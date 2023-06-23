Warriors trading Patrick Baldwin Jr. to Wizards as part of Chris Paul, Jordan Poole trade

Shams Charnia: The Warriors are trading Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Wizards as part of the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade, sources said.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Can confirm the Warriors traded Patrick Baldwin Jr to the Wizards for the No. 57 pick, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, as part of the Poole-CP3 deal. @ShamsCharania had it first. – 1:00 AM
Can confirm the Warriors traded Patrick Baldwin Jr to the Wizards for the No. 57 pick, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, as part of the Poole-CP3 deal. @ShamsCharania had it first. – 1:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors will select Trayce Jackson-Davis at No. 57 and send Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Washington Wizards. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/22/war… – 12:55 AM
The Golden State Warriors will select Trayce Jackson-Davis at No. 57 and send Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Washington Wizards. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/22/war… – 12:55 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors, per @ShamsCharania, are essentially flipping the Patrick Baldwin Jr. roster spot (and first round contract) for Trayce Jackson-Davis on a cheaper second round contract. Older prospect. This part of CP-Poole trade will be judged on which player is better quicker. – 12:47 AM
The Warriors, per @ShamsCharania, are essentially flipping the Patrick Baldwin Jr. roster spot (and first round contract) for Trayce Jackson-Davis on a cheaper second round contract. Older prospect. This part of CP-Poole trade will be judged on which player is better quicker. – 12:47 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Warriors are trading Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Wizards as part of the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade, sources said. – 12:42 AM
The Warriors are trading Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Wizards as part of the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade, sources said. – 12:42 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Warriors plus/minus podcast.
The Jordan Poole for Chris Paul trade.
@TimKawakami @ThompsonScribe
Apple: apple.co/3oJ4M8e
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oIom4c
TA: rb.gy/0k2p8 pic.twitter.com/0Sauc2mUa6 – 12:11 AM
New Warriors plus/minus podcast.
The Jordan Poole for Chris Paul trade.
@TimKawakami @ThompsonScribe
Apple: apple.co/3oJ4M8e
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oIom4c
TA: rb.gy/0k2p8 pic.twitter.com/0Sauc2mUa6 – 12:11 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors roster as of now, with the assumption Draymond Green returns
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney
CP3
GP2
Moody
Kuminga
Baldwin
Podziemski – 12:05 AM
Warriors roster as of now, with the assumption Draymond Green returns
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney
CP3
GP2
Moody
Kuminga
Baldwin
Podziemski – 12:05 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Chris Paul is a Warrior.
What universe is this?
theathletic.com/4633217/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/QrBl2czbk3 – 10:49 PM
Chris Paul is a Warrior.
What universe is this?
theathletic.com/4633217/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/QrBl2czbk3 – 10:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
So far, the Warriors have replaced Poole and (presumably) DiVincenzo with smaller players. – 10:47 PM
So far, the Warriors have replaced Poole and (presumably) DiVincenzo with smaller players. – 10:47 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
At this stage in both of their timelines, the Warriors might be exactly what Chris Paul needs, and vice versa.
@seeratsohi: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/22/… – 10:34 PM
At this stage in both of their timelines, the Warriors might be exactly what Chris Paul needs, and vice versa.
@seeratsohi: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/22/… – 10:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA trades: Assessing Chris Paul-Jordan Poole, Marcus Smart-Kristaps Porzingis deals and more for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Pom7AF pic.twitter.com/CFIIN6wM0g – 10:25 PM
NBA trades: Assessing Chris Paul-Jordan Poole, Marcus Smart-Kristaps Porzingis deals and more for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Pom7AF pic.twitter.com/CFIIN6wM0g – 10:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Brandin Podziemski is a quintessential Warriors player. Perfect fit for their system with his shooting, feel, toughness. Should get chances to play as a rookie but even if he doesn’t with so many guards and now Chris Paul there he should be ready for a heavy role by Year 2. pic.twitter.com/KW3l5epYLz – 10:20 PM
Brandin Podziemski is a quintessential Warriors player. Perfect fit for their system with his shooting, feel, toughness. Should get chances to play as a rookie but even if he doesn’t with so many guards and now Chris Paul there he should be ready for a heavy role by Year 2. pic.twitter.com/KW3l5epYLz – 10:20 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Podziemski joins Warriors Kevon Looney and Patrick Baldwin, both former Wisconsin prep standouts. The Warriors traded Jordan Poole, another ex-Wisconsin prep star, to the Wizards yesterday. – 10:18 PM
Podziemski joins Warriors Kevon Looney and Patrick Baldwin, both former Wisconsin prep standouts. The Warriors traded Jordan Poole, another ex-Wisconsin prep star, to the Wizards yesterday. – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jalen Hood-Schifino — Chris Paul replacement
(also, fits Lakers as a big guard who won’t get steals) – 10:00 PM
Jalen Hood-Schifino — Chris Paul replacement
(also, fits Lakers as a big guard who won’t get steals) – 10:00 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on what the Chris Paul trade means for the Warriors, both on and off the court: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:36 PM
I wrote on what the Chris Paul trade means for the Warriors, both on and off the court: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:36 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
I know the CP3 trade was earlier today and the Celtics trade last night, so maybe I’m acting spoiled when I say I’d like to see some more trades tonight lol – 8:40 PM
I know the CP3 trade was earlier today and the Celtics trade last night, so maybe I’m acting spoiled when I say I’d like to see some more trades tonight lol – 8:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul to Golden State.
Jordan Poole to Washington.
Bradley Beal to Phoenix.
And Denver just won an NBA championship.
As of RIGHT NOW who has the best team in the West? #Suns #Nuggets #Warriors – 8:00 PM
Chris Paul to Golden State.
Jordan Poole to Washington.
Bradley Beal to Phoenix.
And Denver just won an NBA championship.
