developing complementary talent in their largely forgettable post-Kawhi era; now, the team has its superstar to build around. Wemby’s hype is all-consuming …” —@dannychau
Grade: A+
bit.ly/449Gwy1 – 8:21 PM
“The Spurs have spent the past five years developing complementary talent in their largely forgettable post-Kawhi era; now, the team has its superstar to build around. Wemby’s hype is all-consuming …” —@dannychau
Grade: A+
bit.ly/449Gwy1 – 8:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Over/under games played for PG, Kawhi and Brogdon together? 32.5? – 3:06 PM
Over/under games played for PG, Kawhi and Brogdon together? 32.5? – 3:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Is the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era ending in LA? Rumor is Clippers are testing the Paul George trade waters.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/21/is-… – 11:16 AM
Is the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era ending in LA? Rumor is Clippers are testing the Paul George trade waters.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/21/is-… – 11:16 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If the Clippers trade Paul George to Portland for Simons and the no. 3 pick, the obvious next step would be to trade Kawhi, no? – 9:53 AM
If the Clippers trade Paul George to Portland for Simons and the no. 3 pick, the obvious next step would be to trade Kawhi, no? – 9:53 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Said it all year on @RedNationHoops:
There’s little chance the Clippers have the stomach to run this team back. With Kawhi sidelined, Paul George is the obvious first guy on the block. – 11:00 PM
Said it all year on @RedNationHoops:
There’s little chance the Clippers have the stomach to run this team back. With Kawhi sidelined, Paul George is the obvious first guy on the block. – 11:00 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Marc que @LAClippers, como parte de su evaluación de su futuro, da la impresión que intentan medir el valor de Paul George en un canje. Según lo describen quienes han hablado con LAC, consideran seriamente la posibilidad de desvincular la dupla de George y Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/SRCEKLT5E2 – 10:39 PM
Dice Marc que @LAClippers, como parte de su evaluación de su futuro, da la impresión que intentan medir el valor de Paul George en un canje. Según lo describen quienes han hablado con LAC, consideran seriamente la posibilidad de desvincular la dupla de George y Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/SRCEKLT5E2 – 10:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Dating back to 1990, 31 of the last 33 NBA champions have featured at least one player who had won a Most Valuable Player award in their career. (And one of the two exceptions is the 2019 Raptors with Kawhi Leonard, who has two Finals MVPs and a DPOY on his resume). – 4:37 PM
Dating back to 1990, 31 of the last 33 NBA champions have featured at least one player who had won a Most Valuable Player award in their career. (And one of the two exceptions is the 2019 Raptors with Kawhi Leonard, who has two Finals MVPs and a DPOY on his resume). – 4:37 PM
More on this storyline
What intrigues the most about the Wizards’ new setup is that each of Washington’s new top executives have been central parts of rapid buildups – in three completely different markets with three completely different sets of advantages and challenges. Winger had the wind at his back in L.A., a top-two media market, in a city in which damn near every player wants to play, with the largesse of Steve Ballmer available to pay any price, bear any financial burden. The Clippers thus pivoted from the “Lob City” contender version — Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Doc Rivers — to the Kawhi Leonard–Paul George-Tyronn Lue group, in just two years. -via The Athletic / June 9, 2023
Gordon’s brother and former NBA player Drew and sister and former Harvard University basketball star Elise noticed a difference in focus from their brother last offseason. Drew Gordon said his brother worked out with people that had a “different work ethic.” One NBA source said Aaron Gordon worked out in Denver with Murray, teammate Michael Porter, Jr., and even Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard last summer. Elise Gordon credited her younger brother’s focus on wanting to reach his dreams for himself, his family and the Nuggets and said he was a gym rat last offseason. -via Andscape / June 3, 2023
Among all players with at least 1,000 career playoff shot attempts, Jokic ranks second with 57 percent effective field goal accuracy (behind only Dwight Howard, at 59 percent), and he ranks third with a 61 percent true shooting mark (behind only Kawhi Leonard and Kevin McHale, both at 62 percent). Jokic is fifth in that group in 2-point percentage and second in 3-point percentage. Along with Kawhi, he’s one of just two high-volume shooters in playoff history with 50-40-80 shooting splits. -via The Ringer / May 31, 2023