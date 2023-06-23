Zach LaVine's representatives would be against trade to Knicks

Zach LaVine’s representatives would be against a deal to the Knicks, the Daily News has learned. The Bulls are reportedly gauging interest in the All-Star guard, which prompted speculation that the Knicks — who are strapped with future draft assets — would get involved. But a source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office.
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AK won’t comment on Zach LaVine rumors … says LaVine is already working out in LA earlier than usual. “He’s trying to get better,” says the AK. – 1:04 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Zach LaVine camp would be against trade to Knicks: source nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:26 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine’s trade stock for a lottery pick right about now … pic.twitter.com/FiInrBOfDu – 9:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
My odds the Bulls get the No. 2 or No. 3 pick tonight in a blockbuster trade: 1%
Odds Zach LaVine is a Bull by midnight tonight: 95%
Odds DeMar is a Bull by midnight tonight: 97%
Odds the Bulls get back in the first round tonight: 12% – 7:43 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Chicago Bulls continue to be stuck in the middle, a Zach LaVine trade could be their only way forward. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/21/chi… – 1:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Chicago Bulls explore all options, they are reportedly looking for a hefty haul in a potential Zach LaVine trade. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/20/chi… – 4:01 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Took a look at the math, pathways and implications of a potential Zach LaVine trade here: sny.tv/articles/asses… – 4:41 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Chicago Bulls continue to be stuck in the middle, a Zach LaVine trade could be their only way forward. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/21/chi… – 3:05 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are seeking a large return in a Zach LaVine trade, but they probably won’t get what they’re looking for. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/20/chi… – 10:00 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Should the Bulls trade Zach LaVine?
The reasons why they would and wouldn’t part with their leading scorer and longest tenured player.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4626883/2023/0… – 10:00 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
There has been trade rumor smoke around the Bulls as the Thursday draft nears, but will “continuity” win out? Could Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan be elsewhere? And what about the Vooch contract? So many questions … here’s some answers.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/6/2… – 8:42 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Chicago Bulls explore all options, they are reportedly looking for a hefty haul in a potential Zach LaVine trade. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/20/chi… – 6:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are seeking a large return in a Zach LaVine trade, but they probably won’t get what they’re looking for. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/20/chi… – 3:06 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Should the Chicago Bulls consider a rebuild and trade Zach LaVine as the first move? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/20/chi… – 1:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Chicago Bulls are set to enter NBA draft night with zero picks.
How did they get here? Is there still time to get on the board? Will Zach LaVine be traded this week — or in the future? Took a look at some of the biggest questions facing the Bulls. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 12:36 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Chicago Bulls explore all options, they are reportedly looking for a hefty haul in a potential Zach LaVine trade. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/20/chi… – 9:05 AM
The Bulls, according to league sources, are valuing Zach LaVine highly, as they should. He’s a two-time All-Star who is coming off a season in which he overcame a slow start to average 24.8 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 60.7 percent. One league source said the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine. Another said one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing. -via NBC Sports Chicago / June 19, 2023
…but it’s the Chicago Bulls who have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It remains to be seen just how willing Chicago is to part ways with LaVine, or if it receives a commensurate offer for his services. LaVine has four seasons remaining on his five-year, $215 million contract, and multiple teams have indicated the Bulls are holding a steep valuation for LaVine — one that’s likely to exceed what Washington can ultimately net for Beal. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
There is quite a bit of skepticism throughout the league that the Bulls and LaVine are going to finish this five year marriage that they entered. This is coming from the outside, it’s not coming from the Bulls but there are just quite a bit of people that I talked to around the league who do not think this is a long-term marriage is going to last. -via NBC Sports / May 27, 2023