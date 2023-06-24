76ers asked Cavaliers for Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and a draft pick in exchange for Tobias Harris

The Pacers were interested in acquiring Harris during Thursday’s NBA draft. However, sources said they didn’t have enough assets to acquire him. That probably won’t change, as Harris is scheduled to make $39.2 million in 2023-24, the final season of the five-year, $180 million deal he signed in 2019. Last week, sources told The Inquirer the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and asking for “outrageous packages in return.” That goes in line with what a source said the Sixers told the Cavs what it would take days before the draft: A package of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and a draft pick. There’s no way the Cavs would consider making that deal, and the Sixers knew it.
More on this storyline
The Sixers have been adamant that they’re not willing to trade Tobias Harris unless it drastically improves their team. They made that clear on draft night and don’t intend to change their stance. However, the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks joined the previously mentioned Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons as teams making inquiries about the 30-year-old’s availability, according to sources. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 24, 2023
A source said the Suns want Harris to play alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. And they want to acquire him before the start of free agency on June 30 because of possible second apron ramifications. The only thing is Phoenix would have to move Deandre Ayton. The Sixers have no interest in the 7-foot, 250-pounder with three years and $102 million left on his contract.
Torrel Harris is the CEO of Unique Sports Management International. On a recent episode of the "Business of Sports" podcast, hosted by Bloomberg's Michael Barr and Damian Sassower, the agent was asked if the 76ers have been utilizing Tobias Harris effectively: "Barr: "I'm probably gonna get in trouble with the 76ers and the league here, do they use your son the way they should?" Torrel Harris: "Personally, I don't think so. The reason I say that, well Tobias is an assassin scorer. I mean they can't stop him. Nobody in the league can stop him. So he's proven that over his career even when he was with the Clippers he was an assassin scorer."
Despite a public declaration that they weren't planning to make any sweeping roster changes in the aftermath of a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Cavs continue to receive trade offers for All-Star center Jarrett Allen, sources tell cleveland.com. None of the trade overtures have been appealing enough and thus far the Cavs are telling rival teams, "Thanks but no thanks."
Sources say the Dallas Mavericks, who own the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and have sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. — a player the Cavs discussed at the February trade deadline — were one team that recently reached out about Allen's availability. While it's unclear what was offered, the Mavericks have been seeking a pick-and-roll partner for guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Jarrett Allen called the offensive rebounds the "tyrannosaurus rex in the room." "We know we're ultimately judged by the playoffs. We're ultimately judged by how we're doing on the biggest stage. I didn't play to my ultimate form on the biggest stage"
