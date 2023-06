Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns now official

A three-time NBA All-Star, Beal has twice averaged over 30 points in a season and is one of just nine players in the league to post at least 27 points per game over the last five combined seasons. Beal earned All-NBA Third Team honors in 2020-21 after averaging a career-best 31.3 points and becoming just the 12th different player in NBA history to record consecutive seasons with 30-plus points per game. This past season, Beal shot a career-high 50.6% from the field in averaging 23.2 points over 50 games. “I want to thank Chris and Landry for all of their contributions to the team’s success in recent years,” Ishbia added. “Chris is an all-time great and brought incredible passion and leadership to our organization during his time with the Suns.” -via NBA.com / June 24, 2023