As of RIGHT NOW who has the best team in the West? #Suns #Nuggets #Warriors – 8:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Chris Paul leaves Washington as the franchise’s all-time leader in books sold. An amazing run. – 8:00 PM
Chris Paul leaves Washington as the franchise’s all-time leader in books sold. An amazing run. – 8:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
This is what Mike Dunleavy Jr. had to say on June 19th when asked if the Bradley Beal/CP3 trade changed their approach coming into this season:
I wonder they had their eyes on CP3 at this point: pic.twitter.com/9byDvg4NSm – 7:52 PM
This is what Mike Dunleavy Jr. had to say on June 19th when asked if the Bradley Beal/CP3 trade changed their approach coming into this season:
I wonder they had their eyes on CP3 at this point: pic.twitter.com/9byDvg4NSm – 7:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Biggest thing I think people are missing about CP to Warriors: His contract is extremely tradable, much more than Poole’s. More inside:
theathletic.com/4633121/2023/0… – 7:46 PM
Biggest thing I think people are missing about CP to Warriors: His contract is extremely tradable, much more than Poole’s. More inside:
theathletic.com/4633121/2023/0… – 7:46 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
In between picks, learned Frank Drucker, the Wizards plan a Chris Paul tribute video. – 7:45 PM
In between picks, learned Frank Drucker, the Wizards plan a Chris Paul tribute video. – 7:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee native Jordan Poole reportedly traded to Wizards for Chris Paul after four seasons with Warriors jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:42 PM
Milwaukee native Jordan Poole reportedly traded to Wizards for Chris Paul after four seasons with Warriors jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Paul has played 1,363 career games between the regular season and playoffs
He has started every single one – 6:48 PM
Chris Paul has played 1,363 career games between the regular season and playoffs
He has started every single one – 6:48 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast: NBA Draftapalooza PART TWO
Reacting to the Chris Paul/Warriors trade, Poole on the Warriors, leftover Smart trade thoughts and Scoot at #2 with @KevinOConnorNBA @tatefrazier
(Not playing on Spotify yet…)
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 6:29 PM
New BS Podcast: NBA Draftapalooza PART TWO
Reacting to the Chris Paul/Warriors trade, Poole on the Warriors, leftover Smart trade thoughts and Scoot at #2 with @KevinOConnorNBA @tatefrazier
(Not playing on Spotify yet…)
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 6:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Hopped on the @BillSimmons Podcast with @tatefrazier to discuss the Chris Paul/Jordan Poole trade, what it means for the Warriors, the direction of the Wizards, and some lingering thoughts on the Celtics/Wizards trade open.spotify.com/episode/7seOHe… – 6:21 PM
Hopped on the @BillSimmons Podcast with @tatefrazier to discuss the Chris Paul/Jordan Poole trade, what it means for the Warriors, the direction of the Wizards, and some lingering thoughts on the Celtics/Wizards trade open.spotify.com/episode/7seOHe… – 6:21 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Wizards haul for Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis is actually great:
Jordan Poole
Tyus Jones
Landry Shamet
8 second round picks
4 first round swaps
1 protected first
Poole will get a ton of opportunity, and probably be a Most Improved candidate. – 6:05 PM
The Wizards haul for Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis is actually great:
Jordan Poole
Tyus Jones
Landry Shamet
8 second round picks
4 first round swaps
1 protected first
Poole will get a ton of opportunity, and probably be a Most Improved candidate. – 6:05 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Some thoughts on the Paul-for-Poole deal:
nbarankings.theringer.com/the-offer-shee… pic.twitter.com/vSAGxoHV35 – 6:04 PM
Some thoughts on the Paul-for-Poole deal:
nbarankings.theringer.com/the-offer-shee… pic.twitter.com/vSAGxoHV35 – 6:04 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jordan Poole’s once-invigorating Warriors tenure ends in precipitous, frustrating fall from grace
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/jorda… – 6:02 PM
Jordan Poole’s once-invigorating Warriors tenure ends in precipitous, frustrating fall from grace
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/jorda… – 6:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul trade grades: Warriors score a B for flexibility; Wizards get low-risk look at Jordan Poole
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 5:49 PM
Chris Paul trade grades: Warriors score a B for flexibility; Wizards get low-risk look at Jordan Poole
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 5:49 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How much of the Point God will CP3 bring to Golden State?
nbarankings.theringer.com/the-offer-shee… – 5:41 PM
How much of the Point God will CP3 bring to Golden State?
nbarankings.theringer.com/the-offer-shee… – 5:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Did an NBA 75 profile on Chris Paul last year. Talked to Steph Curry for awhile about Paul and the NC connection. Quotes/reflections in here. theathletic.com/3053078/2022/0… – 5:36 PM
Did an NBA 75 profile on Chris Paul last year. Talked to Steph Curry for awhile about Paul and the NC connection. Quotes/reflections in here. theathletic.com/3053078/2022/0… – 5:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Look, Steve Kerr knows a lot more than us in regards to his team”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 is uncertain how Chris Paul will fit in Golden State pic.twitter.com/DJci7VZcOD – 5:30 PM
“Look, Steve Kerr knows a lot more than us in regards to his team”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 is uncertain how Chris Paul will fit in Golden State pic.twitter.com/DJci7VZcOD – 5:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Breaking down Warriors trade for Chris Paul, sending Poole, pick to Wizards
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/22/rep… – 5:24 PM
Breaking down Warriors trade for Chris Paul, sending Poole, pick to Wizards
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/22/rep… – 5:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Golden State Warriors make waves in Western Conference with draft day trade for Chris Paul
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:23 PM
Golden State Warriors make waves in Western Conference with draft day trade for Chris Paul
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:23 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
J Wiseman and J Poole were about tomorrow’s Warriors
GPII and Chris Paul are about today’s Warriors
The hope is that Paul can activate Jonathan Kuminga and that Dr. Rick Celebrini can manage CP3’s body thru 60-65 games and playoffs
nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 5:20 PM
J Wiseman and J Poole were about tomorrow’s Warriors
GPII and Chris Paul are about today’s Warriors
The hope is that Paul can activate Jonathan Kuminga and that Dr. Rick Celebrini can manage CP3’s body thru 60-65 games and playoffs
nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 5:20 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
jordan poole got a ring, a bag, and out of a toxic relationship. a lot of you cant relate. – 5:19 PM
jordan poole got a ring, a bag, and out of a toxic relationship. a lot of you cant relate. – 5:19 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
RT @avarwallace: Wizards agree to trade Chris Paul to Warriors for Jordan Poole as rebuild continues @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 5:14 PM
RT @avarwallace: Wizards agree to trade Chris Paul to Warriors for Jordan Poole as rebuild continues @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 5:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA : If you’re wondering why Chris Paul and Marcus Smart could bring back firsts when Beal and Porzingis didn’t, look at the contracts. It’s always about the contracts:
theathletic.com/4633121/2023/0… – 5:13 PM
New for @TheAthleticNBA : If you’re wondering why Chris Paul and Marcus Smart could bring back firsts when Beal and Porzingis didn’t, look at the contracts. It’s always about the contracts:
theathletic.com/4633121/2023/0… – 5:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
My money on new Wizards guard Jordan Poole leading the NBA in scoring next season. – 5:11 PM
My money on new Wizards guard Jordan Poole leading the NBA in scoring next season. – 5:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wizards trading former Suns point guard Chris Paul to Warriors for Jordan Poole #Suns #Warriors #Wizards azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/oaLVzLvBnM – 5:10 PM
Wizards trading former Suns point guard Chris Paul to Warriors for Jordan Poole #Suns #Warriors #Wizards azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/oaLVzLvBnM – 5:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Our annual draft night live blog is up and running. Much more to come all night. You know what to do.
