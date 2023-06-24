Damian Lillard's agent on 'Miami' song during IG Live: 'Just a coincidence'

When Portland star Damian Lillard was seen smiling and laughing to the sounds of Will Smith’s famous song, “Miami” on Instagram Live on Friday in a 45-second clip of captured video that went viral, it was only natural to wonder if he was sending some sort of message to the Trail Blazers about his possible desire to be traded to the Miami Heat. But his agent, Aaron Goodwin, chose to clarify and contextualize the scene with The Athletic on Friday night. As Goodwin shared, Lillard is currently on a “working vacation” in Paris and was at a club when the DJ, presumably, chose to make light of his uncertain and well-chronicled situation. “The music was just a coincidence,” Goodwin told The Athletic.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame’s agent having to issue a statement about a song playing on the PA at a restaurant he was at is the dumbest thing that’s ever come out of this entire saga and that’s a high bar. – 11:44 PM
Dame’s agent having to issue a statement about a song playing on the PA at a restaurant he was at is the dumbest thing that’s ever come out of this entire saga and that’s a high bar. – 11:44 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, chose to address the IG Live club video of the Blazers star vibing to Will Smith’s “Miami” song.
“Damian’s not disrespectful. He’s not an instigator. …The music was just a coincidence.”
More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4637302/2023/0… – 11:12 PM
Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, chose to address the IG Live club video of the Blazers star vibing to Will Smith’s “Miami” song.
“Damian’s not disrespectful. He’s not an instigator. …The music was just a coincidence.”
More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4637302/2023/0… – 11:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It’s clear the Trail Blazers do not want to trade Damian Lillard. But will Lillard force their hand? Blazers GM Joe Cronin offered an update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the list of undrafted prospects who have committed to the Heat for the summer – 8:55 PM
It’s clear the Trail Blazers do not want to trade Damian Lillard. But will Lillard force their hand? Blazers GM Joe Cronin offered an update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the list of undrafted prospects who have committed to the Heat for the summer – 8:55 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We all know that L.A. and Philly stay jiggy, but on the sneak – Miami brings the heat for real.”
Just ask Dame 👀
(via @MGRADS)
pic.twitter.com/P880Gvo3v1 – 6:35 PM
“We all know that L.A. and Philly stay jiggy, but on the sneak – Miami brings the heat for real.”
Just ask Dame 👀
(via @MGRADS)
pic.twitter.com/P880Gvo3v1 – 6:35 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard don’t fit; should Blazers trade franchise player? Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
We both like the Henderson selection – for a rebuild.
Or, can the Blazers pull off a summer miracle and still land a vet?
oregonlive.com/sports/2023/06… – 6:19 PM
Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard don’t fit; should Blazers trade franchise player? Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
We both like the Henderson selection – for a rebuild.
Or, can the Blazers pull off a summer miracle and still land a vet?
oregonlive.com/sports/2023/06… – 6:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Blazers’ Damian Lillard rhetoric could put Heat at a loss; Heat add undrafted prospects. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/23/bla… – 6:00 PM
From earlier — Blazers’ Damian Lillard rhetoric could put Heat at a loss; Heat add undrafted prospects. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/23/bla… – 6:00 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Woj doubles down ignoring Dame’s wishes: “Lillard has to decide if he wants to grow with this young group. This team’s not going to be a championship contender … there’s no magic trade out there.”
Who did Woj talk to?
IDK, but he says the team has done “an outstanding job.” – 5:45 PM
Woj doubles down ignoring Dame’s wishes: “Lillard has to decide if he wants to grow with this young group. This team’s not going to be a championship contender … there’s no magic trade out there.”
Who did Woj talk to?
IDK, but he says the team has done “an outstanding job.” – 5:45 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
More Joe Cronin on Dame and Scoot: “It’s a possibility those two can blend well together. They can complement each other. We’ll see how Chauncey decides how to use them. I don’t know if he’ll use (Henderson) as a backup or a starter, or swing him, but basketball is about talent.” – 4:50 PM
More Joe Cronin on Dame and Scoot: “It’s a possibility those two can blend well together. They can complement each other. We’ll see how Chauncey decides how to use them. I don’t know if he’ll use (Henderson) as a backup or a starter, or swing him, but basketball is about talent.” – 4:50 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
“Dame wanted a win-now veteran, and his team said, “Nah, Scoot.”
