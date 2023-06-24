Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns now official

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony East @TonyREast
Pacers, Suns, and Wizards trade is official. Here is the Suns release. Bradley Beal is the headliner, of course. Pacers send out pick 7 and get pick 8 (Jarace Walker) as well as a 2028 second from the Suns and a 2029 second from the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/IKN834IH3w – 2:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official (from #Wizards): Washington trades Bradley Beal to #Suns. pic.twitter.com/ljU6FiBDmA – 2:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: #Suns acquire Bradley Beal in trade. pic.twitter.com/1rsBi5aU7t – 2:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Blow it up”
🔊 Former #Wizards HC Randy Wittman has strong thoughts on what Washington should do after trading Bradley Beal
@RickKamlaSports | @EvCoRadio pic.twitter.com/7KI7UNcopY – 2:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The trade of Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, for first-round pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 and second-round picks in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030 is now official. – 2:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have officially announced their trade sending Bradley Beal to the Suns. – 2:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Given value these guys went for, do you think Sixers could have gotten in on any of these deals?
-Beal for expiring, 2nd rounders and swaps that may never swap
– Poole + 1st and 2nd for cp3 exp.
– Porzingis- pick 35, Tyus Jones and filler
Should they have tried on any? – 2:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The Wizards officially announced Bradley Beal’s supermax contract July 6 last year after moratorium so I believe it will be another almost 2 weeks until the Suns and Warriors trades become official. – 9:17 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From #NBADraft Thursday:
Chris Paul, Steph Curry teammates after last season’s trash talk tinyurl.com/mrx944sd
Bradley Beal deal includes six 2nd rounders, four 1st round swaps tinyurl.com/7fzktza4
#Suns take Dayton big Toumani Camara 52nd overall tinyurl.com/36wzjxvc pic.twitter.com/MNQvaVuEyM – 10:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wizards already using one of the 2nd round picks they got from #Suns in Bradley Beal deal. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Q1fsZUkjaG – 9:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul to Golden State.
Jordan Poole to Washington.
Bradley Beal to Phoenix.
And Denver just won an NBA championship.
As of RIGHT NOW who has the best team in the West? #Suns #Nuggets #Warriors – 8:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
This is what Mike Dunleavy Jr. had to say on June 19th when asked if the Bradley Beal/CP3 trade changed their approach coming into this season:
I wonder they had their eyes on CP3 at this point: pic.twitter.com/9byDvg4NSm – 7:52 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Wizards haul for Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis is actually great:
Jordan Poole
Tyus Jones
Landry Shamet
8 second round picks
4 first round swaps
1 protected first
Poole will get a ton of opportunity, and probably be a Most Improved candidate. – 6:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns finalizing Bradley Beal deal with Wizards, includes multiple 2nd rounders, 1st round swaps #Suns #Wizards azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA : If you’re wondering why Chris Paul and Marcus Smart could bring back firsts when Beal and Porzingis didn’t, look at the contracts. It’s always about the contracts:
theathletic.com/4633121/2023/0… – 5:13 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
Suns only need to guarantee $25.0M of Chris Paul’s $30.8M 2023-24 salary to complete the Beal trade, but I’m guessing they’ll guarantee $28.1M, which avoids using Saric TPE, avoids Wizards from being hard-capped on GSW trade, and gives GSW has no financial incentive to waive CP3. – 4:17 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
For Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Chris Paul, the Wizards got one first-round pick, protected in 2030
For Marcus Smart, the Celtics got two first-round picks, in tonight’s draft and in 2024 – 3:57 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Phoenix is the most all in on a title I’ve seen a team go since the Nets with D-Will/KG/Pierce etc.
Owning zero draft capital for the better part of the next decade with KD and Beal who are going to be hard to flip for more than they paid means it’s truly all or nothing. – 3:47 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
Wizards trade of Bradley Beal for Chris Paul and Wizards trade of Chris Paul for Jordan Poole will be two separate trades, the former done before 7/1 and the latter done after 7/1 (which necessitated adding Hollins). – 3:47 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Much revealed about how teams value pricey players.
– Warriors could not create much market for Jordan Poole, took CP3.
– Same happened to Wiz w/Brad Beal.
– Teams like Marcus Smart two 1st-rders & Tyus Jones more than Brogdon.
– Still weak markets on Ayton, Zion, Siakam … – 3:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Woo buddy. Wizards shut me up. Turning Bradley Beal into Jordan Poole, 6 second-rounders and 4 first-round pick swaps, while also getting Tyus Jones in a separate deal for KP, is not nearly as bad a return as we thought it was 24 hours ago – 3:42 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Washington and Phoenix have finalized the Bradley Beal trade, landing the Wizards six second-round draft picks and four first-round pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. Suns are sending seconds in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030. Pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030. – 3:39 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole AND a pick? After Wizards couldn’t get a first rounder for either Beal or KP? – 3:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
So the Wizards turned Beal into Poole, Landry Fields, a 1st and several 2nds. Not bad – 3:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wrote about this a bit last week, but if the plan is to keep Deandre Ayton and see how he does under Frank Vogel, the defensive end is where we’ll need to see a return to form. His offense/usage isn’t going to change much, especially with Beal now too: bit.ly/3CqkSsM – 2:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free Hollinger & Duncan: Debating the Beal Trade and the NBA Draft with @johnhollinger
hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/debat…
For Dunc’d On Prime subscribers, my draft board:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm/posts/nates-to…
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/jPHl9Drpn2 – 11:08 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Kristaps Porzingis averaged 23.2/8.4/2.7 last season on .559/.385/.851 shooting and rated as the 18th-best player in the league by EPM. He’s 27. How did the Wizards not get a first for him …. or Bradley Beal? – 10:09 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free Hollinger & Duncan: Debating the Beal Trade and the NBA Draft with @johnhollinger
hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/debat…
For Dunc’d On Prime subscribers, my draft board:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm/posts/nates-to…
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/npt0QPvmge – 9:45 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast with @DBWilson2: What happened with Bradley Beal? A closer look at what may be going on with Damian Lillard? And running through the Heat’s draft options at No. 18 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 9:10 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Longest tenure for current players with one team:
Curry (2009)
K. Thompson (2011)
Lillard (2012)
D. Green (2012)
Giannis (2013)
K. Middleton (2013)
Embiid (2014)
Off the list since season’s end –
Haslem (2003) retired
Beal (2012) trade
Smart (2014) trade – 1:00 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Right now it’s a 12.4M TPE from the Porzingis trade and a 5.3M TPE from the Beal trade, but you know Winger is scheming how to combine these two trades into one megadeal that produces a gigantic trade exception. – 12:51 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards will get clowned for a meager direct return on Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma but for the first time in a long time they have a direction
Still a lot of subsequent moves to be made and can take on bad contract(s) for future picks too now with cap space – 12:48 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So lemme get this straight. You mean to tell me that the washington wizards traded Rui Hachimura, Brad Beal and Kristaps Porzingis within a four month span and didn’t get a single first round pick in return? – 12:41 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Wizards turning Beal and Porzingis into *checks notes* nothing at all is pretty wild – 5:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ironically, the team I would’ve liked Washington to trade Porzingis to was Phoenix. Built-in chemistry with Beal, and the best way to attack Jokic defensively is going five-out. An Ayton-KP swap would’ve made some sense for Phoenix, but wouldn’t really make sense for the Wiz. – 5:13 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Wizards traded Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis for Amir Coffey and a chance at Dariq Whitehead. – 4:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Obviously because of the contracts, but Kristaps Porzingis netting more first round picks than Bradley Beal is wild. – 4:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Wizards got *a* first-rounder in the Porzingis deal and that’s one more than they got in the Beal deal. – 4:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers preseason schedule for 2023-24 was just released and it’s got some notable competition:
Two games against Steph Curry and the Warriors
One against Giannis and the Bucks
One against Mikal Bridges and the upstart Nets
And the finale against KD, DBook, Beal and the Suns pic.twitter.com/fejgHyXifR – 4:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
At this point I want an oral history on Bradley Beal getting a no-trade clause. – 3:38 PM
The Phoenix Suns have acquired guards Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin, and forward Isaiah Todd from the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal also involving the Indiana Pacers with the Suns sending Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, five future second-round picks, four future pick swaps and cash considerations to Washington and one future second-round pick to Indiana. Washington also sent a future second-round pick to Indiana as the Wizards and Pacers swapped draft rights to their lottery picks in Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft. “We are thrilled to welcome Bradley, Jordan and Isaiah to the Phoenix Suns as we continue to build one of the premier organizations in all of sports,” Suns Owner Mat Ishbia said. “Bradley Beal is one of the best players in the NBA and brings so much to our team including incredible work ethic, great character, and the mindset of a champion. Jordan and Isaiah add talent and versatility to our roster that will continue to make this team among the league’s best. We are committed to bringing an NBA championship to Phoenix and I could not be more excited about how this organization is coming together heading into the upcoming season.” -via NBA.com / June 24, 2023
A three-time NBA All-Star, Beal has twice averaged over 30 points in a season and is one of just nine players in the league to post at least 27 points per game over the last five combined seasons. Beal earned All-NBA Third Team honors in 2020-21 after averaging a career-best 31.3 points and becoming just the 12th different player in NBA history to record consecutive seasons with 30-plus points per game. This past season, Beal shot a career-high 50.6% from the field in averaging 23.2 points over 50 games. “I want to thank Chris and Landry for all of their contributions to the team’s success in recent years,” Ishbia added. “Chris is an all-time great and brought incredible passion and leadership to our organization during his time with the Suns.” -via NBA.com / June 24, 2023
“We are grateful for everything Chris and Landry added to our organization,” said President of Basketball Operations and General Manager James Jones. “Chris had an immeasurable impact on our team, on and off the court, and we thank him for all he did for the Valley.” “Brad, Jordan and Isaiah will all help us in our quest for a championship,” added Jones. “Brad possesses the ability to score on all three levels and impact the game on both ends of the court. His professionalism and desire to win is infectious and something that will elevate our program. Jordan’s versatility and tenacity, and Isaiah’s combination of size and skill are great fits for our style of the play and complement our team.” -via NBA.com / June 24, 2023
