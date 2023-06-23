Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller to face in Summer League opener

Tim Reynolds: Opening night in Las Vegas of Summer League on July 7: Spurs (Wemby) vs. Hornets (Miller), and Blazers (Scoot) vs. Rockets (Amen), both in prime time on ESPN.
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think that duo is going to be terrific”
🏀 @hornets Forward Brandon Miller on why he’s excited to play with LaMelo Ball #LetsFly #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @DalenCuff | @SiriusXMSports
siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/cQpN6gfI9K – 2:00 PM
“I think that duo is going to be terrific”
🏀 @hornets Forward Brandon Miller on why he’s excited to play with LaMelo Ball #LetsFly #NBADraft
@TermineRadio | @DalenCuff | @SiriusXMSports
siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/cQpN6gfI9K – 2:00 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
If Wemby plays those first two Summer League games in Vegas he’s potentially facing Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson off rip
Box office pic.twitter.com/VyCyZCg2IN – 1:59 PM
If Wemby plays those first two Summer League games in Vegas he’s potentially facing Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson off rip
Box office pic.twitter.com/VyCyZCg2IN – 1:59 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Schedule is subject to change, but it looks like these will be the Spurs’ Vegas Summer League opponents through first four games:
Game 1: Charlotte Hornets (Brandon Miller)
Game 2: Portland (Scoot Henderson)
Game 3: Washington (Bilal Coulibaly)
Game 4: Detroit (Ausar Thompson) – 1:38 PM
Schedule is subject to change, but it looks like these will be the Spurs’ Vegas Summer League opponents through first four games:
Game 1: Charlotte Hornets (Brandon Miller)
Game 2: Portland (Scoot Henderson)
Game 3: Washington (Bilal Coulibaly)
Game 4: Detroit (Ausar Thompson) – 1:38 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Spurs play their first two Summer League games against the Hornets (July 7) and Trail Blazers (July 9). We’ll see if Victor Wembanyama plays in both.
Everyone can revisit and hash out the Scoot Henderson-Brandon Miller decision once and for all on July 11 with Hornets-Blazers. – 1:34 PM
Spurs play their first two Summer League games against the Hornets (July 7) and Trail Blazers (July 9). We’ll see if Victor Wembanyama plays in both.
Everyone can revisit and hash out the Scoot Henderson-Brandon Miller decision once and for all on July 11 with Hornets-Blazers. – 1:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller will meet in NBA Summer League play on July 7 at 9 ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4zpJOhqpNo – 1:31 PM
No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller will meet in NBA Summer League play on July 7 at 9 ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4zpJOhqpNo – 1:31 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs say Victor Wembanyama’s plane to SA has been delayed. New arrival time at Signature North is 3:15 p.m. – 1:24 PM
Spurs say Victor Wembanyama’s plane to SA has been delayed. New arrival time at Signature North is 3:15 p.m. – 1:24 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say there’s a flight delay out of New York for Victor Wembanyama and the crew. New arrival time is 3:15 pm. So I guess, if you’re at the airport, please continue to hydrate and generously apply sunscreen. – 1:23 PM
Spurs say there’s a flight delay out of New York for Victor Wembanyama and the crew. New arrival time is 3:15 pm. So I guess, if you’re at the airport, please continue to hydrate and generously apply sunscreen. – 1:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The NBA has announced the Summer League schedule and the Wizards will face Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. That’s huge. Coulibaly was his teammate in France.
vs. Pacers 7/8 (Jarace Walker)
vs. Celtics 7/9
vs. Spurs 7/11 (Victor Wembanyama)
vs. Thunder 7/14 (Cason Wallace) – 1:14 PM
The NBA has announced the Summer League schedule and the Wizards will face Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. That’s huge. Coulibaly was his teammate in France.
vs. Pacers 7/8 (Jarace Walker)
vs. Celtics 7/9
vs. Spurs 7/11 (Victor Wembanyama)
vs. Thunder 7/14 (Cason Wallace) – 1:14 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The NBA Vegas Summer League schedule is out.
– Spurs take on Charlotte (potentially Wembanyama vs. Brandon Miller) on the first night
– Spurs second game against Portland on Sunday (potentially Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson)
– Pels start everything off pic.twitter.com/SlPjPUX8GC – 1:10 PM
The NBA Vegas Summer League schedule is out.
– Spurs take on Charlotte (potentially Wembanyama vs. Brandon Miller) on the first night
– Spurs second game against Portland on Sunday (potentially Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson)
– Pels start everything off pic.twitter.com/SlPjPUX8GC – 1:10 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Key summer league games have been announced involving the top 3 picks: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson.
Spurs vs. Hornets on Friday, July 7
Spurs vs. Blazers on Sunday, July 9
Blazers vs. Hornets on Tuesday, July 11 – 1:07 PM
Key summer league games have been announced involving the top 3 picks: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson.
Spurs vs. Hornets on Friday, July 7
Spurs vs. Blazers on Sunday, July 9
Blazers vs. Hornets on Tuesday, July 11 – 1:07 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s full 4-year deal with the @spurs is projected to be worth $54.4 million
No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Bryce Young’s total contract with the @Panthers would be $38 million pic.twitter.com/lUQxL6zjY6 – 1:05 PM
No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s full 4-year deal with the @spurs is projected to be worth $54.4 million
No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Bryce Young’s total contract with the @Panthers would be $38 million pic.twitter.com/lUQxL6zjY6 – 1:05 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Rockets fans: “VICTOR WEMBANYAMA WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!”
Wemby: “Bet” pic.twitter.com/dxg8QIAR41 – 1:02 PM
Rockets fans: “VICTOR WEMBANYAMA WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!”
Wemby: “Bet” pic.twitter.com/dxg8QIAR41 – 1:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Noah Clowney says there’s a lot more to his game that fans haven’t seen — but that it wasn’t on display because Brandon Miller was the No. 1 scoring option, and Alabama just needed him to play his role. Says he’s excited to show-off his full game. – 12:27 PM
Noah Clowney says there’s a lot more to his game that fans haven’t seen — but that it wasn’t on display because Brandon Miller was the No. 1 scoring option, and Alabama just needed him to play his role. Says he’s excited to show-off his full game. – 12:27 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA Rookie of the Year odds (@betonline_ag):
Victor Wembanyama…1/2
Scoot Henderson…7/2
Chet Holmgren…5/1
Brandon Miller…10/1
#Rockets Amen Thompson…14/1
Rockets Cam Whitmore…22/1
Ausar Thompson…25/1
Jarace Walker…25/1 – 11:48 AM
NBA Rookie of the Year odds (@betonline_ag):
Victor Wembanyama…1/2
Scoot Henderson…7/2
Chet Holmgren…5/1
Brandon Miller…10/1
#Rockets Amen Thompson…14/1
Rockets Cam Whitmore…22/1
Ausar Thompson…25/1
Jarace Walker…25/1 – 11:48 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
See how the national media graded Charlotte’s selection of Brandon Miller with the 2nd overall pick
si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 11:45 AM
See how the national media graded Charlotte’s selection of Brandon Miller with the 2nd overall pick
si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 11:45 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mitch Kupchak discussed a few topics early this morning after making the #Hornets selections. Among them:
• LaMelo’s health, improving leadership and presence at pre-draft workouts, including Brandon Miller’s
• PJ Washington
• Miles Bridges
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:38 AM
Mitch Kupchak discussed a few topics early this morning after making the #Hornets selections. Among them:
• LaMelo’s health, improving leadership and presence at pre-draft workouts, including Brandon Miller’s
• PJ Washington
• Miles Bridges
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:38 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
NBA Draft: Victor Wembanyama officially joins Spurs as top pick; Hornets take Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:49 AM
NBA Draft: Victor Wembanyama officially joins Spurs as top pick; Hornets take Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:49 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
For San Antonio fans wanting to greet Victor Wembanyama as he arrives today, his plane is scheduled to land at 1:30 at the Signature North terminal on Sandau Road.
