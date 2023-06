Warriors exec on Brandin Podziemski: He's got some Jalen Brunson in him

Assistant general manager Larry Harris joined me and Monte Poole on the latest Dubs Talk podcast and gave two names he believes Podziemski resembles, while trying to ease unfair expectations. “I don’t want the fans to lose their minds a little bit when I say this,” Harris began, “but … he rebounds, he’s smart and he can score. He’s got a little bit of some Jalen Brunson in him, in the sense that he knows how to kind of worm his way into the lane and he’s strong enough to take contact.” Source: Dalton Johnson @ NBC Sports Bay Area