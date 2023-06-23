Tony Parker: San Antonio is the perfect place for Victor Wembanyama

Tony Parker, who is now retired, played 17 seasons for the Spurs. He won NBA titles with the team in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014, so knows the franchise inside out. He told the AP in a phone interview it will be the “perfect place” for Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. “I know he wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny, with the French connection we built over the years,” Parker said. “And he is going to keep the legacy going. It’s pretty cool.”
Source: KTRE
Source: KTRE
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I asked Victor Wembanyama, who has been called “a basketball alien” by LeBron James, to give me a lineup that could beat The Monstars to save the planet.
His response was humble and phenomenal.
MORE ANSWERS: bit.ly/3qYMPFP
pic.twitter.com/XU03CcACEl – 4:14 PM
I asked Victor Wembanyama, who has been called “a basketball alien” by LeBron James, to give me a lineup that could beat The Monstars to save the planet.
His response was humble and phenomenal.
MORE ANSWERS: bit.ly/3qYMPFP
pic.twitter.com/XU03CcACEl – 4:14 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
We are better at @TheAthletic when the legend @Monroe_SA is on our site, writing about the NBA and the Spurs. Enjoy Mike’s musing on night one of the Victor Wembanyama Era in San Antonio, and what it means for a very fortunate and grateful franchise: bit.ly/3NIA8rE – 4:00 PM
We are better at @TheAthletic when the legend @Monroe_SA is on our site, writing about the NBA and the Spurs. Enjoy Mike’s musing on night one of the Victor Wembanyama Era in San Antonio, and what it means for a very fortunate and grateful franchise: bit.ly/3NIA8rE – 4:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
In Victor Wembanyama’s rookie year, @KendrickPerkins sees him as an All-Star and the Spurs making the play-in 👀 🇫🇷
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/z68xl9WUDc – 3:57 PM
In Victor Wembanyama’s rookie year, @KendrickPerkins sees him as an All-Star and the Spurs making the play-in 👀 🇫🇷
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/z68xl9WUDc – 3:57 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bilal Coulibaly on if he is looking forward to facing Metro 92 teammate Victor Wembanyama for the first time
“Yeaaah, yeah, yeah, yeah, I can’t wait for that, I can’t wait for that.”
Summer League 7/11 giddy up pic.twitter.com/LWD27zykHV – 3:52 PM
Bilal Coulibaly on if he is looking forward to facing Metro 92 teammate Victor Wembanyama for the first time
“Yeaaah, yeah, yeah, yeah, I can’t wait for that, I can’t wait for that.”
Summer League 7/11 giddy up pic.twitter.com/LWD27zykHV – 3:52 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Victor Wembanyama vs. Brandon Miller headlines a stacked NBA Summer League schedule 👀
➡️ yhoo.it/3JyCxCD pic.twitter.com/JM6pR1kboO – 3:01 PM
Victor Wembanyama vs. Brandon Miller headlines a stacked NBA Summer League schedule 👀
➡️ yhoo.it/3JyCxCD pic.twitter.com/JM6pR1kboO – 3:01 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Spurs play their first two Summer League games against the Hornets (July 7) and Trail Blazers (July 9). We’ll see if Victor Wembanyama plays in both.
Everyone can revisit and hash out the Scoot Henderson-Brandon Miller decision once and for all on July 11 with Hornets-Blazers. – 1:34 PM
Spurs play their first two Summer League games against the Hornets (July 7) and Trail Blazers (July 9). We’ll see if Victor Wembanyama plays in both.
Everyone can revisit and hash out the Scoot Henderson-Brandon Miller decision once and for all on July 11 with Hornets-Blazers. – 1:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller will meet in NBA Summer League play on July 7 at 9 ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4zpJOhqpNo – 1:31 PM
No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller will meet in NBA Summer League play on July 7 at 9 ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4zpJOhqpNo – 1:31 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs say Victor Wembanyama’s plane to SA has been delayed. New arrival time at Signature North is 3:15 p.m. – 1:24 PM
Spurs say Victor Wembanyama’s plane to SA has been delayed. New arrival time at Signature North is 3:15 p.m. – 1:24 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say there’s a flight delay out of New York for Victor Wembanyama and the crew. New arrival time is 3:15 pm. So I guess, if you’re at the airport, please continue to hydrate and generously apply sunscreen. – 1:23 PM
Spurs say there’s a flight delay out of New York for Victor Wembanyama and the crew. New arrival time is 3:15 pm. So I guess, if you’re at the airport, please continue to hydrate and generously apply sunscreen. – 1:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The NBA has announced the Summer League schedule and the Wizards will face Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. That’s huge. Coulibaly was his teammate in France.
vs. Pacers 7/8 (Jarace Walker)
vs. Celtics 7/9
vs. Spurs 7/11 (Victor Wembanyama)
vs. Thunder 7/14 (Cason Wallace) – 1:14 PM
The NBA has announced the Summer League schedule and the Wizards will face Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. That’s huge. Coulibaly was his teammate in France.
vs. Pacers 7/8 (Jarace Walker)
vs. Celtics 7/9
vs. Spurs 7/11 (Victor Wembanyama)
vs. Thunder 7/14 (Cason Wallace) – 1:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Key summer league games have been announced involving the top 3 picks: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson.