Look for the big tall guy. – 9:18 AM
For San Antonio fans wanting to greet Victor Wembanyama as he arrives today, his plane is scheduled to land at 1:30 at the Signature North terminal on Sandau Road.
Look for the big tall guy. – 9:18 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
After all that speculation of who the Charlotte Hornets would pick, Brandon Miller said GM Mitch Kupchak called Thursday night with a message when he got picked:
“‘We had you all along; we just wanted to make sure.’” theathletic.com/4634152/2023/0… – 8:44 AM
After all that speculation of who the Charlotte Hornets would pick, Brandon Miller said GM Mitch Kupchak called Thursday night with a message when he got picked:
“‘We had you all along; we just wanted to make sure.’” theathletic.com/4634152/2023/0… – 8:44 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
With the world at his feet, Victor Wembanyama was stuck in a hallway, being pulled in two directions at once, unsure of where to go next.
Soon, his new team will show him the Spurs’ way. But they’ll do it while letting Victor be Victor.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:32 AM
With the world at his feet, Victor Wembanyama was stuck in a hallway, being pulled in two directions at once, unsure of where to go next.
Soon, his new team will show him the Spurs’ way. But they’ll do it while letting Victor be Victor.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:32 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Victor Wembanyama was the presumed No. 1 pick for months, the sure thing in a usual guessing game, but even he had butterflies waiting to be called.
“Longest five minutes of my life.”
The Spurs are confident he’ll be worth the wait. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b3449d… – 8:03 AM
Victor Wembanyama was the presumed No. 1 pick for months, the sure thing in a usual guessing game, but even he had butterflies waiting to be called.
“Longest five minutes of my life.”
The Spurs are confident he’ll be worth the wait. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b3449d… – 8:03 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Back in 2019 a 15-year old player named Victor Wembanyama introduced himself in Europe
The rest is history 📽️eurohoops.net/en/fiba/918454… – 8:00 AM
Back in 2019 a 15-year old player named Victor Wembanyama introduced himself in Europe
The rest is history 📽️eurohoops.net/en/fiba/918454… – 8:00 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I asked Nick Smith Jr what it feels like to be teammates again with former AAU teammate Brandon Miller ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V8He3Pyemh – 7:30 AM
I asked Nick Smith Jr what it feels like to be teammates again with former AAU teammate Brandon Miller ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V8He3Pyemh – 7:30 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Next to David Robinson and Tim Duncan there’s Victor Wembanyama’s name. Another generational talent that the Spurs will build around him their team for the next decade. The chip on his shoulder is big, but no ceiling.
On @SportalgrG. #NBADraft #Spurs
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 7:21 AM
Next to David Robinson and Tim Duncan there’s Victor Wembanyama’s name. Another generational talent that the Spurs will build around him their team for the next decade. The chip on his shoulder is big, but no ceiling.
On @SportalgrG. #NBADraft #Spurs
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 7:21 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Victor Wembanyama: “I can’t really describe it. It’s still fresh. One of the best feelings of my life. Probably the best night of my life. I’ve been dreaming about this for so long. It’s a dream come true. It’s incredible.” pic.twitter.com/QSpEHfukSv – 6:14 AM
Victor Wembanyama: “I can’t really describe it. It’s still fresh. One of the best feelings of my life. Probably the best night of my life. I’ve been dreaming about this for so long. It’s a dream come true. It’s incredible.” pic.twitter.com/QSpEHfukSv – 6:14 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Victor Wembanyama caps off eventful week by joining San Antonio Spurs as No. 1 pick inquirer.com/sixers/nba-dra… via @phillyinquirer – 6:02 AM
Victor Wembanyama caps off eventful week by joining San Antonio Spurs as No. 1 pick inquirer.com/sixers/nba-dra… via @phillyinquirer – 6:02 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs GM Brian Wright & Pop believe Victor Wembanyama will fit in well with the team’s collection of young, versatile, unselfish players.
“We are all just fired up as an organization with what is to come,” Wright said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 2:46 AM
Spurs GM Brian Wright & Pop believe Victor Wembanyama will fit in well with the team’s collection of young, versatile, unselfish players.
“We are all just fired up as an organization with what is to come,” Wright said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 2:46 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jeremy Sochan welcomes his new Spurs teammate Victor Wembanyama 🤝
pic.twitter.com/9AXbt1vuVI – 2:35 AM
Jeremy Sochan welcomes his new Spurs teammate Victor Wembanyama 🤝
pic.twitter.com/9AXbt1vuVI – 2:35 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
France are taking over the NBA 🔥
Players that got selected in the 2023 NBA Draft:
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama
🇫🇷 Bilal Coulibaly
🇫🇷 Rayan Rupert
🇫🇷 Sidy Cissoko pic.twitter.com/JJP9sX4Urx – 2:24 AM
France are taking over the NBA 🔥
Players that got selected in the 2023 NBA Draft:
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama
🇫🇷 Bilal Coulibaly
🇫🇷 Rayan Rupert
🇫🇷 Sidy Cissoko pic.twitter.com/JJP9sX4Urx – 2:24 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Brandon Miller doubled down on Paul George as his GOAT.
“I think I made it clear that Paul George is still my GOAT, but Mike is definitely up there when in his prime. (laughes) Mike does everything. We wear his shoes and he jumps from the FT line. But Paul George is my GOAT.” pic.twitter.com/72FKy97E9Z – 2:18 AM
Brandon Miller doubled down on Paul George as his GOAT.
