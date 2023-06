Lonzo Ball to miss the entire 2023-24 season?

Michael Scotto: When I was in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine, some executives were wondering how much gas he still has in the tank? He’s got a huge number looking ahead towards next season, a team option for $15.6 million. That’s a lot of money for a guy who was seldomly used. You’d imagine the Knicks would decline that option. In my opinion, I think the Chicago Bulls make a ton of sense for Derrick Rose in free agency. It would be a nice homecoming for him towards the end of his career. We saw when he was back in town how beloved he is still by that fan base. They’ll be missing Lonzo Ball, and if they’re trying to compete and win, he’s an excellent bridge as a veteran mentor to some of the young guys on that roster, and I think he still has some gas left in the tank. Stefan Bondy: Obviously, they’re not going to pick up that team option, and he’s going to hit free agency… As far as the Bulls, I could totally see that. -via HoopsHype / May 25, 2023