NBA Draft 2023 live updates: Warriors trading for Chris Paul houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:01 PM
Our annual draft night live blog is up and running. Much more to come all night. You know what to do.
NBA Draft 2023 live updates: Warriors trading for Chris Paul houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Jordan Poole departure will be felt most for the Warriors during the marathon regular season. He played all 82 games this past season. Productive when Curry/Klay sat. Averaged 24.6 points as starter. Warriors were respectable 14-12 without Curry. theathletic.com/4633043/2023/0… – 4:56 PM
The Jordan Poole departure will be felt most for the Warriors during the marathon regular season. He played all 82 games this past season. Productive when Curry/Klay sat. Averaged 24.6 points as starter. Warriors were respectable 14-12 without Curry. theathletic.com/4633043/2023/0… – 4:56 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Quite the week for Monumental Sports. This news dropped as the Paul/Poole trade went out (from @RickMaese and @BenGolliver): washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 4:46 PM
Quite the week for Monumental Sports. This news dropped as the Paul/Poole trade went out (from @RickMaese and @BenGolliver): washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 4:46 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I was told the organization has a strong belief in Lester Quinones. And that there was a reason he around thru the end of the season.
This Poole move certainly opens up an opportunity for him to he can be a rotational piece next season. There are minutes to be had. – 4:45 PM
I was told the organization has a strong belief in Lester Quinones. And that there was a reason he around thru the end of the season.
This Poole move certainly opens up an opportunity for him to he can be a rotational piece next season. There are minutes to be had. – 4:45 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Content ahead of tonight’s NBA Draft …
+ Grades for all of this week’s trades, including yesterday’s three-teamer and soon CP3 grades: espn.com/nba/insider/in… (ESPN+)
+ Stats-based draft projections: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 4:45 PM
Content ahead of tonight’s NBA Draft …
+ Grades for all of this week’s trades, including yesterday’s three-teamer and soon CP3 grades: espn.com/nba/insider/in… (ESPN+)
+ Stats-based draft projections: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 4:45 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Last season’s shot charts for Jordan Poole and Chris Paul in half-court situations. pic.twitter.com/ep1t122DBY – 4:44 PM
Last season’s shot charts for Jordan Poole and Chris Paul in half-court situations. pic.twitter.com/ep1t122DBY – 4:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is some instant analysis on the Jordan Poole for Chris Paul trade. What is this trade about for the Warriors? What’s the risk? Who does it benefit?
theathletic.com/4633043/2023/0… – 4:41 PM
Here is some instant analysis on the Jordan Poole for Chris Paul trade. What is this trade about for the Warriors? What’s the risk? Who does it benefit?
theathletic.com/4633043/2023/0… – 4:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I understand the initial skepticism from Warriors fans, but I personally love this trade for Golden State. Solves a lot of problems for the team both on and off the court. The big question, of course, is whether Chris Paul can stay healthy. Worthwhile gamble given circumstances. – 4:38 PM
I understand the initial skepticism from Warriors fans, but I personally love this trade for Golden State. Solves a lot of problems for the team both on and off the court. The big question, of course, is whether Chris Paul can stay healthy. Worthwhile gamble given circumstances. – 4:38 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Who are we gonna believe, Mike Dunleavy Jr. or our lyin’ ears? At his first press conference as Warriors GM, did we not hear him glowingly talk about Jordan Poole’s future with the team. Days later, Draymond Green’s punching bag is traded to Wiz for Chris Paul. – 4:23 PM
Who are we gonna believe, Mike Dunleavy Jr. or our lyin’ ears? At his first press conference as Warriors GM, did we not hear him glowingly talk about Jordan Poole’s future with the team. Days later, Draymond Green’s punching bag is traded to Wiz for Chris Paul. – 4:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics now own future Warriors draft capital after the Marcus Smart deal. So what exactly does the Chris Paul trade to Golden State mean for that asset through a Boston lens? masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:19 PM
New: The Celtics now own future Warriors draft capital after the Marcus Smart deal. So what exactly does the Chris Paul trade to Golden State mean for that asset through a Boston lens? masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:19 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
Suns only need to guarantee $25.0M of Chris Paul’s $30.8M 2023-24 salary to complete the Beal trade, but I’m guessing they’ll guarantee $28.1M, which avoids using Saric TPE, avoids Wizards from being hard-capped on GSW trade, and gives GSW has no financial incentive to waive CP3. – 4:17 PM
Suns only need to guarantee $25.0M of Chris Paul’s $30.8M 2023-24 salary to complete the Beal trade, but I’m guessing they’ll guarantee $28.1M, which avoids using Saric TPE, avoids Wizards from being hard-capped on GSW trade, and gives GSW has no financial incentive to waive CP3. – 4:17 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Dropped some instant reaction with @momorgan on the CP3 for Poole trade:
youtube.com/watch?v=n7RW3f… pic.twitter.com/26sdelfCbQ – 4:15 PM
Dropped some instant reaction with @momorgan on the CP3 for Poole trade:
youtube.com/watch?v=n7RW3f… pic.twitter.com/26sdelfCbQ – 4:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Is Golden State where Chris Paul finally gets his ring? 💍 pic.twitter.com/8njHaQ21we – 4:15 PM
Is Golden State where Chris Paul finally gets his ring? 💍 pic.twitter.com/8njHaQ21we – 4:15 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Chris Paul is now seemingly off the table for the Lakers. Whoever their point guard is, they’ll have to pay him market value. No more hoping for the Friends of LeBron discount. – 4:09 PM
Chris Paul is now seemingly off the table for the Lakers. Whoever their point guard is, they’ll have to pay him market value. No more hoping for the Friends of LeBron discount. – 4:09 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Jordan Poole might be about to have a higher point per game total than shooting percentage. – 4:04 PM
Jordan Poole might be about to have a higher point per game total than shooting percentage. – 4:04 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Steph is going to win MVP again just to thank CP3 for his help. The 2014 revenge tour is on. – 4:02 PM
Steph is going to win MVP again just to thank CP3 for his help. The 2014 revenge tour is on. – 4:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a quick news story about the Wizards-Warriors trade involving Chris Paul and Jordan Poole by @TheAthleticNBA, featuring analysis from @davidaldridgedc, @anthonyVslater and me.