“I think I made it clear that Paul George is still my GOAT, but Mike is definitely up there when in his prime. (laughes) Mike does everything. We wear his shoes and he jumps from the FT line. But Paul George is my GOAT.” pic.twitter.com/72FKy97E9Z – 2:18 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Scoot Henderson on Charlotte picking Brandon Miller at No. 2 instead of him: “I’m glad to see Brandon go there. I’m pretty sure it’s a great fit for him. That’s how I move. I move with love. I’m not mad that I didn’t go 2 or 1. I’m blessed to go 3, and to be here with my family.” – 1:30 AM
Scoot Henderson on Charlotte picking Brandon Miller at No. 2 instead of him: “I’m glad to see Brandon go there. I’m pretty sure it’s a great fit for him. That’s how I move. I move with love. I’m not mad that I didn’t go 2 or 1. I’m blessed to go 3, and to be here with my family.” – 1:30 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
7⃣ European players that got selected in the 2023 NBA Draft 🙌
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama (#1 pick)
🇫🇷 Bilal Coulibaly (#7)
🇷🇸 Tristan Vukcevic (#42)
🇫🇷 Rayan Rupert (#43)
🇫🇷 Sidy Cissoko (#44)
🇧🇪 Toumani Camara (#52)
🇧🇦 Tarik Biberovic (#56) – 1:27 AM
7⃣ European players that got selected in the 2023 NBA Draft 🙌
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama (#1 pick)
🇫🇷 Bilal Coulibaly (#7)
🇷🇸 Tristan Vukcevic (#42)
🇫🇷 Rayan Rupert (#43)
🇫🇷 Sidy Cissoko (#44)
🇧🇪 Toumani Camara (#52)
🇧🇦 Tarik Biberovic (#56) – 1:27 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Europeans + EuroLeague players selected in the 2023 NBA Draft:
#1 Victor Wembanyama 🇫🇷
#7 Bilal Coulibaly 🇫🇷
#31 James Nnaji 🇳🇬
#42 Tristan Vukcevic 🇷🇸 / 🇬🇷 / 🇸🇪
#43 Rayan Rupert 🇫🇷
#44 Sidy Cissoko 🇫🇷
#52 Toumani Camara 🇧🇪
#56 Tarik Biberovic 🇧🇦 / 🇹🇷 – 1:22 AM
Europeans + EuroLeague players selected in the 2023 NBA Draft:
#1 Victor Wembanyama 🇫🇷
#7 Bilal Coulibaly 🇫🇷
#31 James Nnaji 🇳🇬
#42 Tristan Vukcevic 🇷🇸 / 🇬🇷 / 🇸🇪
#43 Rayan Rupert 🇫🇷
#44 Sidy Cissoko 🇫🇷
#52 Toumani Camara 🇧🇪
#56 Tarik Biberovic 🇧🇦 / 🇹🇷 – 1:22 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
‘Longest five minutes of my life’: Victor Wembanyama admits to ‘butterflies’ as he waited to be drafted first by the Spurs… but his arrival in San Antonio, like his future NBA stardom, always seemed inevitable mol.im/a/12225707 via @MailSport #Spurs #NBADraft – 1:20 AM
‘Longest five minutes of my life’: Victor Wembanyama admits to ‘butterflies’ as he waited to be drafted first by the Spurs… but his arrival in San Antonio, like his future NBA stardom, always seemed inevitable mol.im/a/12225707 via @MailSport #Spurs #NBADraft – 1:20 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Brandon Miller on teaming up with LaMelo Ball on the Hornets: “LaMelo, man, that’s definitely one of the guys. He made me feel like a little brother away from home… I feel like we’re always going to be together. Just seeing him at my workout… [it was] a dream come true.” – 1:05 AM
Brandon Miller on teaming up with LaMelo Ball on the Hornets: “LaMelo, man, that’s definitely one of the guys. He made me feel like a little brother away from home… I feel like we’re always going to be together. Just seeing him at my workout… [it was] a dream come true.” – 1:05 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Victor Wembanyama era in the NBA has started today! The #NBADraft had some interesting picks. Thompson brothers in the top-5, Bilal Coulibaly picked 7th, Tristan Vukcevic to DC etc.
The whole process here. On @SportalgrG. #NBADraft2023
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 1:00 AM
The Victor Wembanyama era in the NBA has started today! The #NBADraft had some interesting picks. Thompson brothers in the top-5, Bilal Coulibaly picked 7th, Tristan Vukcevic to DC etc.
The whole process here. On @SportalgrG. #NBADraft2023
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 1:00 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Victor Wembanyama was asked about his earliest San Antonio Spurs memory.
“Probably a Finals game [in] 2013, 2014, around that time,” Wemby said. “Yeah, this is my farthest memory.”
(I’m so old). – 12:53 AM
Victor Wembanyama was asked about his earliest San Antonio Spurs memory.
“Probably a Finals game [in] 2013, 2014, around that time,” Wemby said. “Yeah, this is my farthest memory.”
(I’m so old). – 12:53 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Victor Wembanyama said that he hopes to work out with Tim Duncan in San Antonio.
“I can’t really think of a better role model,” Wemby said. – 12:51 AM
Victor Wembanyama said that he hopes to work out with Tim Duncan in San Antonio.
“I can’t really think of a better role model,” Wemby said. – 12:51 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
After all the speculation of who the Charlotte Hornets would pick, Brandon Miller said GM Mitch Kupchak called tonight with a message when he got picked:
“‘We had you all along; we just wanted to make sure.’”
theathletic.com/4634152/2023/0… – 12:16 AM
After all the speculation of who the Charlotte Hornets would pick, Brandon Miller said GM Mitch Kupchak called tonight with a message when he got picked:
“‘We had you all along; we just wanted to make sure.’”
theathletic.com/4634152/2023/0… – 12:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The joy of Victor Wembanyama when his ex-teammate Bilal Coulibaly was drafted 🥰
pic.twitter.com/boUiglVjqX – 12:08 AM
The joy of Victor Wembanyama when his ex-teammate Bilal Coulibaly was drafted 🥰
pic.twitter.com/boUiglVjqX – 12:08 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nick Smith Jr on playing with his AAU teammate Brandon Miller
“Brandon Miller is my right hand man, I speak to him every day and I’m going to continue to do so now.” – 11:52 PM
Nick Smith Jr on playing with his AAU teammate Brandon Miller
“Brandon Miller is my right hand man, I speak to him every day and I’m going to continue to do so now.” – 11:52 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“It’s the start of such a great adventure. You never know what’s going to happen, and that is what’s exciting.”
For Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, it was a life- and franchise-changing night at the Barclays Center.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 11:47 PM
“It’s the start of such a great adventure. You never know what’s going to happen, and that is what’s exciting.”
For Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, it was a life- and franchise-changing night at the Barclays Center.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 11:47 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
‘Dream come true’: Victor Wembanyama officially goes No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:25 PM
‘Dream come true’: Victor Wembanyama officially goes No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:25 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Charlotte reunites former AAU teammates Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr.
Never thought these guys would go 25 picks apart. – 11:00 PM
Charlotte reunites former AAU teammates Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr.
Never thought these guys would go 25 picks apart. – 11:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bilal Coulibaly said he and Metropolitans 92 teammate Victor Wembanyama have been talking about going to the NBA since they were kids.
“We were dreaming about it before, this year we were just thinking about it – is it going to come? … We’re proud of each other.” – 10:49 PM
Bilal Coulibaly said he and Metropolitans 92 teammate Victor Wembanyama have been talking about going to the NBA since they were kids.
“We were dreaming about it before, this year we were just thinking about it – is it going to come? … We’re proud of each other.” – 10:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
We just had a conference call with Wizards’ 1st round pick Bilal Coulibaly.
– He’s only been to D.C. once and it was a layover.
