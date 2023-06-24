Hawks have been trying to convince Raptors to trade Pascal Siakam

The Hawks have been among the league’s most active teams in trade talks, eager to reduce their overload of long-term contracts and address their status as a middle-of-the-pack team mired in tax territory. Trading John Collins is Atlanta’s ongoing top priority, but there has clearly been more interest in DeAndre Hunter and Clint Capela. They’ve also been trying — without success — to convince Toronto to part with Pascal Siakam.
The Hawks have attempted to land Pascal Siakam through several creative packages, league sources told @JakeLFischer.
Atlanta has been described as one of the more active teams in trade dialogue around the NBA.
Final pre-draft notebook @YahooSports is live, unpacking news and notes from last night's Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart-Tyus Jones trade, plus details on Paul George, De'Andre Hunter, Pascal Siakam, the Pacers, Hawks, Lakers and more:
Chris Haynes: There’s growing sentiment Toronto star Pascal Siakam — who’s on an expiring deal — would not re-sign with a team who attempts to trade for him as his preference is to remain with the Raptors, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 22, 2023
Atlanta has also maintained a pursuit of Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, according to league sources. The Hawks’ have attempted several creative packages to land the All-NBA talent from Toronto, including at least one three-team scenario. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 22, 2023
Bleacher Report and TNT NBA insider Chris Haynes reported earlier this week that the Kings are pursuing a trade with the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. “Well, you know the [Portland Trail] Blazers have been rumored with Pascal, OG over there in Toronto as well,” Haynes said on the “What’s Chad Doing?” podcast. ” … Sacramento is on the chase for those two guys in Toronto as well.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / June 22, 2023