theathletic.com/4632880/2023/0… – 4:02 PM
Here’s a quick news story about the Wizards-Warriors trade involving Chris Paul and Jordan Poole by @TheAthleticNBA, featuring analysis from @davidaldridgedc, @anthonyVslater and me.
theathletic.com/4632880/2023/0… – 4:02 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Some people keep texting me about it, so might as well drop another clarification: Warriors held onto the No. 19 pick in the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade with Wizards. I had that part incorrect. My bad, y’all. – 4:01 PM
Some people keep texting me about it, so might as well drop another clarification: Warriors held onto the No. 19 pick in the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade with Wizards. I had that part incorrect. My bad, y’all. – 4:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors add Chris Paul, trade Jordan Poole to WIzards in pre-draft deal
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/gW6KWhCFqK – 4:00 PM
Warriors add Chris Paul, trade Jordan Poole to WIzards in pre-draft deal
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/gW6KWhCFqK – 4:00 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
I should get partial thanks for the Poole-CP3 trade going down when it did. I went to the gym, which all but guaranteed news would break sooner than expected. – 3:59 PM
I should get partial thanks for the Poole-CP3 trade going down when it did. I went to the gym, which all but guaranteed news would break sooner than expected. – 3:59 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
For Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Chris Paul, the Wizards got one first-round pick, protected in 2030
For Marcus Smart, the Celtics got two first-round picks, in tonight’s draft and in 2024 – 3:57 PM
For Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Chris Paul, the Wizards got one first-round pick, protected in 2030
For Marcus Smart, the Celtics got two first-round picks, in tonight’s draft and in 2024 – 3:57 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors are swapping Jordan Poole for Chris Paul in a stunning trade that can give the Warriors more financial flexibility beyond this season.
Story with @ShaynaRubin mercurynews.com/2023/06/22/gol… – 3:56 PM
The Warriors are swapping Jordan Poole for Chris Paul in a stunning trade that can give the Warriors more financial flexibility beyond this season.
Story with @ShaynaRubin mercurynews.com/2023/06/22/gol… – 3:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly acquired Chris Paul!
Hear @adaniels33 react to the news and tell @RickKamlaSports why this works #DubNation pic.twitter.com/2G9HoRSHeT – 3:53 PM
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly acquired Chris Paul!
Hear @adaniels33 react to the news and tell @RickKamlaSports why this works #DubNation pic.twitter.com/2G9HoRSHeT – 3:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
CP3 will be 39 in May. He got injured this postseason (first time he didn’t finish a playoff run since 2018) and he’s played fewer games a year each of the last three.
Warriors will need another PG behind him – 3:49 PM
CP3 will be 39 in May. He got injured this postseason (first time he didn’t finish a playoff run since 2018) and he’s played fewer games a year each of the last three.
Warriors will need another PG behind him – 3:49 PM
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
NBA referees facing the prospect of Chris Paul and Draymond Green on the same team: pic.twitter.com/PhaCtn46aa – 3:48 PM
NBA referees facing the prospect of Chris Paul and Draymond Green on the same team: pic.twitter.com/PhaCtn46aa – 3:48 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
Wizards trade of Bradley Beal for Chris Paul and Wizards trade of Chris Paul for Jordan Poole will be two separate trades, the former done before 7/1 and the latter done after 7/1 (which necessitated adding Hollins). – 3:47 PM
Wizards trade of Bradley Beal for Chris Paul and Wizards trade of Chris Paul for Jordan Poole will be two separate trades, the former done before 7/1 and the latter done after 7/1 (which necessitated adding Hollins). – 3:47 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
This Chris Paul-Poole trade has me making my own pools pic.twitter.com/xgnPzdl3Ni – 3:47 PM
This Chris Paul-Poole trade has me making my own pools pic.twitter.com/xgnPzdl3Ni – 3:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chris Paul traded to Warriors while Jordan Poole will join Wizards 👀 pic.twitter.com/4EFYLT1tG3 – 3:46 PM
Chris Paul traded to Warriors while Jordan Poole will join Wizards 👀 pic.twitter.com/4EFYLT1tG3 – 3:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So…who’s on the Wizards now?
Jordan Poole
Tyus Jones
Monte Morris
Delon Wright
Landry Shamet
Ryan Rollins
Johnny Davis
Corey Kispert
Anthony Gill
Danilo Gallinari
Deni Avdija
Daniel Gafford
Mike Muscala
That is an insane roster that probably isn’t done changing. – 3:46 PM
So…who’s on the Wizards now?
Jordan Poole
Tyus Jones
Monte Morris
Delon Wright
Landry Shamet
Ryan Rollins
Johnny Davis
Corey Kispert
Anthony Gill
Danilo Gallinari
Deni Avdija
Daniel Gafford
Mike Muscala
That is an insane roster that probably isn’t done changing. – 3:46 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Much revealed about how teams value pricey players.
– Warriors could not create much market for Jordan Poole, took CP3.
– Same happened to Wiz w/Brad Beal.
– Teams like Marcus Smart two 1st-rders & Tyus Jones more than Brogdon.
– Still weak markets on Ayton, Zion, Siakam … – 3:46 PM
Much revealed about how teams value pricey players.
– Warriors could not create much market for Jordan Poole, took CP3.
– Same happened to Wiz w/Brad Beal.
– Teams like Marcus Smart two 1st-rders & Tyus Jones more than Brogdon.