– He and teammate/longtime friend Victor Wembanyama have been talking about making the NBA since they were 13 years old. Both top-7 picks tonight. – 10:42 PM
We just had a conference call with Wizards’ 1st round pick Bilal Coulibaly.
– He’s only been to D.C. once and it was a layover.
– He and teammate/longtime friend Victor Wembanyama have been talking about making the NBA since they were 13 years old. Both top-7 picks tonight. – 10:42 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Read Brandon Miller’s first interview as a member of the Charlotte Hornets ⬇️
si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 10:05 PM
Read Brandon Miller’s first interview as a member of the Charlotte Hornets ⬇️
si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 10:05 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
By the way, what a night for Bouna Ndiaye and Jérémy Medjana from Comsport. They rep Victor Wembanyama and Bilal Coulibaly. Number one and seven in the first round! – 10:04 PM
By the way, what a night for Bouna Ndiaye and Jérémy Medjana from Comsport. They rep Victor Wembanyama and Bilal Coulibaly. Number one and seven in the first round! – 10:04 PM
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
“Kevin Durant on steroids” and the potential to be “one of the all-time greats.”
Fair praise for Victor Wembanyama from ex-NBA assistant coach Bill Bayno, who hasn’t seen as much anticipation for a No. 1 pick since LeBron James.
foxsports.com.au/basketball/nba… – 10:04 PM
“Kevin Durant on steroids” and the potential to be “one of the all-time greats.”
Fair praise for Victor Wembanyama from ex-NBA assistant coach Bill Bayno, who hasn’t seen as much anticipation for a No. 1 pick since LeBron James.
foxsports.com.au/basketball/nba… – 10:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“It actually felt like a dream.”
—Victor Wembanyama is living out a lifelong dream 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CsFSSSc0uc – 9:55 PM
“It actually felt like a dream.”
—Victor Wembanyama is living out a lifelong dream 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CsFSSSc0uc – 9:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Victor Wembanyama seems like he would be an absolute delight to cover as a reporter. – 9:50 PM
Victor Wembanyama seems like he would be an absolute delight to cover as a reporter. – 9:50 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
These Hornets fans did NOT like the Brandon Miller pick at No. 2 😬
(via @CrownClubCLT)
pic.twitter.com/bNcfTFn2e2 – 9:41 PM
These Hornets fans did NOT like the Brandon Miller pick at No. 2 😬
(via @CrownClubCLT)
pic.twitter.com/bNcfTFn2e2 – 9:41 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Story is updated with Mitch Kupchak’s thoughts on Brandon Miller. Also asked him how comfortable the team is with picking Miller despite what happened in Alabama. His answer is in here:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 9:34 PM
Story is updated with Mitch Kupchak’s thoughts on Brandon Miller. Also asked him how comfortable the team is with picking Miller despite what happened in Alabama. His answer is in here:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 9:34 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“The expectations I have are really, really high.”
—Victor Wembanyama is focused on his own NBA journey pic.twitter.com/6RdRgW8mX1 – 9:20 PM
“The expectations I have are really, really high.”
—Victor Wembanyama is focused on his own NBA journey pic.twitter.com/6RdRgW8mX1 – 9:20 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
“I’ve felt so much love towards me by the Spurs fans ever since May 16. I think there’s murals of me in the city of San Antonio. This is so incredible… I could not ask for a better welcome than this. I really love the fanbase man.”
Victor Wembanyama, welcome home pic.twitter.com/SNLgOpD7Ru – 9:15 PM
“I’ve felt so much love towards me by the Spurs fans ever since May 16. I think there’s murals of me in the city of San Antonio. This is so incredible… I could not ask for a better welcome than this. I really love the fanbase man.”
Victor Wembanyama, welcome home pic.twitter.com/SNLgOpD7Ru – 9:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo Ball was in the building for Brandon Miller’s Charlotte Hornets workout pic.twitter.com/udxcV1HNT2 – 9:11 PM
LaMelo Ball was in the building for Brandon Miller’s Charlotte Hornets workout pic.twitter.com/udxcV1HNT2 – 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looking at #NBA players, pace is everything.
The great ones are rarely sped up.
They play at their pace regardless of who is guarding them and how they’re being guarded.
Looking forward to seeing Victor Wembanyama when teams press him, play physical, double. #NBADraft2023 – 9:09 PM
Looking at #NBA players, pace is everything.
The great ones are rarely sped up.
They play at their pace regardless of who is guarding them and how they’re being guarded.
Looking forward to seeing Victor Wembanyama when teams press him, play physical, double. #NBADraft2023 – 9:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
See what Mitch Kupchak had to say following the selection of Brandon Miller 2nd overall
si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 9:03 PM
See what Mitch Kupchak had to say following the selection of Brandon Miller 2nd overall
si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 9:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/qCk7iFhGhR – 9:03 PM
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/qCk7iFhGhR – 9:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Draft: Wizards trade up to get Victor Wembanyama teammate Bilal Coulibaly; Jarrace Walker goes to Pacers
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-d… – 9:01 PM
NBA Draft: Wizards trade up to get Victor Wembanyama teammate Bilal Coulibaly; Jarrace Walker goes to Pacers
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-d… – 9:01 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Victor Wembanyama is asked what excites him most about San Antonio, and what he wants to work on this summer.
“Breakfast tacos,” he says. – 9:01 PM
Victor Wembanyama is asked what excites him most about San Antonio, and what he wants to work on this summer.
“Breakfast tacos,” he says. – 9:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Brandon Miller is headed to the @hornets with the second overall pick!
🏀 @TermineRadio & @DalenCuff react #LetsFly #NBADraft
@SiriusXMSports siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/FMYN7m5eh0 – 8:56 PM
Brandon Miller is headed to the @hornets with the second overall pick!