Spurs vs. Hornets on Friday, July 7
Spurs vs. Blazers on Sunday, July 9
Blazers vs. Hornets on Tuesday, July 11 – 1:07 PM
Key summer league games have been announced involving the top 3 picks: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson.
Spurs vs. Hornets on Friday, July 7
Spurs vs. Blazers on Sunday, July 9
Blazers vs. Hornets on Tuesday, July 11 – 1:07 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s full 4-year deal with the @spurs is projected to be worth $54.4 million
No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Bryce Young’s total contract with the @Panthers would be $38 million pic.twitter.com/lUQxL6zjY6 – 1:05 PM
No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s full 4-year deal with the @spurs is projected to be worth $54.4 million
No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Bryce Young’s total contract with the @Panthers would be $38 million pic.twitter.com/lUQxL6zjY6 – 1:05 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Rockets fans: “VICTOR WEMBANYAMA WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!”
Wemby: “Bet” pic.twitter.com/dxg8QIAR41 – 1:02 PM
Rockets fans: “VICTOR WEMBANYAMA WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!”
Wemby: “Bet” pic.twitter.com/dxg8QIAR41 – 1:02 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA Rookie of the Year odds (@betonline_ag):
Victor Wembanyama…1/2
Scoot Henderson…7/2
Chet Holmgren…5/1
Brandon Miller…10/1
#Rockets Amen Thompson…14/1
Rockets Cam Whitmore…22/1
Ausar Thompson…25/1
Jarace Walker…25/1 – 11:48 AM
NBA Rookie of the Year odds (@betonline_ag):
Victor Wembanyama…1/2
Scoot Henderson…7/2
Chet Holmgren…5/1
Brandon Miller…10/1
#Rockets Amen Thompson…14/1
Rockets Cam Whitmore…22/1
Ausar Thompson…25/1
Jarace Walker…25/1 – 11:48 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
NBA Draft: Victor Wembanyama officially joins Spurs as top pick; Hornets take Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:49 AM
NBA Draft: Victor Wembanyama officially joins Spurs as top pick; Hornets take Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:49 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
For San Antonio fans wanting to greet Victor Wembanyama as he arrives today, his plane is scheduled to land at 1:30 at the Signature North terminal on Sandau Road.
Look for the big tall guy. – 9:18 AM
For San Antonio fans wanting to greet Victor Wembanyama as he arrives today, his plane is scheduled to land at 1:30 at the Signature North terminal on Sandau Road.
Look for the big tall guy. – 9:18 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
With the world at his feet, Victor Wembanyama was stuck in a hallway, being pulled in two directions at once, unsure of where to go next.
Soon, his new team will show him the Spurs’ way. But they’ll do it while letting Victor be Victor.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:32 AM
With the world at his feet, Victor Wembanyama was stuck in a hallway, being pulled in two directions at once, unsure of where to go next.
Soon, his new team will show him the Spurs’ way. But they’ll do it while letting Victor be Victor.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:32 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Victor Wembanyama was the presumed No. 1 pick for months, the sure thing in a usual guessing game, but even he had butterflies waiting to be called.
“Longest five minutes of my life.”
The Spurs are confident he’ll be worth the wait. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b3449d… – 8:03 AM
Victor Wembanyama was the presumed No. 1 pick for months, the sure thing in a usual guessing game, but even he had butterflies waiting to be called.
“Longest five minutes of my life.”
The Spurs are confident he’ll be worth the wait. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b3449d… – 8:03 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Back in 2019 a 15-year old player named Victor Wembanyama introduced himself in Europe
The rest is history 📽️eurohoops.net/en/fiba/918454… – 8:00 AM
Back in 2019 a 15-year old player named Victor Wembanyama introduced himself in Europe
The rest is history 📽️eurohoops.net/en/fiba/918454… – 8:00 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Next to David Robinson and Tim Duncan there’s Victor Wembanyama’s name. Another generational talent that the Spurs will build around him their team for the next decade. The chip on his shoulder is big, but no ceiling.
On @SportalgrG. #NBADraft #Spurs
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 7:21 AM
Next to David Robinson and Tim Duncan there’s Victor Wembanyama’s name. Another generational talent that the Spurs will build around him their team for the next decade. The chip on his shoulder is big, but no ceiling.
On @SportalgrG. #NBADraft #Spurs
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 7:21 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Victor Wembanyama: “I can’t really describe it. It’s still fresh. One of the best feelings of my life. Probably the best night of my life. I’ve been dreaming about this for so long. It’s a dream come true. It’s incredible.” pic.twitter.com/QSpEHfukSv – 6:14 AM
Victor Wembanyama: “I can’t really describe it. It’s still fresh. One of the best feelings of my life. Probably the best night of my life. I’ve been dreaming about this for so long. It’s a dream come true. It’s incredible.” pic.twitter.com/QSpEHfukSv – 6:14 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Victor Wembanyama caps off eventful week by joining San Antonio Spurs as No. 1 pick inquirer.com/sixers/nba-dra… via @phillyinquirer – 6:02 AM
Victor Wembanyama caps off eventful week by joining San Antonio Spurs as No. 1 pick inquirer.com/sixers/nba-dra… via @phillyinquirer – 6:02 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs GM Brian Wright & Pop believe Victor Wembanyama will fit in well with the team’s collection of young, versatile, unselfish players.
“We are all just fired up as an organization with what is to come,” Wright said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 2:46 AM
Spurs GM Brian Wright & Pop believe Victor Wembanyama will fit in well with the team’s collection of young, versatile, unselfish players.
“We are all just fired up as an organization with what is to come,” Wright said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 2:46 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jeremy Sochan welcomes his new Spurs teammate Victor Wembanyama 🤝
pic.twitter.com/9AXbt1vuVI – 2:35 AM
Jeremy Sochan welcomes his new Spurs teammate Victor Wembanyama 🤝
pic.twitter.com/9AXbt1vuVI – 2:35 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
France are taking over the NBA 🔥
Players that got selected in the 2023 NBA Draft:
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama
🇫🇷 Bilal Coulibaly
🇫🇷 Rayan Rupert
🇫🇷 Sidy Cissoko pic.twitter.com/JJP9sX4Urx – 2:24 AM
France are taking over the NBA 🔥
Players that got selected in the 2023 NBA Draft:
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama
🇫🇷 Bilal Coulibaly
🇫🇷 Rayan Rupert
🇫🇷 Sidy Cissoko pic.twitter.com/JJP9sX4Urx – 2:24 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
7⃣ European players that got selected in the 2023 NBA Draft 🙌
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama (#1 pick)
🇫🇷 Bilal Coulibaly (#7)
🇷🇸 Tristan Vukcevic (#42)
🇫🇷 Rayan Rupert (#43)
🇫🇷 Sidy Cissoko (#44)
🇧🇪 Toumani Camara (#52)
🇧🇦 Tarik Biberovic (#56) – 1:27 AM
7⃣ European players that got selected in the 2023 NBA Draft 🙌
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama (#1 pick)
🇫🇷 Bilal Coulibaly (#7)
🇷🇸 Tristan Vukcevic (#42)
🇫🇷 Rayan Rupert (#43)
🇫🇷 Sidy Cissoko (#44)
🇧🇪 Toumani Camara (#52)
🇧🇦 Tarik Biberovic (#56) – 1:27 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Europeans + EuroLeague players selected in the 2023 NBA Draft:
#1 Victor Wembanyama 🇫🇷
#7 Bilal Coulibaly 🇫🇷
#31 James Nnaji 🇳🇬
#42 Tristan Vukcevic 🇷🇸 / 🇬🇷 / 🇸🇪
#43 Rayan Rupert 🇫🇷
#44 Sidy Cissoko 🇫🇷
#52 Toumani Camara 🇧🇪
#56 Tarik Biberovic 🇧🇦 / 🇹🇷 – 1:22 AM
Europeans + EuroLeague players selected in the 2023 NBA Draft:
#1 Victor Wembanyama 🇫🇷
#7 Bilal Coulibaly 🇫🇷
#31 James Nnaji 🇳🇬
#42 Tristan Vukcevic 🇷🇸 / 🇬🇷 / 🇸🇪
#43 Rayan Rupert 🇫🇷
#44 Sidy Cissoko 🇫🇷
#52 Toumani Camara 🇧🇪
#56 Tarik Biberovic 🇧🇦 / 🇹🇷 – 1:22 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
‘Longest five minutes of my life’: Victor Wembanyama admits to ‘butterflies’ as he waited to be drafted first by the Spurs… but his arrival in San Antonio, like his future NBA stardom, always seemed inevitable mol.im/a/12225707 via @MailSport #Spurs #NBADraft – 1:20 AM
‘Longest five minutes of my life’: Victor Wembanyama admits to ‘butterflies’ as he waited to be drafted first by the Spurs… but his arrival in San Antonio, like his future NBA stardom, always seemed inevitable mol.im/a/12225707 via @MailSport #Spurs #NBADraft – 1:20 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Victor Wembanyama era in the NBA has started today! The #NBADraft had some interesting picks. Thompson brothers in the top-5, Bilal Coulibaly picked 7th, Tristan Vukcevic to DC etc.
The whole process here. On @SportalgrG. #NBADraft2023
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 1:00 AM
The Victor Wembanyama era in the NBA has started today! The #NBADraft had some interesting picks. Thompson brothers in the top-5, Bilal Coulibaly picked 7th, Tristan Vukcevic to DC etc.
The whole process here. On @SportalgrG. #NBADraft2023
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 1:00 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Victor Wembanyama was asked about his earliest San Antonio Spurs memory.
“Probably a Finals game [in] 2013, 2014, around that time,” Wemby said. “Yeah, this is my farthest memory.”
(I’m so old). – 12:53 AM
Victor Wembanyama was asked about his earliest San Antonio Spurs memory.
“Probably a Finals game [in] 2013, 2014, around that time,” Wemby said. “Yeah, this is my farthest memory.”
(I’m so old). – 12:53 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Victor Wembanyama said that he hopes to work out with Tim Duncan in San Antonio.
“I can’t really think of a better role model,” Wemby said. – 12:51 AM
Victor Wembanyama said that he hopes to work out with Tim Duncan in San Antonio.
“I can’t really think of a better role model,” Wemby said. – 12:51 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama’s first exchange with his new head coach Gregg Popovich 📞
pic.twitter.com/7okWrqqf05 – 12:19 AM
Victor Wembanyama’s first exchange with his new head coach Gregg Popovich 📞
pic.twitter.com/7okWrqqf05 – 12:19 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The joy of Victor Wembanyama when his ex-teammate Bilal Coulibaly was drafted 🥰
pic.twitter.com/boUiglVjqX – 12:08 AM
The joy of Victor Wembanyama when his ex-teammate Bilal Coulibaly was drafted 🥰
pic.twitter.com/boUiglVjqX – 12:08 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“It’s the start of such a great adventure. You never know what’s going to happen, and that is what’s exciting.”
For Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, it was a life- and franchise-changing night at the Barclays Center.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 11:47 PM
“It’s the start of such a great adventure. You never know what’s going to happen, and that is what’s exciting.”
For Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, it was a life- and franchise-changing night at the Barclays Center.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 11:47 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
‘Dream come true’: Victor Wembanyama officially goes No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:25 PM
‘Dream come true’: Victor Wembanyama officially goes No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:25 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bilal Coulibaly said he and Metropolitans 92 teammate Victor Wembanyama have been talking about going to the NBA since they were kids.
“We were dreaming about it before, this year we were just thinking about it – is it going to come? … We’re proud of each other.” – 10:49 PM
Bilal Coulibaly said he and Metropolitans 92 teammate Victor Wembanyama have been talking about going to the NBA since they were kids.
“We were dreaming about it before, this year we were just thinking about it – is it going to come? … We’re proud of each other.” – 10:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
We just had a conference call with Wizards’ 1st round pick Bilal Coulibaly.
– He’s only been to D.C. once and it was a layover.
– He and teammate/longtime friend Victor Wembanyama have been talking about making the NBA since they were 13 years old. Both top-7 picks tonight. – 10:42 PM
We just had a conference call with Wizards’ 1st round pick Bilal Coulibaly.
– He’s only been to D.C. once and it was a layover.
– He and teammate/longtime friend Victor Wembanyama have been talking about making the NBA since they were 13 years old. Both top-7 picks tonight. – 10:42 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
By the way, what a night for Bouna Ndiaye and Jérémy Medjana from Comsport. They rep Victor Wembanyama and Bilal Coulibaly. Number one and seven in the first round! – 10:04 PM
By the way, what a night for Bouna Ndiaye and Jérémy Medjana from Comsport. They rep Victor Wembanyama and Bilal Coulibaly. Number one and seven in the first round! – 10:04 PM
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
“Kevin Durant on steroids” and the potential to be “one of the all-time greats.”
Fair praise for Victor Wembanyama from ex-NBA assistant coach Bill Bayno, who hasn’t seen as much anticipation for a No. 1 pick since LeBron James.
foxsports.com.au/basketball/nba… – 10:04 PM
“Kevin Durant on steroids” and the potential to be “one of the all-time greats.”
Fair praise for Victor Wembanyama from ex-NBA assistant coach Bill Bayno, who hasn’t seen as much anticipation for a No. 1 pick since LeBron James.
foxsports.com.au/basketball/nba… – 10:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“It actually felt like a dream.”
—Victor Wembanyama is living out a lifelong dream 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CsFSSSc0uc – 9:55 PM
“It actually felt like a dream.”
—Victor Wembanyama is living out a lifelong dream 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CsFSSSc0uc – 9:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Victor Wembanyama seems like he would be an absolute delight to cover as a reporter. – 9:50 PM
Victor Wembanyama seems like he would be an absolute delight to cover as a reporter. – 9:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“The expectations I have are really, really high.”
—Victor Wembanyama is focused on his own NBA journey pic.twitter.com/6RdRgW8mX1 – 9:20 PM
“The expectations I have are really, really high.”
—Victor Wembanyama is focused on his own NBA journey pic.twitter.com/6RdRgW8mX1 – 9:20 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
“I’ve felt so much love towards me by the Spurs fans ever since May 16. I think there’s murals of me in the city of San Antonio. This is so incredible… I could not ask for a better welcome than this. I really love the fanbase man.”
Victor Wembanyama, welcome home pic.twitter.com/SNLgOpD7Ru – 9:15 PM
“I’ve felt so much love towards me by the Spurs fans ever since May 16. I think there’s murals of me in the city of San Antonio. This is so incredible… I could not ask for a better welcome than this. I really love the fanbase man.”
Victor Wembanyama, welcome home pic.twitter.com/SNLgOpD7Ru – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looking at #NBA players, pace is everything.
The great ones are rarely sped up.
They play at their pace regardless of who is guarding them and how they’re being guarded.
Looking forward to seeing Victor Wembanyama when teams press him, play physical, double. #NBADraft2023 – 9:09 PM
Looking at #NBA players, pace is everything.
The great ones are rarely sped up.
They play at their pace regardless of who is guarding them and how they’re being guarded.
Looking forward to seeing Victor Wembanyama when teams press him, play physical, double. #NBADraft2023 – 9:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/qCk7iFhGhR – 9:03 PM
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/qCk7iFhGhR – 9:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Draft: Wizards trade up to get Victor Wembanyama teammate Bilal Coulibaly; Jarrace Walker goes to Pacers
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-d… – 9:01 PM
NBA Draft: Wizards trade up to get Victor Wembanyama teammate Bilal Coulibaly; Jarrace Walker goes to Pacers
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-d… – 9:01 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Victor Wembanyama is asked what excites him most about San Antonio, and what he wants to work on this summer.
“Breakfast tacos,” he says. – 9:01 PM
Victor Wembanyama is asked what excites him most about San Antonio, and what he wants to work on this summer.
“Breakfast tacos,” he says. – 9:01 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Victor Wembanyama said of Gregg Popovich, “He’s not intimidating yet but I’m sure he’s going to get intimidating…” – 8:55 PM
Victor Wembanyama said of Gregg Popovich, “He’s not intimidating yet but I’m sure he’s going to get intimidating…” – 8:55 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I love Bilal Coulibaly for the Wizards. What an amazing rise. A potential lotto pick in 2024 to the #7 pick in 2023. For the Mets 92 junior team he showed a lot more flashes off the dribble than the 3-and-D role he did sharing the floor with Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/bOeuqAhIyn – 8:54 PM
I love Bilal Coulibaly for the Wizards. What an amazing rise. A potential lotto pick in 2024 to the #7 pick in 2023. For the Mets 92 junior team he showed a lot more flashes off the dribble than the 3-and-D role he did sharing the floor with Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/bOeuqAhIyn – 8:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Victor Wembanyama came into the interview room shouting “Bilal!” after his teammate was selected 7th overall. pic.twitter.com/BjyZEeZbEE – 8:54 PM
Victor Wembanyama came into the interview room shouting “Bilal!” after his teammate was selected 7th overall. pic.twitter.com/BjyZEeZbEE – 8:54 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
“Longest 5 minutes of my life,” Victor Wembanyama said of the wait for the announcement of the No. 1 pick. – 8:53 PM
“Longest 5 minutes of my life,” Victor Wembanyama said of the wait for the announcement of the No. 1 pick. – 8:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
New Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama calls tonight “the best night of my life.” pic.twitter.com/i40gKrbAxd – 8:53 PM
New Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama calls tonight “the best night of my life.” pic.twitter.com/i40gKrbAxd – 8:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards take wing Bilal Coulibaly with the 7th pick (traded up with Pacers):
*vaulted up draft boards late after thriving in playoffs as Victor Wembanyama’s teammate
*super athletic: 6-foot-6 with 7-foot-3 wingspan
*excellent on/off ball defender
*raw offensive skillset pic.twitter.com/cckppaLBEa – 8:50 PM
The Wizards take wing Bilal Coulibaly with the 7th pick (traded up with Pacers):
*vaulted up draft boards late after thriving in playoffs as Victor Wembanyama’s teammate
*super athletic: 6-foot-6 with 7-foot-3 wingspan
*excellent on/off ball defender
*raw offensive skillset pic.twitter.com/cckppaLBEa – 8:50 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“did the wizards trade up to grab bilal coulilbaly at no. 7 to help recruit victor wembanyama in 2031 free agency?”
-tmw on first take – 8:49 PM
“did the wizards trade up to grab bilal coulilbaly at no. 7 to help recruit victor wembanyama in 2031 free agency?”
-tmw on first take – 8:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“did the pacers take bilal coulilbaly at no. 7 to help recruit victor wembanyama in 2031 free agency?”
-tmw on first take – 8:47 PM
“did the pacers take bilal coulilbaly at no. 7 to help recruit victor wembanyama in 2031 free agency?”
-tmw on first take – 8:47 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Here’s a look at the first officially NBA licensed Victor Wembanyama Spurs jerseys. pic.twitter.com/dhQLjE1cDc – 8:46 PM
Here’s a look at the first officially NBA licensed Victor Wembanyama Spurs jerseys. pic.twitter.com/dhQLjE1cDc – 8:46 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs fans lined up at the fan shop to get their hands on the first officially licensed NBA Victor Wembanyama jersey. #KSATnews #KSATsports #PorVida #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/wlVEZCFjWa – 8:45 PM
Spurs fans lined up at the fan shop to get their hands on the first officially licensed NBA Victor Wembanyama jersey. #KSATnews #KSATsports #PorVida #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/wlVEZCFjWa – 8:45 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Gregg Popovich says Victor Wembanyama has already expressed interest in speaking with and learning from both Tim Duncan and David Robinson. – 8:42 PM
Gregg Popovich says Victor Wembanyama has already expressed interest in speaking with and learning from both Tim Duncan and David Robinson. – 8:42 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story — Fait accompli: Spurs draft French sensation Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 in the 2023 NBA Draft @washingtonpost @postsports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 8:40 PM
Story — Fait accompli: Spurs draft French sensation Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 in the 2023 NBA Draft @washingtonpost @postsports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 8:40 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Gregg Popovich says Victor Wembanyama “will participate in the summer league. To what degree, we’re not certain yet.” Noted that the French League playoffs just ended. – 8:38 PM
Gregg Popovich says Victor Wembanyama “will participate in the summer league. To what degree, we’re not certain yet.” Noted that the French League playoffs just ended. – 8:38 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
San Antonio Spurs fans rolling deep for Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/XDnoYEUfuh – 8:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs fans rolling deep for Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/XDnoYEUfuh – 8:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Pop on coaching Victor Wembanyama: “I’m very excited. You don’t want me to jump up and down, do you? Put on a show? I’d do a somersault, but I’d be out for three months.” – 8:35 PM
Pop on coaching Victor Wembanyama: “I’m very excited. You don’t want me to jump up and down, do you? Put on a show? I’d do a somersault, but I’d be out for three months.” – 8:35 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama is selected 1️⃣st overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Spurs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dy2vZMwALj – 8:35 PM
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama is selected 1️⃣st overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Spurs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dy2vZMwALj – 8:35 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
For @USATODAYSports, I spoke about why exactly Victor Wembanyama is such an incredible prospect for the Spurs. This is an exciting next chapter for the NBA.
pic.twitter.com/bq9b3IeZpc – 8:33 PM
For @USATODAYSports, I spoke about why exactly Victor Wembanyama is such an incredible prospect for the Spurs. This is an exciting next chapter for the NBA.
pic.twitter.com/bq9b3IeZpc – 8:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren all in the Western Conference.
So much for conference balance. – 8:25 PM
Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren all in the Western Conference.
So much for conference balance. – 8:25 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The moment we might remember for a long, long time – Victor Wembanyama was selected 1st overall in the NBA Draft🤩
pic.twitter.com/R9b6G2uleT – 8:20 PM
The moment we might remember for a long, long time – Victor Wembanyama was selected 1st overall in the NBA Draft🤩
pic.twitter.com/R9b6G2uleT – 8:20 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Victor Wembanyama might demand a trade after seeing this 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/l6kYBE8sCy – 8:19 PM
Victor Wembanyama might demand a trade after seeing this 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/l6kYBE8sCy – 8:19 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Victor Wembanyama, sitting next to his sister and brother, is choking back tears as he’s being interviewed.
“I dreamed of this so much that I’ve got to cry, man.” – 8:18 PM
Victor Wembanyama, sitting next to his sister and brother, is choking back tears as he’s being interviewed.
“I dreamed of this so much that I’ve got to cry, man.” – 8:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Draft 2023:
Game-changer Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 to Spurs as a new era begins nj.com/sports/2023/06… – 8:18 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Draft 2023:
Game-changer Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 to Spurs as a new era begins nj.com/sports/2023/06… – 8:18 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Victor Wembanyama’s Twitter DMs are open and that seems like a mistake. pic.twitter.com/mI4ReM5evt – 8:16 PM
Victor Wembanyama’s Twitter DMs are open and that seems like a mistake. pic.twitter.com/mI4ReM5evt – 8:16 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Victor Wembanyama is officially a San Antonio Spur!
How will he fit with the San Antonio’s young core? Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan discusses Wemby’s game, San Antonio’s young core, how he complements Wembanyama and much more: basketballnews.com/stories/jeremy… – 8:14 PM
Victor Wembanyama is officially a San Antonio Spur!
How will he fit with the San Antonio’s young core? Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan discusses Wemby’s game, San Antonio’s young core, how he complements Wembanyama and much more: basketballnews.com/stories/jeremy… – 8:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have selected Victor Wembanyama with the 1st pick of the 2023 NBA Draft
This tweet is just for the twitter archives – 8:13 PM
The Spurs have selected Victor Wembanyama with the 1st pick of the 2023 NBA Draft
This tweet is just for the twitter archives – 8:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The San Antonio Spurs select Victor Wembanyama with the 1st overall pick in the 2023 #NBADraft ! pic.twitter.com/bFkI9EWNGl – 8:13 PM
The San Antonio Spurs select Victor Wembanyama with the 1st overall pick in the 2023 #NBADraft ! pic.twitter.com/bFkI9EWNGl – 8:13 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The San Antonio Spurs have selected Victor Wembanyama (@vicw_32) with the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft – 8:13 PM
The San Antonio Spurs have selected Victor Wembanyama (@vicw_32) with the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft – 8:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
A shocker with the first pick, Victor Wembanyama going first to the Spurs – 8:12 PM
A shocker with the first pick, Victor Wembanyama going first to the Spurs – 8:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 in 2023 NBA Draft as Spurs officially select most-hyped player since LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/victo… – 8:12 PM
Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 in 2023 NBA Draft as Spurs officially select most-hyped player since LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/victo… – 8:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“We’ve never seen a 7-footer with skills like Victor Wembanyama before.” pic.twitter.com/23MmAxTJvV – 8:12 PM
“We’ve never seen a 7-footer with skills like Victor Wembanyama before.” pic.twitter.com/23MmAxTJvV – 8:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
It’s officially official. Victor Wembanyama is a San Antonio Spur. – 8:12 PM
It’s officially official. Victor Wembanyama is a San Antonio Spur. – 8:12 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Victor Wembanyama shakes Adam Silver’s hand and accidentally palms Silver’s entire body like a mere tennis ball – 8:12 PM
Victor Wembanyama shakes Adam Silver’s hand and accidentally palms Silver’s entire body like a mere tennis ball – 8:12 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
BTW Spurs fans, Victor Wembanyama arrives at Signature North Terminal at San Antonio International at 1:30 pm mañana. – 8:11 PM
BTW Spurs fans, Victor Wembanyama arrives at Signature North Terminal at San Antonio International at 1:30 pm mañana. – 8:11 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
To no one’s surprise, with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama. This 19-year-old has higher expectations than perhaps anyone since LeBron James.
He’s damn lucky that Gregg Popovich is going to be the one mentoring him. – 8:11 PM
To no one’s surprise, with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama. This 19-year-old has higher expectations than perhaps anyone since LeBron James.
He’s damn lucky that Gregg Popovich is going to be the one mentoring him. – 8:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Remember talking to @TimMartin_TX last year about Victor Wembanyama. I asked if the hype was valid. He said absolutely, then told me that Wemby is a super competitor and one of those guys who adds something new to his game every summer. – 8:08 PM
Remember talking to @TimMartin_TX last year about Victor Wembanyama. I asked if the hype was valid. He said absolutely, then told me that Wemby is a super competitor and one of those guys who adds something new to his game every summer. – 8:08 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Spurs fans don’t have to wait any longer because Victor Wembanyama has officially been drafted by San Antonio. Here’s what he brings to the Spurs: spurstalk.com/instant-reacti… – 8:08 PM
Spurs fans don’t have to wait any longer because Victor Wembanyama has officially been drafted by San Antonio. Here’s what he brings to the Spurs: spurstalk.com/instant-reacti… – 8:08 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I want to see Victor Wembanyama become a star like anyone else. I also want to enjoy how his career unfolds without these ridiculous, outsize expectations. It’s great when you can watch someone grow & ascend without ruining that progress with unfair comparisons & silly hyperbole. – 8:07 PM
I want to see Victor Wembanyama become a star like anyone else. I also want to enjoy how his career unfolds without these ridiculous, outsize expectations. It’s great when you can watch someone grow & ascend without ruining that progress with unfair comparisons & silly hyperbole. – 8:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spurs 1st overall draft picks in their first NBA season —
David Robinson:
— Rookie of the Year
— All-Star
Tim Duncan:
— Rookie of the Year
— All-Star
Victor Wembanyama:
— ???
— ??? pic.twitter.com/p2emTu7Ynr – 8:04 PM
Spurs 1st overall draft picks in their first NBA season —
David Robinson:
— Rookie of the Year
— All-Star
Tim Duncan:
— Rookie of the Year
— All-Star
Victor Wembanyama:
— ???
— ??? pic.twitter.com/p2emTu7Ynr – 8:04 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Full scouting reports of 60+ NBA draft prospects: nbadraft.theringer.com – 7:56 PM
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Full scouting reports of 60+ NBA draft prospects: nbadraft.theringer.com – 7:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The @Stadium NBA Draft Live show begins, discussing top prospects Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:32 PM
The @Stadium NBA Draft Live show begins, discussing top prospects Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With the NBA draft less than an hour away, hearing strong rumblings the Spurs have zeroed in on Victor Wembanyama with the top pick. – 7:27 PM
With the NBA draft less than an hour away, hearing strong rumblings the Spurs have zeroed in on Victor Wembanyama with the top pick. – 7:27 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Victor Wembanyama towers over Joakim Noah … pic.twitter.com/4fz39M8kq7 – 7:27 PM
Victor Wembanyama towers over Joakim Noah … pic.twitter.com/4fz39M8kq7 – 7:27 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Victor Wembanyama towers over Joakim Noah … pic.twitter.com/rVNXTFHjq6 – 7:27 PM
Victor Wembanyama towers over Joakim Noah … pic.twitter.com/rVNXTFHjq6 – 7:27 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Victor Wembanyama talking to some fans and signing a ball at the Draft
He’s so tall he could just take the pen and ball from the first row of stands. pic.twitter.com/jMi6VTAutx – 7:24 PM
Victor Wembanyama talking to some fans and signing a ball at the Draft
He’s so tall he could just take the pen and ball from the first row of stands. pic.twitter.com/jMi6VTAutx – 7:24 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama signing autographs at the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/Tm3WicExmQ – 7:22 PM
Victor Wembanyama signing autographs at the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/Tm3WicExmQ – 7:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Victor Wembanyama autographs a basketball for a fan before the #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/he6tKZHdMJ – 7:20 PM
Victor Wembanyama autographs a basketball for a fan before the #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/he6tKZHdMJ – 7:20 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Is it just us or Victor Wembanyama actually looking fly out there for NBA Draft night? 😏
pic.twitter.com/BcbVEDnEzc – 7:03 PM
Is it just us or Victor Wembanyama actually looking fly out there for NBA Draft night? 😏
pic.twitter.com/BcbVEDnEzc – 7:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
“Today marks the day the Spurs are back.”
@AdamSchein on the Spurs drafting Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/842HXhs9tN – 6:34 PM
“Today marks the day the Spurs are back.”
@AdamSchein on the Spurs drafting Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/842HXhs9tN – 6:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I would like to congratulate you all for not tweeting “Source: Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama” a billion times today. – 6:31 PM
I would like to congratulate you all for not tweeting “Source: Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama” a billion times today. – 6:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama & Scoot Henderson chat before the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/8kw0zRRyc8 – 6:30 PM
Victor Wembanyama & Scoot Henderson chat before the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/8kw0zRRyc8 – 6:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Not surprisingly, Victor Wembanyama is being put in the back row of the NBA draft class photo. pic.twitter.com/JRFsSKMwNe – 6:28 PM
Not surprisingly, Victor Wembanyama is being put in the back row of the NBA draft class photo. pic.twitter.com/JRFsSKMwNe – 6:28 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Such a pleasure to chat with Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft in Brooklyn. More coverage coming soon! pic.twitter.com/hPhZ33zOHc – 6:16 PM
Such a pleasure to chat with Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft in Brooklyn. More coverage coming soon! pic.twitter.com/hPhZ33zOHc – 6:16 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama, the presumptive No. 1 pick, test-drives his big moment on the Barclays Center stage more than two hours before the 2023 NBA Drsft pic.twitter.com/bLJCaQxHzr – 5:23 PM
Victor Wembanyama, the presumptive No. 1 pick, test-drives his big moment on the Barclays Center stage more than two hours before the 2023 NBA Drsft pic.twitter.com/bLJCaQxHzr – 5:23 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Victor Wembanyama says San Antonio “is synonymous with winning.” So, no, Wemby doesn’t watch that much NBA lately.
Plus! Sometimes a QB just wants a quality ‘shroom.
(Free to read)
markkreidler.substack.com/p/news-you-did… – 5:07 PM
Victor Wembanyama says San Antonio “is synonymous with winning.” So, no, Wemby doesn’t watch that much NBA lately.
Plus! Sometimes a QB just wants a quality ‘shroom.
(Free to read)
markkreidler.substack.com/p/news-you-did… – 5:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I just got a weather alert for baseball sized hail in Denver which can only mean the Nuggets are drafting Victor Wembanyama. – 5:02 PM
I just got a weather alert for baseball sized hail in Denver which can only mean the Nuggets are drafting Victor Wembanyama. – 5:02 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
We launched a new YouTube series! 📽️
Beyond the B.S.
In Episode 1, yours truly unpacks the Victor Wembanyama hype – dispelling myths about his level of competition and explaining why history of draft giants suggests he’s not a sure thing.
youtube.com/watch?v=AwyKvS… – 4:47 PM
We launched a new YouTube series! 📽️
Beyond the B.S.
In Episode 1, yours truly unpacks the Victor Wembanyama hype – dispelling myths about his level of competition and explaining why history of draft giants suggests he’s not a sure thing.
youtube.com/watch?v=AwyKvS… – 4:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Gearing up for playing with Victor Wembanyama, Doug McDermott and Zach Collins are in Phoenix working out with player development coach Phil Beckner.
“Zach looks great,” Doug told me. “He is shooting the crap out of the ball.”
Story to come. – 4:06 PM
Gearing up for playing with Victor Wembanyama, Doug McDermott and Zach Collins are in Phoenix working out with player development coach Phil Beckner.
“Zach looks great,” Doug told me. “He is shooting the crap out of the ball.”
Story to come. – 4:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Parsing Tim Connelly’s comments to the media today w/ @JaceFrederick + some talk on the cap/tax going up
– Plans at 53/trading up?
– Connelly on the 2nd apron
– Being able to keep Naz, NAW, TP?
– Operating under the assumption they’re runnin it back
– More
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rea… – 4:03 PM
Parsing Tim Connelly’s comments to the media today w/ @JaceFrederick + some talk on the cap/tax going up
– Plans at 53/trading up?
– Connelly on the 2nd apron
– Being able to keep Naz, NAW, TP?
– Operating under the assumption they’re runnin it back
– More
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rea… – 4:03 PM
More on this storyline
Parker believes that Wembanyama’s arrival will help rebuild a competitive team. “That’s a good first piece,” he said. “Now he is going to need some help, to win a championship in the NBA is the hardest thing your are going to have to do. So with the Spurs, we’ve got a lot of work to do now to try to bring pieces around him that are going to fit, for us to be able to contend for a championship.” -via KTRE / June 23, 2023
Parker, the majority owner of French club Villeurbanne, has a good relationship with Wembanyama, who played a season for that team. “So when the Spurs got the lottery pick, we talked, exchanged texts, and it was the same last night,” Parker said. “I’m very happy for him and I will definitely try to support him.” Asked what kind of advice he would give to Wembanyama for a quick adaptation to the Spurs and the NBA, Parker said the kid just needs to be himself. “And he is already like that,” Parker said. “He does not care about the pressure and expectation, and I think the Spurs is the perfect place for him. He is in very good hands.” -via KTRE / June 23, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic is the first center to take home the Finals MVP Award since Shaquille O’Neal in 2002. He’s just the fifth foreign-born player to win the award, joining Hakeem Olajuwon, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / June 13, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski on Victor Wembanyama: It’s not just Wembanyama’s size and stature. There’s a spirit about him, there’s an energy around him that isn’t just his physical stature in the room that you feel. …. He very well could be an All-STar in his first season. There’s been no shortage of executives who I really respect in the NBA who think he could be the best player on both ends of the floor by his third or fourth year. -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / June 23, 2023