– Still weak markets on Ayton, Zion, Siakam … – 3:46 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul’s new head coach … Steve Kerr 😅 pic.twitter.com/pxX5cw0Wfa – 3:45 PM
Chris Paul’s new head coach … Steve Kerr 😅 pic.twitter.com/pxX5cw0Wfa – 3:45 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
You also have to wonder: Did Draymond Green deliver an ultimatum regarding Poole, such as “If he’s staying, I’m definitely gone.” – 3:45 PM
You also have to wonder: Did Draymond Green deliver an ultimatum regarding Poole, such as “If he’s staying, I’m definitely gone.” – 3:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here is a look at the Father Time Chris Paul will be fighting in the 2024 postseason.
And Clippers point guard search:
❌️Paul
❌️Brogdon
❌️Jones
❌️Smart
❔️Westbrook pic.twitter.com/BSY7plswVi – 3:43 PM
Here is a look at the Father Time Chris Paul will be fighting in the 2024 postseason.
And Clippers point guard search:
❌️Paul
❌️Brogdon
❌️Jones
❌️Smart
❔️Westbrook pic.twitter.com/BSY7plswVi – 3:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Woo buddy. Wizards shut me up. Turning Bradley Beal into Jordan Poole, 6 second-rounders and 4 first-round pick swaps, while also getting Tyus Jones in a separate deal for KP, is not nearly as bad a return as we thought it was 24 hours ago – 3:42 PM
Woo buddy. Wizards shut me up. Turning Bradley Beal into Jordan Poole, 6 second-rounders and 4 first-round pick swaps, while also getting Tyus Jones in a separate deal for KP, is not nearly as bad a return as we thought it was 24 hours ago – 3:42 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
I’m told Chris Paul is playing for Golden State. This isn’t a part of another deal. CP3 is a Warrior – 3:41 PM
I’m told Chris Paul is playing for Golden State. This isn’t a part of another deal. CP3 is a Warrior – 3:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tyus Jones suddenly makes a lot more sense for the Wizards now that Jordan Poole is there. Obviously Washington’s goal should be to let Poole handle the ball a lot, but probably best to have a real point guard next to him just to curb some of his ball-hoggiest tendencies. – 3:41 PM
Tyus Jones suddenly makes a lot more sense for the Wizards now that Jordan Poole is there. Obviously Washington’s goal should be to let Poole handle the ball a lot, but probably best to have a real point guard next to him just to curb some of his ball-hoggiest tendencies. – 3:41 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Shams que @WashWizards envía a Chris Paul a @Warriors por Jordan Poole, la 1a selección de 2030 y la 2a selección de 2027.
Golden State reduce levemente su nómina, empeñando parte de su futuro.
Una nube para Draymond Green se despeja. Coladera defensiva para GSW. pic.twitter.com/rseZMy6PgV – 3:39 PM
Dice Shams que @WashWizards envía a Chris Paul a @Warriors por Jordan Poole, la 1a selección de 2030 y la 2a selección de 2027.
Golden State reduce levemente su nómina, empeñando parte de su futuro.
Una nube para Draymond Green se despeja. Coladera defensiva para GSW. pic.twitter.com/rseZMy6PgV – 3:39 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Crazy when you think about this considering he was actually traded to the Lakers (before the veto, of course)… CP3 will have now played for every team in the Pacific other than the Lakers & Kings. 3 teams in the division since “Basketball reasons” despite countless rumors. – 3:39 PM
Crazy when you think about this considering he was actually traded to the Lakers (before the veto, of course)… CP3 will have now played for every team in the Pacific other than the Lakers & Kings. 3 teams in the division since “Basketball reasons” despite countless rumors. – 3:39 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Jordan Poole will have his cap hit adjusted from $28M to $27.5M now that all of his incentives are considered unlikely.
He’s the Wizards’ biggest financial commitment with $123M guaranteed over the next four years, but they still project to have around $70M in cap space in 2024. – 3:39 PM
Jordan Poole will have his cap hit adjusted from $28M to $27.5M now that all of his incentives are considered unlikely.
He’s the Wizards’ biggest financial commitment with $123M guaranteed over the next four years, but they still project to have around $70M in cap space in 2024. – 3:39 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Say what you want about Jordan Poole but he allows us to do what we never did with Nick Young, which is pay him 130 million dollars – 3:38 PM
Say what you want about Jordan Poole but he allows us to do what we never did with Nick Young, which is pay him 130 million dollars – 3:38 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Initial thoughts: This move doesn’t make the Dubs better in the regular season. CP3 is not an 82 game player anymore. Jordan Poole doesn’t miss games.
I can see the line of thinking that CP3 will be an upgrade from April-June. Warriors will need bodies to get them there tho. – 3:38 PM
Initial thoughts: This move doesn’t make the Dubs better in the regular season. CP3 is not an 82 game player anymore. Jordan Poole doesn’t miss games.
I can see the line of thinking that CP3 will be an upgrade from April-June. Warriors will need bodies to get them there tho. – 3:38 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Chris Paul gives the Warriors one of the best-ever PGs to run their offense, and a midrange assassin who can go get a bucket – 3:38 PM
Chris Paul gives the Warriors one of the best-ever PGs to run their offense, and a midrange assassin who can go get a bucket – 3:38 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Jordan, especially with his contract extension, we plan to have him here for four more years at least.” – Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr.
Poole is on the Wizards three days later 😬
(via @NBCSWarriors)
pic.twitter.com/tH33P2IRIm – 3:38 PM
“Jordan, especially with his contract extension, we plan to have him here for four more years at least.” – Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr.
Poole is on the Wizards three days later 😬
(via @NBCSWarriors)
pic.twitter.com/tH33P2IRIm – 3:38 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
I sat down with Jordan Poole for an hour last November. That conversation was about growing into a potential bridge for the Warriors’ next era, but the themes are definitely relevant in terms of starting fresh as a potential cornerstone for Washington: sports.yahoo.com/how-jordan-poo… – 3:37 PM
I sat down with Jordan Poole for an hour last November. That conversation was about growing into a potential bridge for the Warriors’ next era, but the themes are definitely relevant in terms of starting fresh as a potential cornerstone for Washington: sports.yahoo.com/how-jordan-poo… – 3:37 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State will not waive Chris Paul and is looking forward to partnering with the star to make a championship run, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:36 PM
Golden State will not waive Chris Paul and is looking forward to partnering with the star to make a championship run, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
What are the odds on Poole leading the league in FGA/game?