🏀 @TermineRadio & @DalenCuff react #LetsFly #NBADraft
@SiriusXMSports siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23 pic.twitter.com/FMYN7m5eh0 – 8:56 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Victor Wembanyama said of Gregg Popovich, “He’s not intimidating yet but I’m sure he’s going to get intimidating…” – 8:55 PM
Victor Wembanyama said of Gregg Popovich, “He’s not intimidating yet but I’m sure he’s going to get intimidating…” – 8:55 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I love Bilal Coulibaly for the Wizards. What an amazing rise. A potential lotto pick in 2024 to the #7 pick in 2023. For the Mets 92 junior team he showed a lot more flashes off the dribble than the 3-and-D role he did sharing the floor with Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/bOeuqAhIyn – 8:54 PM
I love Bilal Coulibaly for the Wizards. What an amazing rise. A potential lotto pick in 2024 to the #7 pick in 2023. For the Mets 92 junior team he showed a lot more flashes off the dribble than the 3-and-D role he did sharing the floor with Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/bOeuqAhIyn – 8:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Victor Wembanyama came into the interview room shouting “Bilal!” after his teammate was selected 7th overall. pic.twitter.com/BjyZEeZbEE – 8:54 PM
Victor Wembanyama came into the interview room shouting “Bilal!” after his teammate was selected 7th overall. pic.twitter.com/BjyZEeZbEE – 8:54 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
“Longest 5 minutes of my life,” Victor Wembanyama said of the wait for the announcement of the No. 1 pick. – 8:53 PM
“Longest 5 minutes of my life,” Victor Wembanyama said of the wait for the announcement of the No. 1 pick. – 8:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
New Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama calls tonight “the best night of my life.” pic.twitter.com/i40gKrbAxd – 8:53 PM
New Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama calls tonight “the best night of my life.” pic.twitter.com/i40gKrbAxd – 8:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards take wing Bilal Coulibaly with the 7th pick (traded up with Pacers):
*vaulted up draft boards late after thriving in playoffs as Victor Wembanyama’s teammate
*super athletic: 6-foot-6 with 7-foot-3 wingspan
*excellent on/off ball defender
*raw offensive skillset pic.twitter.com/cckppaLBEa – 8:50 PM
The Wizards take wing Bilal Coulibaly with the 7th pick (traded up with Pacers):
*vaulted up draft boards late after thriving in playoffs as Victor Wembanyama’s teammate
*super athletic: 6-foot-6 with 7-foot-3 wingspan
*excellent on/off ball defender
*raw offensive skillset pic.twitter.com/cckppaLBEa – 8:50 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Just finished the podcast and catching up. Brandon Miller is a fantastic wing to add to this core, either player was a win. The Hornets future is a lot brighter after tonight – 8:50 PM
Just finished the podcast and catching up. Brandon Miller is a fantastic wing to add to this core, either player was a win. The Hornets future is a lot brighter after tonight – 8:50 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“did the wizards trade up to grab bilal coulilbaly at no. 7 to help recruit victor wembanyama in 2031 free agency?”
-tmw on first take – 8:49 PM
“did the wizards trade up to grab bilal coulilbaly at no. 7 to help recruit victor wembanyama in 2031 free agency?”
-tmw on first take – 8:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“did the pacers take bilal coulilbaly at no. 7 to help recruit victor wembanyama in 2031 free agency?”
-tmw on first take – 8:47 PM
“did the pacers take bilal coulilbaly at no. 7 to help recruit victor wembanyama in 2031 free agency?”
-tmw on first take – 8:47 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Here’s a look at the first officially NBA licensed Victor Wembanyama Spurs jerseys. pic.twitter.com/dhQLjE1cDc – 8:46 PM
Here’s a look at the first officially NBA licensed Victor Wembanyama Spurs jerseys. pic.twitter.com/dhQLjE1cDc – 8:46 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs fans lined up at the fan shop to get their hands on the first officially licensed NBA Victor Wembanyama jersey. #KSATnews #KSATsports #PorVida #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/wlVEZCFjWa – 8:45 PM
Spurs fans lined up at the fan shop to get their hands on the first officially licensed NBA Victor Wembanyama jersey. #KSATnews #KSATsports #PorVida #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/wlVEZCFjWa – 8:45 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mitch Kupchak said Brandon Miller was the #Hornets favorite “all along.” pic.twitter.com/lcKfw8Kmv5 – 8:45 PM
Mitch Kupchak said Brandon Miller was the #Hornets favorite “all along.” pic.twitter.com/lcKfw8Kmv5 – 8:45 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Gregg Popovich says Victor Wembanyama has already expressed interest in speaking with and learning from both Tim Duncan and David Robinson. – 8:42 PM
Gregg Popovich says Victor Wembanyama has already expressed interest in speaking with and learning from both Tim Duncan and David Robinson. – 8:42 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story — Fait accompli: Spurs draft French sensation Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 in the 2023 NBA Draft @washingtonpost @postsports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 8:40 PM
Story — Fait accompli: Spurs draft French sensation Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 in the 2023 NBA Draft @washingtonpost @postsports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 8:40 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Gregg Popovich says Victor Wembanyama “will participate in the summer league. To what degree, we’re not certain yet.” Noted that the French League playoffs just ended. – 8:38 PM
Gregg Popovich says Victor Wembanyama “will participate in the summer league. To what degree, we’re not certain yet.” Noted that the French League playoffs just ended. – 8:38 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Michael Jordan insisting on drafting Brandon Miller despite the incoming ownership wanting to draft Scoot Henderson is 🤌 – 8:37 PM
Michael Jordan insisting on drafting Brandon Miller despite the incoming ownership wanting to draft Scoot Henderson is 🤌 – 8:37 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
San Antonio Spurs fans rolling deep for Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/XDnoYEUfuh – 8:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs fans rolling deep for Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/XDnoYEUfuh – 8:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Pop on coaching Victor Wembanyama: “I’m very excited. You don’t want me to jump up and down, do you? Put on a show? I’d do a somersault, but I’d be out for three months.” – 8:35 PM
Pop on coaching Victor Wembanyama: “I’m very excited. You don’t want me to jump up and down, do you? Put on a show? I’d do a somersault, but I’d be out for three months.” – 8:35 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama is selected 1️⃣st overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Spurs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dy2vZMwALj – 8:35 PM
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama is selected 1️⃣st overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Spurs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dy2vZMwALj – 8:35 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
For @USATODAYSports, I spoke about why exactly Victor Wembanyama is such an incredible prospect for the Spurs. This is an exciting next chapter for the NBA.
pic.twitter.com/bq9b3IeZpc – 8:33 PM
For @USATODAYSports, I spoke about why exactly Victor Wembanyama is such an incredible prospect for the Spurs. This is an exciting next chapter for the NBA.
pic.twitter.com/bq9b3IeZpc – 8:33 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about BRandon Miller to Charlotte and Scoot Henderson to the Portland Trail Blazers now!
Come join @TheBoxAndOne_ and I diving into these players:
youtube.com/live/juiwN3GSS… – 8:26 PM
Talking about BRandon Miller to Charlotte and Scoot Henderson to the Portland Trail Blazers now!
Come join @TheBoxAndOne_ and I diving into these players:
youtube.com/live/juiwN3GSS… – 8:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren all in the Western Conference.
So much for conference balance. – 8:25 PM
Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren all in the Western Conference.
So much for conference balance. – 8:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: The Charlotte Hornets take Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the second pick in the NBA Draft:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:24 PM
New ESPN story: The Charlotte Hornets take Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the second pick in the NBA Draft:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:24 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller — ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player. – 8:23 PM
All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller — ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player. – 8:23 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is the right choice by the Hornets. A 6-9 shot-creator and versatile defender over a 6-2 guard. Charlotte will be able to build big lineups alongside Miller and LaMelo Ball, and Miller has P&R playmaking skill to have Ball flourish off-ball. – 8:22 PM
Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is the right choice by the Hornets. A 6-9 shot-creator and versatile defender over a 6-2 guard. Charlotte will be able to build big lineups alongside Miller and LaMelo Ball, and Miller has P&R playmaking skill to have Ball flourish off-ball. – 8:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Draft: Hornets select Brandon Miller with No. 2 overall pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 8:22 PM
2023 NBA Draft: Hornets select Brandon Miller with No. 2 overall pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 8:22 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is going to go down as an all-time terrible draft pick. – 8:21 PM
Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is going to go down as an all-time terrible draft pick. – 8:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Now, Brandon Miller vs MJ in a shooting game to earn his name on the back of his jersey.
It’s only right. – 8:20 PM
Now, Brandon Miller vs MJ in a shooting game to earn his name on the back of his jersey.
It’s only right. – 8:20 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The moment we might remember for a long, long time – Victor Wembanyama was selected 1st overall in the NBA Draft🤩
pic.twitter.com/R9b6G2uleT – 8:20 PM
The moment we might remember for a long, long time – Victor Wembanyama was selected 1st overall in the NBA Draft🤩
pic.twitter.com/R9b6G2uleT – 8:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
With the 2nd pick of the #NBADraft, the @hornets select Brandon Miller! pic.twitter.com/xJ8PXQOfOe – 8:19 PM
With the 2nd pick of the #NBADraft, the @hornets select Brandon Miller! pic.twitter.com/xJ8PXQOfOe – 8:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Charlotte Hornets select Brandon Miller at No. 2. An opposing NBA team’s executive earlier this week: “I don’t see in any way, shape or form that Charlotte doesn’t take Brandon Miller.” My dispatch for
@Sportsnaut bit.ly/3XpnVev – 8:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets select Brandon Miller at No. 2. An opposing NBA team’s executive earlier this week: “I don’t see in any way, shape or form that Charlotte doesn’t take Brandon Miller.” My dispatch for
@Sportsnaut bit.ly/3XpnVev – 8:19 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Charlotte has selected Brandon Miller at No. 2 leaving Scoot Henderson for the Trail Blazers at No. 3. pic.twitter.com/UrFm6tKoRE – 8:19 PM
Charlotte has selected Brandon Miller at No. 2 leaving Scoot Henderson for the Trail Blazers at No. 3. pic.twitter.com/UrFm6tKoRE – 8:19 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Victor Wembanyama might demand a trade after seeing this 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/l6kYBE8sCy – 8:19 PM
Victor Wembanyama might demand a trade after seeing this 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/l6kYBE8sCy – 8:19 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Victor Wembanyama, sitting next to his sister and brother, is choking back tears as he’s being interviewed.
“I dreamed of this so much that I’ve got to cry, man.” – 8:18 PM
Victor Wembanyama, sitting next to his sister and brother, is choking back tears as he’s being interviewed.
“I dreamed of this so much that I’ve got to cry, man.” – 8:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Draft 2023:
Game-changer Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 to Spurs as a new era begins nj.com/sports/2023/06… – 8:18 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Draft 2023:
Game-changer Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 to Spurs as a new era begins nj.com/sports/2023/06… – 8:18 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Victor Wembanyama’s Twitter DMs are open and that seems like a mistake. pic.twitter.com/mI4ReM5evt – 8:16 PM
Victor Wembanyama’s Twitter DMs are open and that seems like a mistake. pic.twitter.com/mI4ReM5evt – 8:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: After seriously debating Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, Charlotte is selecting Miller at No. 2. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:15 PM
Sources: After seriously debating Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, Charlotte is selecting Miller at No. 2. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:15 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Victor Wembanyama is officially a San Antonio Spur!
How will he fit with the San Antonio’s young core? Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan discusses Wemby’s game, San Antonio’s young core, how he complements Wembanyama and much more: basketballnews.com/stories/jeremy… – 8:14 PM
Victor Wembanyama is officially a San Antonio Spur!
How will he fit with the San Antonio’s young core? Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan discusses Wemby’s game, San Antonio’s young core, how he complements Wembanyama and much more: basketballnews.com/stories/jeremy… – 8:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have selected Victor Wembanyama with the 1st pick of the 2023 NBA Draft
This tweet is just for the twitter archives – 8:13 PM
The Spurs have selected Victor Wembanyama with the 1st pick of the 2023 NBA Draft
This tweet is just for the twitter archives – 8:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The San Antonio Spurs select Victor Wembanyama with the 1st overall pick in the 2023 #NBADraft ! pic.twitter.com/bFkI9EWNGl – 8:13 PM
The San Antonio Spurs select Victor Wembanyama with the 1st overall pick in the 2023 #NBADraft ! pic.twitter.com/bFkI9EWNGl – 8:13 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The San Antonio Spurs have selected Victor Wembanyama (@vicw_32) with the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft – 8:13 PM
The San Antonio Spurs have selected Victor Wembanyama (@vicw_32) with the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft – 8:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
A shocker with the first pick, Victor Wembanyama going first to the Spurs – 8:12 PM
A shocker with the first pick, Victor Wembanyama going first to the Spurs – 8:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 in 2023 NBA Draft as Spurs officially select most-hyped player since LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/victo… – 8:12 PM
Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 in 2023 NBA Draft as Spurs officially select most-hyped player since LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/victo… – 8:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“We’ve never seen a 7-footer with skills like Victor Wembanyama before.” pic.twitter.com/23MmAxTJvV – 8:12 PM
“We’ve never seen a 7-footer with skills like Victor Wembanyama before.” pic.twitter.com/23MmAxTJvV – 8:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
It’s officially official. Victor Wembanyama is a San Antonio Spur. – 8:12 PM
It’s officially official. Victor Wembanyama is a San Antonio Spur. – 8:12 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Victor Wembanyama shakes Adam Silver’s hand and accidentally palms Silver’s entire body like a mere tennis ball – 8:12 PM
Victor Wembanyama shakes Adam Silver’s hand and accidentally palms Silver’s entire body like a mere tennis ball – 8:12 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
BTW Spurs fans, Victor Wembanyama arrives at Signature North Terminal at San Antonio International at 1:30 pm mañana. – 8:11 PM
BTW Spurs fans, Victor Wembanyama arrives at Signature North Terminal at San Antonio International at 1:30 pm mañana. – 8:11 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
To no one’s surprise, with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama. This 19-year-old has higher expectations than perhaps anyone since LeBron James.
He’s damn lucky that Gregg Popovich is going to be the one mentoring him. – 8:11 PM
To no one’s surprise, with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama. This 19-year-old has higher expectations than perhaps anyone since LeBron James.
He’s damn lucky that Gregg Popovich is going to be the one mentoring him. – 8:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Remember talking to @TimMartin_TX last year about Victor Wembanyama. I asked if the hype was valid. He said absolutely, then told me that Wemby is a super competitor and one of those guys who adds something new to his game every summer. – 8:08 PM
Remember talking to @TimMartin_TX last year about Victor Wembanyama. I asked if the hype was valid. He said absolutely, then told me that Wemby is a super competitor and one of those guys who adds something new to his game every summer. – 8:08 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Spurs fans don’t have to wait any longer because Victor Wembanyama has officially been drafted by San Antonio. Here’s what he brings to the Spurs: spurstalk.com/instant-reacti… – 8:08 PM
Spurs fans don’t have to wait any longer because Victor Wembanyama has officially been drafted by San Antonio. Here’s what he brings to the Spurs: spurstalk.com/instant-reacti… – 8:08 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I want to see Victor Wembanyama become a star like anyone else. I also want to enjoy how his career unfolds without these ridiculous, outsize expectations. It’s great when you can watch someone grow & ascend without ruining that progress with unfair comparisons & silly hyperbole. – 8:07 PM
I want to see Victor Wembanyama become a star like anyone else. I also want to enjoy how his career unfolds without these ridiculous, outsize expectations. It’s great when you can watch someone grow & ascend without ruining that progress with unfair comparisons & silly hyperbole. – 8:07 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
what i would give for Adam Silver to have a Steve Harvey moment and announce Brandon Miller 1 – 8:06 PM
what i would give for Adam Silver to have a Steve Harvey moment and announce Brandon Miller 1 – 8:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spurs 1st overall draft picks in their first NBA season —
David Robinson:
— Rookie of the Year
— All-Star
Tim Duncan:
— Rookie of the Year
— All-Star
Victor Wembanyama:
— ???
