Speculation increasing Heat will explore trading Tyler Herro?

But trading Poole, who signed a nearly identical contract to Tyler Herro’s last summer, has only increased speculation from team personnel that the Miami Heat will explore avenues to deal Herro’s own lucrative extension before it even begins — also with consideration to the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals without Herro in the active lineup due to a broken hand.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Jaquez set to earn $3.5 M, Heat with $176 M due 10 players: Butler, Bam, Lowry, Robinson, Oladipo, Martin, Herro, Jovic, Highsmith, Jaquez. Per spotrac. com, tax line is $165 M, first apron $172 M, 2nd apron $182.5 M. Keeping Gabe, Max will be costly with current roster. – 11:16 PM
With Jaquez set to earn $3.5 M, Heat with $176 M due 10 players: Butler, Bam, Lowry, Robinson, Oladipo, Martin, Herro, Jovic, Highsmith, Jaquez. Per spotrac. com, tax line is $165 M, first apron $172 M, 2nd apron $182.5 M. Keeping Gabe, Max will be costly with current roster. – 11:16 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
After drafting Bam + Herro while also identifying and nurturing high quality undrafted players on the way to the Finals, are people really still questioning the Miami Heat front office’s draft choices? – 10:53 PM
After drafting Bam + Herro while also identifying and nurturing high quality undrafted players on the way to the Finals, are people really still questioning the Miami Heat front office’s draft choices? – 10:53 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat’s Riley explains why Herro is a franchise ‘anchor’: “People just don’t understand how lethal he is in those moments” of truth. And Riley on 7 other things: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:11 AM
From PM: Heat’s Riley explains why Herro is a franchise ‘anchor’: “People just don’t understand how lethal he is in those moments” of truth. And Riley on 7 other things: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:11 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat’s Riley explains why Herro is a franchise ‘anchor,’ why he’s so valuable. And Riley on help for Jimmy; Wade; Haslem; what Kevin Love did for this team; and what he thought after Game 2 in Denver: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:51 PM
Heat’s Riley explains why Herro is a franchise ‘anchor,’ why he’s so valuable. And Riley on help for Jimmy; Wade; Haslem; what Kevin Love did for this team; and what he thought after Game 2 in Denver: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Pat Riley calls Tyler Herro a Heat franchise ‘anchor,’ so is he sold or selling? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/20/pat… – 7:10 PM
From earlier — Pat Riley calls Tyler Herro a Heat franchise ‘anchor,’ so is he sold or selling? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/20/pat… – 7:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Amid trade speculation, Heat’s Riley explains why Tyler Herro is a franchise ‘anchor’ and so valuable. PLUS Riley reflects on playoff journey, talks Jimmy, Wade, UD, Spoelstra, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:31 PM
NEW: Amid trade speculation, Heat’s Riley explains why Tyler Herro is a franchise ‘anchor’ and so valuable. PLUS Riley reflects on playoff journey, talks Jimmy, Wade, UD, Spoelstra, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pat Riley calls Tyler Herro a Heat franchise “anchor,” so is he sold or selling? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/20/pat… Also: Riley on Butler; possible draft perspective; Haslem’s end game; other Riley thoughts. – 3:44 PM
Pat Riley calls Tyler Herro a Heat franchise “anchor,” so is he sold or selling? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/20/pat… Also: Riley on Butler; possible draft perspective; Haslem’s end game; other Riley thoughts. – 3:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New: The most notable things Pat Riley had to say at his end-of-season press conference, including his perspective on building “the fifth iteration” of the Heat, calling Tyler Herro an “anchor” and my thoughts on what it all means.
allucanheat.com/2023/06/20/pat… – 3:34 PM
New: The most notable things Pat Riley had to say at his end-of-season press conference, including his perspective on building “the fifth iteration” of the Heat, calling Tyler Herro an “anchor” and my thoughts on what it all means.
allucanheat.com/2023/06/20/pat… – 3:34 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Pat Riley thinks Tyler Herro is an ‘anchor’ for the Heat franchise 👀 pic.twitter.com/gZxcapvU2M – 3:09 PM
Pat Riley thinks Tyler Herro is an ‘anchor’ for the Heat franchise 👀 pic.twitter.com/gZxcapvU2M – 3:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Biggest takeaway in first 15 minutes of Riley is how much he’s raving about Herro: “He gets bigger in the biggest of moments. We’ve seen it time and again, in the bubble and here. We’ve got two anchors in Bam and Tyler.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:16 PM
Biggest takeaway in first 15 minutes of Riley is how much he’s raving about Herro: “He gets bigger in the biggest of moments. We’ve seen it time and again, in the bubble and here. We’ve got two anchors in Bam and Tyler.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley on Tyler Herro:
“We missed him. People don’t understand just how lethal he is in those moments. He gets bigger in those moments. We’ve seen it time and again from the bubble to here.”
“We have two anchors in Bam and Tyler.” – 1:16 PM
Pat Riley on Tyler Herro:
“We missed him. People don’t understand just how lethal he is in those moments. He gets bigger in those moments. We’ve seen it time and again from the bubble to here.”
“We have two anchors in Bam and Tyler.” – 1:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Live blog: What Heat’s Pat Riley is saying at state-of-the-franchise media briefing. We’ll update every couple minutes, so please keep checking back. Riley said Bam and Herro are “stars” and loves this young core: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:06 PM
NEW: Live blog: What Heat’s Pat Riley is saying at state-of-the-franchise media briefing. We’ll update every couple minutes, so please keep checking back. Riley said Bam and Herro are “stars” and loves this young core: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley recalls the 13th and 14th picks to get Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, and them turning into stars
Jimmy Butler being an absolute superstar, and Spo who he believes is the best coach in the league
“So I’m feeling good today, as we work on our next iteration of this team” – 1:06 PM
Pat Riley recalls the 13th and 14th picks to get Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, and them turning into stars
Jimmy Butler being an absolute superstar, and Spo who he believes is the best coach in the league
“So I’m feeling good today, as we work on our next iteration of this team” – 1:06 PM
More on this storyline
Rumors persist the Miami Heat will try to trade Tyler Herro this summer. Herro’s name popped up in a potential trade for Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards’ talented guard who was recently dealt to Phoenix. “There’s interest in Herro,’’ an NBA executive said. “He’s a good player. I’m sure they could get a starter for him. He’s just not fitting in down there (in Miami).’’ -via Woelfel’s Press Box / June 21, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Pat Riley on Tyler Herro: “We missed him (in the playoffs). People don’t understand just how lethal he is. He gets bigger in the biggest moments. We’ve got two anchors in Bam and Tyler.” -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / June 20, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Pat Riley: “We have a great base with Bam and Tyler. And we have a great, great superstar in Jimmy Butler. … And we have who I think is the best coach in the league.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 20, 2023