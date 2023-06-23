Rockets 'a real threat' to land Brook Lopez in free agency

Clutch Points: “The Bucks are also facing Brook Lopez’s free agency. There’s an expectation that the Houston Rockets, flushed with a lot of salary cap space, are going to be a real threat for Lopez.” — @wojespn pic.twitter.com/36E1M8MnqY
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets are going to be a “real threat” to sign Brook Lopez away from the Bucks in free agency, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/d8vHexDkiK – 12:09 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Payroll in Milwaukee drops to $117M with Khris Middleton declining his $40.4M player option.
However, because of the Middleton ($47.6M) and Brook Lopez ($20.9M) cap holds, Milwaukee is over the salary cap.
The $12.4M non-tax ML is dependent on what happens with both players. – 1:05 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Retweeting my story for those asking if Heat can get FAs Brook Lopez, Kyrie, Kuzma, etc. To repeat: If they do sign and trade,they would be hard capped at payroll they’re already over. So no outside FA above minimum is realistic barring major $ slashing: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:49 AM
David Hardisty: Woj confirms the Rockets are going to be a “real threat” to sign Brook Lopez this summer. pic.twitter.com/WgYL8JkMJs -via Twitter @clutchfans / June 23, 2023
David Hardisty: Woj on Houston’s free agent targets: “You look in Houston, it’s going to be players potentially like Dillon Brooks, Bruce Brown could be a candidate there, Brook Lopez. Those are all among targets. And then of course Harden.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / June 15, 2023
There have been rumblings about Milwaukee’s interest in Beal as well, as The Athletic first reported, but that would almost certainly have to include All-Star guard Khris Middleton heading back to Washington, and Milwaukee, by all accounts, has plans to bring back both Middleton and Brook Lopez. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023