— ??? pic.twitter.com/p2emTu7Ynr – 8:04 PM
Spurs 1st overall draft picks in their first NBA season —
David Robinson:
— Rookie of the Year
— All-Star
Tim Duncan:
— Rookie of the Year
— All-Star
Victor Wembanyama:
— ???
— ??? pic.twitter.com/p2emTu7Ynr – 8:04 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Charlotte is probably the weirdest situation in the league right now. The people charged with making their pick are all going to be out of a job this time next year after the team is sold, but I’d be shocked if they pass on Brandon Miller – 7:59 PM
Charlotte is probably the weirdest situation in the league right now. The people charged with making their pick are all going to be out of a job this time next year after the team is sold, but I’d be shocked if they pass on Brandon Miller – 7:59 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Full scouting reports of 60+ NBA draft prospects: nbadraft.theringer.com – 7:56 PM
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Full scouting reports of 60+ NBA draft prospects: nbadraft.theringer.com – 7:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The @Stadium NBA Draft Live show begins, discussing top prospects Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:32 PM
The @Stadium NBA Draft Live show begins, discussing top prospects Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With the NBA draft less than an hour away, hearing strong rumblings the Spurs have zeroed in on Victor Wembanyama with the top pick. – 7:27 PM
With the NBA draft less than an hour away, hearing strong rumblings the Spurs have zeroed in on Victor Wembanyama with the top pick. – 7:27 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Victor Wembanyama towers over Joakim Noah … pic.twitter.com/4fz39M8kq7 – 7:27 PM
Victor Wembanyama towers over Joakim Noah … pic.twitter.com/4fz39M8kq7 – 7:27 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Victor Wembanyama towers over Joakim Noah … pic.twitter.com/rVNXTFHjq6 – 7:27 PM
Victor Wembanyama towers over Joakim Noah … pic.twitter.com/rVNXTFHjq6 – 7:27 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Victor Wembanyama talking to some fans and signing a ball at the Draft
He’s so tall he could just take the pen and ball from the first row of stands. pic.twitter.com/jMi6VTAutx – 7:24 PM
Victor Wembanyama talking to some fans and signing a ball at the Draft
He’s so tall he could just take the pen and ball from the first row of stands. pic.twitter.com/jMi6VTAutx – 7:24 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama signing autographs at the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/Tm3WicExmQ – 7:22 PM
Victor Wembanyama signing autographs at the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/Tm3WicExmQ – 7:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Victor Wembanyama autographs a basketball for a fan before the #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/he6tKZHdMJ – 7:20 PM
Victor Wembanyama autographs a basketball for a fan before the #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/he6tKZHdMJ – 7:20 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Is it just us or Victor Wembanyama actually looking fly out there for NBA Draft night? 😏
pic.twitter.com/BcbVEDnEzc – 7:03 PM
Is it just us or Victor Wembanyama actually looking fly out there for NBA Draft night? 😏
pic.twitter.com/BcbVEDnEzc – 7:03 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Hornets remain “steadfast” on selecting Brandon Miller 2nd overall, Woj reports on ESPN. – 7:03 PM
Hornets remain “steadfast” on selecting Brandon Miller 2nd overall, Woj reports on ESPN. – 7:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Woj reiterating on the broadcast that Hornets are “steadfast” with Brandon Miller at 2, fwiw – 7:02 PM
Woj reiterating on the broadcast that Hornets are “steadfast” with Brandon Miller at 2, fwiw – 7:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
“Today marks the day the Spurs are back.”
@AdamSchein on the Spurs drafting Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/842HXhs9tN – 6:34 PM
“Today marks the day the Spurs are back.”
@AdamSchein on the Spurs drafting Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/842HXhs9tN – 6:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I would like to congratulate you all for not tweeting “Source: Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama” a billion times today. – 6:31 PM
I would like to congratulate you all for not tweeting “Source: Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama” a billion times today. – 6:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama & Scoot Henderson chat before the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/8kw0zRRyc8 – 6:30 PM
Victor Wembanyama & Scoot Henderson chat before the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/8kw0zRRyc8 – 6:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Not surprisingly, Victor Wembanyama is being put in the back row of the NBA draft class photo. pic.twitter.com/JRFsSKMwNe – 6:28 PM
Not surprisingly, Victor Wembanyama is being put in the back row of the NBA draft class photo. pic.twitter.com/JRFsSKMwNe – 6:28 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Such a pleasure to chat with Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft in Brooklyn. More coverage coming soon! pic.twitter.com/hPhZ33zOHc – 6:16 PM
Such a pleasure to chat with Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft in Brooklyn. More coverage coming soon! pic.twitter.com/hPhZ33zOHc – 6:16 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Amen Thompson’s odds to go No. 3 overall have moved from +1000 to only +150 on @DKSportsbook:
Scoot Henderson = -150
Brandon Miller = +105
Amen Thompson = +150
Thompson now looks to be a serious contender to break up the long projected top three. pic.twitter.com/1vxmgYUzlk – 5:57 PM
Amen Thompson’s odds to go No. 3 overall have moved from +1000 to only +150 on @DKSportsbook:
Scoot Henderson = -150
Brandon Miller = +105
Amen Thompson = +150
Thompson now looks to be a serious contender to break up the long projected top three. pic.twitter.com/1vxmgYUzlk – 5:57 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Amen Thompson’s odds to go No. 3 overall have plummeted from +1000 to only +150 on @DKSportsbook:
Scoot Henderson = -150
Brandon Miller = +105
Amen Thompson = +150
Thompson now looks to be a serious contender to break up the long projected top three. pic.twitter.com/ToryZHopO2 – 5:54 PM
Amen Thompson’s odds to go No. 3 overall have plummeted from +1000 to only +150 on @DKSportsbook:
Scoot Henderson = -150
Brandon Miller = +105
Amen Thompson = +150
Thompson now looks to be a serious contender to break up the long projected top three. pic.twitter.com/ToryZHopO2 – 5:54 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Okay @Utahjazz fans, here’s your choice.
Would you rather have the 5th pick knowing Wemby, Scoot, Brandon Miller, and Amen Thompson are off the board
or…
Taylor Hendricks and the 16th pick. – 5:33 PM
Okay @Utahjazz fans, here’s your choice.
Would you rather have the 5th pick knowing Wemby, Scoot, Brandon Miller, and Amen Thompson are off the board
or…
Taylor Hendricks and the 16th pick. – 5:33 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama, the presumptive No. 1 pick, test-drives his big moment on the Barclays Center stage more than two hours before the 2023 NBA Drsft pic.twitter.com/bLJCaQxHzr – 5:23 PM
Victor Wembanyama, the presumptive No. 1 pick, test-drives his big moment on the Barclays Center stage more than two hours before the 2023 NBA Drsft pic.twitter.com/bLJCaQxHzr – 5:23 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Victor Wembanyama says San Antonio “is synonymous with winning.” So, no, Wemby doesn’t watch that much NBA lately.
Plus! Sometimes a QB just wants a quality ‘shroom.
(Free to read)
markkreidler.substack.com/p/news-you-did… – 5:07 PM
Victor Wembanyama says San Antonio “is synonymous with winning.” So, no, Wemby doesn’t watch that much NBA lately.
Plus! Sometimes a QB just wants a quality ‘shroom.
(Free to read)
markkreidler.substack.com/p/news-you-did… – 5:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I just got a weather alert for baseball sized hail in Denver which can only mean the Nuggets are drafting Victor Wembanyama. – 5:02 PM
I just got a weather alert for baseball sized hail in Denver which can only mean the Nuggets are drafting Victor Wembanyama. – 5:02 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
We launched a new YouTube series! 📽️
Beyond the B.S.
In Episode 1, yours truly unpacks the Victor Wembanyama hype – dispelling myths about his level of competition and explaining why history of draft giants suggests he’s not a sure thing.
youtube.com/watch?v=AwyKvS… – 4:47 PM
We launched a new YouTube series! 📽️
Beyond the B.S.
In Episode 1, yours truly unpacks the Victor Wembanyama hype – dispelling myths about his level of competition and explaining why history of draft giants suggests he’s not a sure thing.
youtube.com/watch?v=AwyKvS… – 4:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Gearing up for playing with Victor Wembanyama, Doug McDermott and Zach Collins are in Phoenix working out with player development coach Phil Beckner.
“Zach looks great,” Doug told me. “He is shooting the crap out of the ball.”
Story to come. – 4:06 PM
Gearing up for playing with Victor Wembanyama, Doug McDermott and Zach Collins are in Phoenix working out with player development coach Phil Beckner.
“Zach looks great,” Doug told me. “He is shooting the crap out of the ball.”
Story to come. – 4:06 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Really can’t see Brandon Miller falling any further than the Timberwolves at #53. – 3:54 PM
Really can’t see Brandon Miller falling any further than the Timberwolves at #53. – 3:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets should be ecstatic if Brandon Miller falls to four. He possesses every skill you want from a winning player in today’s NBA and he’s ready to contribute at a high level on day one – 2:59 PM
The Rockets should be ecstatic if Brandon Miller falls to four. He possesses every skill you want from a winning player in today’s NBA and he’s ready to contribute at a high level on day one – 2:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
2023 #NBADraft Prospect Brandon Miller joined @SiriusXMNBA Radio!
Full interview ➡️ siriusxm.us/brandonmiller
Draft Coverage siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23
Follow @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/Ohucol6pCK – 2:22 PM
2023 #NBADraft Prospect Brandon Miller joined @SiriusXMNBA Radio!
Full interview ➡️ siriusxm.us/brandonmiller
Draft Coverage siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23
Follow @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/Ohucol6pCK – 2:22 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jeremy Sochan believes he and Victor Wembanyama will complement each other really well.
Check out my full Q&A with Sochan here: bit.ly/3qWYSDs pic.twitter.com/wNIdL3zhKW – 2:09 PM
Jeremy Sochan believes he and Victor Wembanyama will complement each other really well.
Check out my full Q&A with Sochan here: bit.ly/3qWYSDs pic.twitter.com/wNIdL3zhKW – 2:09 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Hours before Victor Wembanyama officially becomes the fresh face of the franchise, here’s a shameless plug of my recent discussion with @kirkgoldsberry about the Spurs’ young core and potential to build around the No. 1 pick: youtu.be/uBXWy-6P1iM – 2:03 PM
Hours before Victor Wembanyama officially becomes the fresh face of the franchise, here’s a shameless plug of my recent discussion with @kirkgoldsberry about the Spurs’ young core and potential to build around the No. 1 pick: youtu.be/uBXWy-6P1iM – 2:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will be a media correspondent for the @NBA at tonight’s draft.
I spoke to Sochan about his rookie year, Victor Wembanyama’s game, the Spurs’ young core, how he and Wemby will fit together, his one-handed free throws, etc. Q&A: basketballnews.com/stories/jeremy… – 1:53 PM
Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will be a media correspondent for the @NBA at tonight’s draft.
I spoke to Sochan about his rookie year, Victor Wembanyama’s game, the Spurs’ young core, how he and Wemby will fit together, his one-handed free throws, etc. Q&A: basketballnews.com/stories/jeremy… – 1:53 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New mock draft up now shifting Scoot Henderson to the Hornets at 2 and Brandon Miller to 3. But could Amen Thompson also be in consideration for the Blazers?
Here’s my full two-round 2023 NBA mock draft and a final big board update: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 1:43 PM
New mock draft up now shifting Scoot Henderson to the Hornets at 2 and Brandon Miller to 3. But could Amen Thompson also be in consideration for the Blazers?
Here’s my full two-round 2023 NBA mock draft and a final big board update: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 1:43 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski on Victor Wembanyama: It’s not just Wembanyama’s size and stature. There’s a spirit about him, there’s an energy around him that isn’t just his physical stature in the room that you feel. …. He very well could be an All-STar in his first season. There’s been no shortage of executives who I really respect in the NBA who think he could be the best player on both ends of the floor by his third or fourth year. -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / June 23, 2023
BasketNews: Victor Wembanyama’s first exchange with his new head coach Gregg Popovich 📞 pic.twitter.com/7okWrqqf05 -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / June 23, 2023
Tom Petrini: Wemby says he wants to learn Spanish, and when asked what he’s most excited about he says simply: “Breakfast tacos. I’ve heard a lot about breakfast tacos.” pic.twitter.com/R9aafcxEIm -via Twitter @RealTomPetrini / June 22, 2023
Rod Boone: Nick Smith Jr. said Brandon Miller “is his righthand man.” Can’t wait to play with him together on #Hornets. -via Twitter @rodboone / June 23, 2023
Sam DiGiovanni: Brandon Miller said he wasn’t sure he was joining the Hornets until right before the commissioner announced him. “It’s just all a dream come true. Just ready to get to Charlotte.” -via Twitter / June 22, 2023
Kyle Bailey: Brandon Miller was boo’ed twice by the overwhelming majority of @Hornets fans here in the arena when @espn cameras showed him. Then Charlotte took him #2 overall and the crowd was stunned. -via Twitter / June 22, 2023
Main Rumors, Summer League, Amen Thompson, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Victor Wembanyama, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs