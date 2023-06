Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller to face in Summer League opener

Adrian Wojnarowski on Victor Wembanyama: It’s not just Wembanyama’s size and stature. There’s a spirit about him, there’s an energy around him that isn’t just his physical stature in the room that you feel. …. He very well could be an All-STar in his first season. There’s been no shortage of executives who I really respect in the NBA who think he could be the best player on both ends of the floor by his third or fourth year . -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / June 23, 2023