@JerryBrewer on what will likely be the next big NBA breakup: the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 4:04 PM
“Dame wanted a win-now veteran, and his team said, “Nah, Scoot.”
@JerryBrewer on what will likely be the next big NBA breakup: the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 4:04 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Where I land on everything a day later: I’m skeptical the Blazers can do enough with their remaining assets to get Dame to come around, but I’ve been wrong about that before. And if it comes to a rebuild, Scoot/Shaedon is not the worst starting point in the world. – 1:44 PM
Where I land on everything a day later: I’m skeptical the Blazers can do enough with their remaining assets to get Dame to come around, but I’ve been wrong about that before. And if it comes to a rebuild, Scoot/Shaedon is not the worst starting point in the world. – 1:44 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Undrafted free agent Nate Laszewski out of Notre Dame will play Summer League for the Indiana Pacers, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:39 PM
Undrafted free agent Nate Laszewski out of Notre Dame will play Summer League for the Indiana Pacers, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It’s clear the Trail Blazers do not want to trade Damian Lillard. But will Lillard force their hand? Blazers GM Joe Cronin offered an update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the list of the undrafted prospects who have already committed to play for the Heat’s summer league team – 1:35 PM
It’s clear the Trail Blazers do not want to trade Damian Lillard. But will Lillard force their hand? Blazers GM Joe Cronin offered an update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the list of the undrafted prospects who have already committed to play for the Heat’s summer league team – 1:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA : Kings cap space, the Dame dilemma, Dallas’s big win and more on an unusually … normal? … NBA draft night.
theathletic.com/4635898/2023/0… – 1:01 PM
New for @TheAthleticNBA : Kings cap space, the Dame dilemma, Dallas’s big win and more on an unusually … normal? … NBA draft night.
theathletic.com/4635898/2023/0… – 1:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers’ Damian Lillard rhetoric could put Heat at a loss; Heat add undrafted prospects. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/23/bla… Who’s going to summer camp with the Heat? We’ve got the latest updates. – 12:57 PM
Blazers’ Damian Lillard rhetoric could put Heat at a loss; Heat add undrafted prospects. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/23/bla… Who’s going to summer camp with the Heat? We’ve got the latest updates. – 12:57 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
2/2 And don’t forget. Dame doesn’t have a no-trade clause. He can make whatever demands he wants but it’s up to the Blazers what happens. And they don’t owe him anything. He’s been well-paid for this platform to score thousands of points. – 12:26 PM
2/2 And don’t forget. Dame doesn’t have a no-trade clause. He can make whatever demands he wants but it’s up to the Blazers what happens. And they don’t owe him anything. He’s been well-paid for this platform to score thousands of points. – 12:26 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
I give Joe Cronin a lot of credit. He called Dame’s bluff. Dame made it clear he wanted no more young players. Will Dame now want to eave? I doubt it. Don’t think he will. But I also think it will be extremely difficult to use Dame and Scoot together. Good luck, Chauncey. 1/2 – 12:23 PM
I give Joe Cronin a lot of credit. He called Dame’s bluff. Dame made it clear he wanted no more young players. Will Dame now want to eave? I doubt it. Don’t think he will. But I also think it will be extremely difficult to use Dame and Scoot together. Good luck, Chauncey. 1/2 – 12:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame in Portland:
25.2 PPG
6.7 APG
3.1 3PM
Only Clyde Drexler has played more seasons as a Trail Blazer. pic.twitter.com/weLcev0zZX – 11:45 AM
Dame in Portland:
25.2 PPG
6.7 APG
3.1 3PM
Only Clyde Drexler has played more seasons as a Trail Blazer. pic.twitter.com/weLcev0zZX – 11:45 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: It’s clear the Trail Blazers do not want to trade Damian Lillard. But will Lillard force their hand? Blazers GM Joe Cronin offered an update on the situation miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the Heat is already working on its summer league roster – 11:06 AM
NEW: It’s clear the Trail Blazers do not want to trade Damian Lillard. But will Lillard force their hand? Blazers GM Joe Cronin offered an update on the situation miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the Heat is already working on its summer league roster – 11:06 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
For one night, the Trail Blazers’ world didn’t revolve around Damian Lillard. The reason? Joe Cronin believes Scoot Henderson is too good to trade. theathletic.com/4634568/2023/0… – 10:32 AM
For one night, the Trail Blazers’ world didn’t revolve around Damian Lillard. The reason? Joe Cronin believes Scoot Henderson is too good to trade. theathletic.com/4634568/2023/0… – 10:32 AM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Nate Laszewski (Notre Dame) has agreed to play summer league for the Pacers, per source.
Full undrafted free agent tracker: ftw.usatoday.com/lists/tracking… – 10:31 AM
Nate Laszewski (Notre Dame) has agreed to play summer league for the Pacers, per source.
Full undrafted free agent tracker: ftw.usatoday.com/lists/tracking… – 10:31 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers’ Damian Lillard rhetoric could put Heat at a loss; Heat add undrafted prospects. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/23/bla… Of course what Blazers say and what Blazers do with Lillard could be two different stories. All the while, Heat fill out summer roster. – 10:27 AM
Blazers’ Damian Lillard rhetoric could put Heat at a loss; Heat add undrafted prospects. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/23/bla… Of course what Blazers say and what Blazers do with Lillard could be two different stories. All the while, Heat fill out summer roster. – 10:27 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Former Notre Dame guard Dane Goodwin will play summer league with the Kings, a source told @RookieWire. – 9:48 AM
Former Notre Dame guard Dane Goodwin will play summer league with the Kings, a source told @RookieWire. – 9:48 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From last last night: Heat adds supreme 3-point shooting after the draft. And Blazers GM updates Portland media about where things now stand with Lillard after their conversation this week: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:45 AM
From last last night: Heat adds supreme 3-point shooting after the draft. And Blazers GM updates Portland media about where things now stand with Lillard after their conversation this week: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:45 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
After selecting Scoot Henderson, what’s next for the Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard?
From @brohrbach ➡️ yhoo.it/42QhFxC pic.twitter.com/eiFpMWNoWv – 9:22 AM
After selecting Scoot Henderson, what’s next for the Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard?
From @brohrbach ➡️ yhoo.it/42QhFxC pic.twitter.com/eiFpMWNoWv – 9:22 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Scoot Henderson feels Portland is the best situation for him, that he’s come full circle with the people he knows there. And he hopes he gets a chance to play with Damian Lillard next season with the Blazers.
“It would be great just to learn from him.” theathletic.com/4634215/2023/0… – 8:58 AM
Scoot Henderson feels Portland is the best situation for him, that he’s come full circle with the people he knows there. And he hopes he gets a chance to play with Damian Lillard next season with the Blazers.
“It would be great just to learn from him.” theathletic.com/4634215/2023/0… – 8:58 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show with @MavsDraft
– The Wemby era begins! What’s next for the Spurs?
– Draft winners and losers
– Damian Lillard latest
– Chris Paul to the Warriors
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wem… – 7:24 AM
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show with @MavsDraft
– The Wemby era begins! What’s next for the Spurs?
– Draft winners and losers
– Damian Lillard latest
– Chris Paul to the Warriors
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wem… – 7:24 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hello Friday!
🏀NBA Draft Reaction
🏀Chris Paul to Golden State
🏀Damian Lillard’s Future
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine recap a busy night in the NBA now!
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/Sq1mUXAOkL – 7:02 AM
Hello Friday!
🏀NBA Draft Reaction
🏀Chris Paul to Golden State
🏀Damian Lillard’s Future
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine recap a busy night in the NBA now!
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/Sq1mUXAOkL – 7:02 AM
More on this storyline
“Damian’s not disrespectful. He’s not an instigator, so he’s not going to do anything out of character. There would be no reason for him to do that. That’s why he laughed (in the video). It’s a funny coincidence that a DJ would put that on.” In all, Goodwin said, Lillard went live for approximately 15 minutes. The “Miami” song wasn’t the end of it, either, as the DJ also played the Whitney Houston classic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”a that includes the lyric, “I wanna feel the Heat with somebody.” -via The Athletic / June 24, 2023
Clutch Points: Here’s Damian Lillard at a party with Will Smith’s hit song “Welcome to Miami” playing in the background on his IG Live 😳 (h/t @MGRADS) pic.twitter.com/lfu2P9WhiN -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 23, 2023
Kerry Eggers: ‘ @trailblazers GM Joe Cronin, on whether @Damian_Lillard and Scoot Henderson can play together: “My goal is to keep both of them. I have zero desire to trade Dame. I really hope this works out here. You can tell how excited I am about Scoot Henderson.” #RipCity -via Twitter @kerryeggers / June 23, 2023
