Jazz had strong interest in Kristaps Porzingis had he hit free agency

Wednesday’s Kristaps Porzingis trade saga ultimately required the Celtics to manufacture two separate deals to acquire the former Wizard. Along the way I heard from multiple rival teams that were convinced Porziņģis, had he not landed with the Celtics, was poised to receive strong free agent interest from Utah had he elected to decline his $36 million player option for next season before Wednesday’s midnight deadline.
Zach Lowe
Dave Early
A. Sherrod Blakely
Brian Robb
Bobby Manning
Brian Robb
Kevin O'Connor
Cameron Tabatabaie
Michael Pina
Michael Pina
Michael Pina
Michael Pina
Steve Bulpett
Brian Robb
Jared Weiss
Chase Hughes
Cameron Tabatabaie
Ben Rohrbach
Cameron Tabatabaie
Souichi Terada
Cameron Tabatabaie
Bobby Manning
Souichi Terada
Jared Weiss
Jay King
Cameron Tabatabaie
John Karalis
Souichi Terada
Bobby Manning
Cameron Tabatabaie
Cameron Tabatabaie
Cameron Tabatabaie
Mark Medina
Steve Bulpett
CBS NBA
Kevin O'Connor
John Hollinger
Ira Winderman
Michael Pina
Gerald Bourguet
Marcus Thompson
Peter Vecsey
Steve Bulpett
Nate Duncan
John Hollinger
Bobby Manning
Ira Winderman
Sirius XM NBA
Michael Pina
Souichi Terada
Sirius XM NBA
Jake Fischer
Nate Duncan
Jay King
Chuck Cooperstein
Tom Haberstroh
Cameron Tabatabaie
Trey Kerby
Nate Duncan
Stephen Noh
Josh Robbins
Ava Wallace
Kyle Ratke
Sirius XM NBA
Trey Kerby
Ira Winderman
Bill Ingram
Brian Robb
Jay King
Sirius XM NBA
Ben Rohrbach
Eurohoops
Emiliano Carchia
Bobby Manning
BasketNews
Kevin O'Connor
Josh Robbins
Nate Duncan
John Karalis
Marc Stein
Nate Duncan
Jared Weiss
Justin Verrier
Sam Quinn
Adrian Wojnarowski
Cameron Tabatabaie
Bobby Manning
Cameron Tabatabaie
Bobby Manning
John Hollinger
Cameron Tabatabaie
Neil Dalal
Tony Jones
Bobby Manning
Brian Robb
Cameron Tabatabaie
Micah Adams
Sam Vecenie
Evan Sidery
Brian Robb
Chris Herrington
Sam Quinn
Yossi Gozlan
David Aldridge
Eric Walden
Adam Himmelsbach
Adam Himmelsbach
Adam Himmelsbach
Jason Walker
Neil Dalal
Damichael Cole
Adrian Wojnarowski
Brian Robb
Jared Weiss
Zach Lowe
Brian Robb
Michael Pina
Bobby Manning
Neil Dalal
Cameron Tabatabaie
Brian Robb
John Karalis
Brian Robb
Marc Stein
Adrian Wojnarowski
Alvaro Martin
Michael Pina
Bobby Manning
Bobby Manning
Souichi Terada
Yossi Gozlan
CBS NBA
David Aldridge
Bobby Manning
Cameron Tabatabaie
Chris Mannix
Cameron Tabatabaie
Kurt Helin
Brian Robb
Cameron Tabatabaie
Sam Quinn
Austin Krell
Neil Dalal
Jeff Goodman
Sam Quinn
Christos Tsaltas
Jake Fischer
Scott Cacciola
Cameron Tabatabaie
BasketNews
BasketNews
Marc Stein
Sam Quinn
Mark Deeks
John Karalis
Cameron Tabatabaie
Brian Robb
Yossi Gozlan
Mark Deeks

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
StatMuse @statmuse
StatMuse @statmuse
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
More on this storyline
Kristaps Porzingis: saying goodbye is always tough. Wizards org, my teammates, staff, coaches, everyone at capital one and the facility thank you! Going to miss yall! Wiz Fans!! Thank you for showing me so much support, I truly appreciate it and ejoyed every night playing in front of you. Wishing… -via Twitter @kporzee / June 22, 2023
Get Up: @WindhorstESPN breaks down the trade details of the Celtics acquiring Kristaps Porzingis ⤵️ -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / June 22, 2023