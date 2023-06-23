Warriors exec on Brandin Podziemski: He's got some Jalen Brunson in him

Assistant general manager Larry Harris joined me and Monte Poole on the latest Dubs Talk podcast and gave two names he believes Podziemski resembles, while trying to ease unfair expectations. “I don’t want the fans to lose their minds a little bit when I say this,” Harris began, “but … he rebounds, he’s smart and he can score. He’s got a little bit of some Jalen Brunson in him, in the sense that he knows how to kind of worm his way into the lane and he’s strong enough to take contact.”
“I think everybody enjoyed Donte DiVincenzo,” Harris said. “I think a lot of things that he did well … again, I mentioned Jalen Brunson, I think a lot of similarities, the way he plays in his activity is a lot like Donte DiVincenzo. “Not the athlete that Donte is. Better shooter than Donte is. But that fearlessness, it seemed like he dropped out of the ceiling sometimes to go grab a rebound.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / June 23, 2023