Related: Take my money. – 3:36 PM
What are the odds on Poole leading the league in FGA/game?
Related: Take my money. – 3:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This feels a lot like a D’Angelo Russell move for the Warriors. Bad fit, but keep the salary slot with a moveable piece, which Poole might not have been after another 4 months of coming off the bench for the Warriors. – 3:35 PM
This feels a lot like a D’Angelo Russell move for the Warriors. Bad fit, but keep the salary slot with a moveable piece, which Poole might not have been after another 4 months of coming off the bench for the Warriors. – 3:35 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Jordan Poole scored 29 points per-40 minutes as a starter last season. That would have ranked 18th in #NBA. – 3:34 PM
Jordan Poole scored 29 points per-40 minutes as a starter last season. That would have ranked 18th in #NBA. – 3:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
A big trend that we’ve seen lately is that non-guarantees for guys who aren’t “worth the money” aren’t necessarily the death sentence it used to be, particularly if there’s a significant partial guarantee. CP the latest beneficiary. Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley could be next. – 3:32 PM
A big trend that we’ve seen lately is that non-guarantees for guys who aren’t “worth the money” aren’t necessarily the death sentence it used to be, particularly if there’s a significant partial guarantee. CP the latest beneficiary. Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley could be next. – 3:32 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul is reportedly heading to the Warriors in a blockbuster trade for Jordan Poole. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/22/rep… – 3:31 PM
12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul is reportedly heading to the Warriors in a blockbuster trade for Jordan Poole. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/22/rep… – 3:31 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Chris Paul finished 8th in the #NBA creating 19.5 points per game out of pick and rolls last season. The Warriors ranked 29th among teams creating 28.8 per game. – 3:31 PM
Chris Paul finished 8th in the #NBA creating 19.5 points per game out of pick and rolls last season. The Warriors ranked 29th among teams creating 28.8 per game. – 3:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Notably, Chris Paul will actually make more this season ($30.8 million) than Jordan Poole ($28.7 million). Now, Paul is on an expiring deal, so Golden State saves long-term money… but the Warriors just added to their 2023-24 luxury tax bill. – 3:30 PM
Notably, Chris Paul will actually make more this season ($30.8 million) than Jordan Poole ($28.7 million). Now, Paul is on an expiring deal, so Golden State saves long-term money… but the Warriors just added to their 2023-24 luxury tax bill. – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Poole as a 6th man vs as a starter:
11.6 PPG ➡️ 21.3 PPG
2.8 APG ➡️ 4.2 APG
1.7 3PM ➡️ 3.0 3PM
Predict his statline in Washington. pic.twitter.com/O40pne55Iu – 3:30 PM
Jordan Poole as a 6th man vs as a starter:
11.6 PPG ➡️ 21.3 PPG
2.8 APG ➡️ 4.2 APG
1.7 3PM ➡️ 3.0 3PM
Predict his statline in Washington. pic.twitter.com/O40pne55Iu – 3:30 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Warriors are increasing their payroll in this trade despite being deep into the second apron. They used the 110% trade exception and aggregation to acquire Chris Paul, which is only allowed this season for second-apron teams.
This framework wouldn’t be allowed next summer. – 3:30 PM
The Warriors are increasing their payroll in this trade despite being deep into the second apron. They used the 110% trade exception and aggregation to acquire Chris Paul, which is only allowed this season for second-apron teams.
This framework wouldn’t be allowed next summer. – 3:30 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Jordan Poole: “With his contract extension, we’re planning on having him here for four more years at least.” pic.twitter.com/0Z55ZRwbl5 – 3:30 PM
Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Jordan Poole: “With his contract extension, we’re planning on having him here for four more years at least.” pic.twitter.com/0Z55ZRwbl5 – 3:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If this is not some drastic cap-saving maneuver, I’m kinda here for very weird but fun Warriors lineups. And also for Warriors fans to FINALLY be able to appreciate Chris Paul – 3:29 PM
If this is not some drastic cap-saving maneuver, I’m kinda here for very weird but fun Warriors lineups. And also for Warriors fans to FINALLY be able to appreciate Chris Paul – 3:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On his appearance on the #HoopCollective earlier this week, Chris Paul talked at length about keeping his Bird Rights throughout his career, and the importance of doing so. By being traded to Golden State, he’ll be able to continue that trend. open.spotify.com/episode/7mwKjf… – 3:29 PM
On his appearance on the #HoopCollective earlier this week, Chris Paul talked at length about keeping his Bird Rights throughout his career, and the importance of doing so. By being traded to Golden State, he’ll be able to continue that trend. open.spotify.com/episode/7mwKjf… – 3:29 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Remember how much y’all hated Poole? And wanted him “off your team”?
😂😂😂😂 – 3:29 PM
Remember how much y’all hated Poole? And wanted him “off your team”?
😂😂😂😂 – 3:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Jordan Poole’s likely cap hits over the next four seasons, including likely incentives, per @spotrac:
2023-24: $28.0 million
2024-25: $30.2 million
2025-26: $32.3 million
2026-27: $34.5 million – 3:29 PM
Jordan Poole’s likely cap hits over the next four seasons, including likely incentives, per @spotrac:
2023-24: $28.0 million
2024-25: $30.2 million
2025-26: $32.3 million
2026-27: $34.5 million – 3:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On his appearance on the #HoopCollective earlier this week, Chris Paul talked at length about keeping his Bird Rights throughout his career, and the importance of doing so. By being traded to Golden State, he’ll be able to continue that trend. – 3:29 PM
On his appearance on the #HoopCollective earlier this week, Chris Paul talked at length about keeping his Bird Rights throughout his career, and the importance of doing so. By being traded to Golden State, he’ll be able to continue that trend. – 3:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wizards now have seven guards 6-5 or shorter, but Poole is only one they are contractually obligated to pay beyond this year. – 3:29 PM
Wizards now have seven guards 6-5 or shorter, but Poole is only one they are contractually obligated to pay beyond this year. – 3:29 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Draymond Green and Chris Paul at practice every day
pic.twitter.com/z3GNwVbFAM – 3:27 PM
Draymond Green and Chris Paul at practice every day
pic.twitter.com/z3GNwVbFAM – 3:27 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
I think as much bringing immediacy to the Warriors’ one-more-title quest, they get out from under that mistake of a contract to Poole. The prospect of four years playing like he did last year would sour anybody’s stomach. Paul’s deal is only guaranteed for part of next season. – 3:27 PM
I think as much bringing immediacy to the Warriors’ one-more-title quest, they get out from under that mistake of a contract to Poole. The prospect of four years playing like he did last year would sour anybody’s stomach. Paul’s deal is only guaranteed for part of next season. – 3:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As it pertains to Lowry’s expiring $29.7 M: Though J. Poole’s contract became an unappealing one with his decline in efficiency, he did average 20.4 ppg & the Paul/Poole deal is another example of what expiring big $ PG contract can be parlayed into. (After Westbrook deal in Feb) – 3:27 PM
As it pertains to Lowry’s expiring $29.7 M: Though J. Poole’s contract became an unappealing one with his decline in efficiency, he did average 20.4 ppg & the Paul/Poole deal is another example of what expiring big $ PG contract can be parlayed into. (After Westbrook deal in Feb) – 3:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul has now been on a team with
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
James Harden
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Blake Griffin
DeAndre Jordan
David West pic.twitter.com/D9fusaAgOs – 3:27 PM
Chris Paul has now been on a team with
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
James Harden
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Blake Griffin
DeAndre Jordan
David West pic.twitter.com/D9fusaAgOs – 3:27 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Chris Paul heading to the Golden State Warriors #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 3:26 PM
Chris Paul heading to the Golden State Warriors #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 3:26 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Didn’t have “the Warriors trading for Chris Paul to improve chemistry” on my list of possible side effects of the Draymond/Poole punch but here we are. – 3:26 PM
Didn’t have “the Warriors trading for Chris Paul to improve chemistry” on my list of possible side effects of the Draymond/Poole punch but here we are. – 3:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
A Tyus Jones-Jordan Poole backcourt, if that’s how this shakes out … The Wizards could do a lot worse than that. – 3:24 PM
A Tyus Jones-Jordan Poole backcourt, if that’s how this shakes out … The Wizards could do a lot worse than that. – 3:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
We’ve launched our NBA draft tracker at @sacbee_news and we already have a major update as the Warriors and Wizards have reportedly agreed to a trade involving Chris Paul and Jordan Poole.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:24 PM
We’ve launched our NBA draft tracker at @sacbee_news and we already have a major update as the Warriors and Wizards have reportedly agreed to a trade involving Chris Paul and Jordan Poole.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gotta imagine Chris Paul is coming off the bench and if that’s the case get that Sixth Man of the Year trophy ready already.
Those pick-and-rolls with Draymond are about to be masterful. – 3:24 PM
Gotta imagine Chris Paul is coming off the bench and if that’s the case get that Sixth Man of the Year trophy ready already.
Those pick-and-rolls with Draymond are about to be masterful. – 3:24 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Sounds like the Warriors desperately wanted Poole off their books and I can’t say I blame them – 3:24 PM
Sounds like the Warriors desperately wanted Poole off their books and I can’t say I blame them – 3:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When I said Clippers considered Russ and Chris on the same team… you see now that CP3 is entering a second unit player phase – 3:24 PM
When I said Clippers considered Russ and Chris on the same team… you see now that CP3 is entering a second unit player phase – 3:24 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole AND a pick? After Wizards couldn’t get a first rounder for either Beal or KP? – 3:23 PM
Poole AND a pick? After Wizards couldn’t get a first rounder for either Beal or KP? – 3:23 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
I’ll admit, I’ve been super skeptical there would be a contending team willing to roster Chris Paul at his full $30.8 million salary, but the Warriors, quite obviously, intend to keep the future Hall of Famer in quest of another title run. – 3:23 PM
I’ll admit, I’ve been super skeptical there would be a contending team willing to roster Chris Paul at his full $30.8 million salary, but the Warriors, quite obviously, intend to keep the future Hall of Famer in quest of another title run. – 3:23 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul trade: Warriors send Jordan Poole, draft picks to Wizards to land future Hall of Famer, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 3:23 PM
Chris Paul trade: Warriors send Jordan Poole, draft picks to Wizards to land future Hall of Famer, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 3:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Chris Paul trade for the Warriors is another shift back toward prioritizing the present but also a bet on Rick Celebrini and the Warriors training staff. Made a similar gamble with Otto Porter two seasons ago and kept him healthy at right time. Much larger stakes with Paul. – 3:22 PM
The Chris Paul trade for the Warriors is another shift back toward prioritizing the present but also a bet on Rick Celebrini and the Warriors training staff. Made a similar gamble with Otto Porter two seasons ago and kept him healthy at right time. Much larger stakes with Paul. – 3:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wrote about why the Warriors might make sense as a CP3 trade destination last week, only in this case, it’d be through the Wizards, not the Suns: bit.ly/3CnxGAe pic.twitter.com/oIRiOhJv2L – 3:21 PM
Wrote about why the Warriors might make sense as a CP3 trade destination last week, only in this case, it’d be through the Wizards, not the Suns: bit.ly/3CnxGAe pic.twitter.com/oIRiOhJv2L – 3:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rank among active point guards:
CP3 — Steph —
2nd in PTS 3rd in PTS
2nd in REB 5th in REB
1st in AST 6th in AST
2nd in STL 5th in STL
5th in 3PM 1st in 3PM
And a combined 21 All-Star… pic.twitter.com/WJPWi4QibR – 3:21 PM
Rank among active point guards:
CP3 — Steph —
2nd in PTS 3rd in PTS
2nd in REB 5th in REB
1st in AST 6th in AST
2nd in STL 5th in STL
5th in 3PM 1st in 3PM
And a combined 21 All-Star… pic.twitter.com/WJPWi4QibR – 3:21 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Dubnation going to have to walk back those “Chris Paul will never get a ring” jokes – 3:20 PM
Dubnation going to have to walk back those “Chris Paul will never get a ring” jokes – 3:20 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Man… that CP3 will steady the ship considerably in Golden State. Def fewer of the crazy passing turnovers that I’m sure drove Warriors fans insane about Poole. Locker room chemistry I’m sure becomes more on the same page too – 3:20 PM
Man… that CP3 will steady the ship considerably in Golden State. Def fewer of the crazy passing turnovers that I’m sure drove Warriors fans insane about Poole. Locker room chemistry I’m sure becomes more on the same page too – 3:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Can confirm Jordan Poole is a Wizard and Chris Paul is a Warrior.
Wow. – 3:20 PM
Can confirm Jordan Poole is a Wizard and Chris Paul is a Warrior.
Wow. – 3:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
So the Wizards turned Beal into Poole, Landry Fields, a 1st and several 2nds. Not bad – 3:19 PM
So the Wizards turned Beal into Poole, Landry Fields, a 1st and several 2nds. Not bad – 3:19 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Wizards’ new starting backcourt: Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole.
Not a bad start for Washington as they reset their core. – 3:18 PM
The Wizards’ new starting backcourt: Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole.
Not a bad start for Washington as they reset their core. – 3:18 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Jordan Poole: “I didn’t have the best postseason but we’ll be back to the Finals, I promise.”
The Warriors: pic.twitter.com/WuidnsnEhS – 3:17 PM
Jordan Poole: “I didn’t have the best postseason but we’ll be back to the Finals, I promise.”
The Warriors: pic.twitter.com/WuidnsnEhS – 3:17 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Jordan Poole AND draft picks for a 39-year-old point guard who likes a slow pace? – 3:16 PM
Jordan Poole AND draft picks for a 39-year-old point guard who likes a slow pace? – 3:16 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Jordan Poole has a $3.9M salary in the current league year but his extension raises his incoming salary from Washington’s end to $25.4M (poison pill provision).
Warriors would need to send out $18.7M to match for Chris Paul before June ends. Otherwise, this deal works in July. – 3:15 PM
Jordan Poole has a $3.9M salary in the current league year but his extension raises his incoming salary from Washington’s end to $25.4M (poison pill provision).
Warriors would need to send out $18.7M to match for Chris Paul before June ends. Otherwise, this deal works in July. – 3:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Believe this trade will have to wait til Poole’s extension kicks in, in July, for the trade to go through. The 110% provision for teams above the apron in 2023-24 only is juuuuuust enough to accomodate Paul’s salary with Poole’s. – 3:15 PM
Believe this trade will have to wait til Poole’s extension kicks in, in July, for the trade to go through. The 110% provision for teams above the apron in 2023-24 only is juuuuuust enough to accomodate Paul’s salary with Poole’s. – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Poole as a Warrior:
15.8 PPG
2.2 3PM
42/34/88%
Led the Warriors in bench points since being drafted in 2019. pic.twitter.com/SGKDLDxnAA – 3:15 PM
Jordan Poole as a Warrior:
15.8 PPG
2.2 3PM
42/34/88%
Led the Warriors in bench points since being drafted in 2019. pic.twitter.com/SGKDLDxnAA – 3:15 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
What’s the record for most shot attempts in a single season?
Cause Jordan Poole about to shatter that shit – 3:15 PM
What’s the record for most shot attempts in a single season?
Cause Jordan Poole about to shatter that shit – 3:15 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Chris Paul is going to win his ring as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Life is f’ing crazy! – 3:15 PM
Chris Paul is going to win his ring as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Life is f’ing crazy! – 3:15 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
I wonder if Washington would still take Anthony Black at 8 if he’s available, to pair him with Jordan Poole. – 3:14 PM
I wonder if Washington would still take Anthony Black at 8 if he’s available, to pair him with Jordan Poole. – 3:14 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
CP3 to Golden State doesn’t make too much sense on paper, but you need to look at this as a salary dump not a move to improve. CP3 in Golden State is very interesting though – 3:14 PM
CP3 to Golden State doesn’t make too much sense on paper, but you need to look at this as a salary dump not a move to improve. CP3 in Golden State is very interesting though – 3:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I don’t get CP3 to Golden State at ALL, but it sure is fun – 3:14 PM
I don’t get CP3 to Golden State at ALL, but it sure is fun – 3:14 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Sounds like Jordan Poole will be heading to Washington in a deal that will bring Chris Paul to the four-time champion Golden State Warriors. – 3:12 PM
Sounds like Jordan Poole will be heading to Washington in a deal that will bring Chris Paul to the four-time champion Golden State Warriors. – 3:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Washington and Golden State are close on a trade sending Chris Paul to the Warriors for Jordan Poole, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:12 PM
Washington and Golden State are close on a trade sending Chris Paul to the Warriors for Jordan Poole, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp – 3:11 PM
ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp – 3:11 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Have not heard his name at all until right now, from several sources, that Golden State is actively engaged in trade conversations regarding Jordan Poole. – 3:02 PM
Have not heard his name at all until right now, from several sources, that Golden State is actively engaged in trade conversations regarding Jordan Poole. – 3:02 PM
More on this storyline
Make no mistake, this move doesn’t happen without Curry’s blessing and Paul’s acquiescence. Both are big enough stars to have killed this move if they wanted to. But team sources say Stephen Curry and Chris Paul are excited about their union, and that’s assuredly because they had a meeting of minds. No doubt, their rivalry has subsided over the years as both dribble towards their 40s. But mutual respect and appreciating the brotherhood doesn’t always mean teaming up. -via The Athletic / June 22, 2023
Jorge Sierra: No player with multiple All-NBA selections has been traded more times than Chris Paul. Five trades: Chauncey Billups, Glen Rice, Adrian Dantley, Six trades: CHRIS PAUL. -via Twitter @hoopshype / June 22, 2023
Zach Lowe: The 2030 GSW first-round pick going to Washington is top-20 protected, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @ZachLowe_NBA / June 22, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Jordan Poole appears to have unfollowed Draymond Green on IG right after his trade to the Wizards 👀 (h/t @GoIdenState) -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / June 22, 2023
Chris Haynes: Golden State will not waive Chris Paul and is looking forward to partnering with the star to make a championship run, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 22, 2023
Patrick Baldwin, in his rookie year in the NBA will be the Grand Marshal for a race that is also making its debut this year at Sonoma Raceway. This unique collaboration combines the prowess of professional basketball and the thrill of high-speed racing in one historic place. -via Sonoma Raceway / June 6, 2023
Golden State: Andrew Wiggins (left costal cartilage fracture) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s Game 6 against LA Lakers. Patrick Baldwin (left toe soreness) is also questionable. -via HoopsHype / May 11, 2023
Golden State: Patrick Baldwin (left toe soreness) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday’s Game 5 against LA Lakers. -via HoopsHype / May 10, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Chris Paul, Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards