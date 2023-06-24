Jimmy Butler posts Damian Lillard's music on Instagram

NBA Central: Jimmy Butler on IG 👀 (Sorry for another Damian Lillard update) pic.twitter.com/3MKp7OLexh
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy doing a sit down with Dame to explain how they can exchange Pepas for his music after wins pic.twitter.com/IOcfU7dza8 – 12:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Re. Nets, Heat negotiations for Damian Lillard. I’ve been saying this for over a month:
I highly doubt Portland has interest in taking on Tyler Herro’s $120M. They’re going to be looking for expiring contracts, and obviously a bunch of picks.
That’s working in Brooklyn’s favor. – 11:35 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ok this is now hilarious lol
Butler listening to….Dame this morning
Hmmm pic.twitter.com/dYhRmdbrFP – 11:33 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Updated title odds, where do #sixers stack up
post draft rumor round up on
Brook Lopez to Houston?
Harden looking to stay put?
Could the Kings try to max and lure Draymond Green? How would Sabonis feel?
+ is Dame to #HEATCulture inevitable?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/24/2377… – 11:01 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat Twitter waking up just to see more Dame speculation every morning pic.twitter.com/H3cQzGO79N – 10:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Heat need tax haven or it’s off to free-agency lockdown sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/23/ira… Plus: The Replacements?; Where the second-round pick went; Lillard Watch; draft locals; numerology. – 9:13 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame’s agent having to issue a statement about a song playing on the PA at a restaurant he was at is the dumbest thing that’s ever come out of this entire saga and that’s a high bar. – 11:44 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, chose to address the IG Live club video of the Blazers star vibing to Will Smith’s “Miami” song.
“Damian’s not disrespectful. He’s not an instigator. …The music was just a coincidence.”
More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4637302/2023/0… – 11:12 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Schools that have reached out on West Virginia transfer @TouTou__5 Joe Toussaint
Averaged 9.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.6 a
Gonzaga
Kansas state
Depaul
Western kentucky
Seton hall
Nebreska
Notre dame
St. John’s
Georgetown
Texas tech
Pitt
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State pic.twitter.com/GCcV4ZxebE – 10:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It’s clear the Trail Blazers do not want to trade Damian Lillard. But will Lillard force their hand? Blazers GM Joe Cronin offered an update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the list of undrafted prospects who have committed to the Heat for the summer – 8:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New: Had the pleasure of having a quick conversation with Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. (@jaquez_jr) about his draft process, Jimmy Butler, John Wooden, playing through pain and more.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 7:30 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We all know that L.A. and Philly stay jiggy, but on the sneak – Miami brings the heat for real.”
Just ask Dame 👀
(via @MGRADS)
pic.twitter.com/P880Gvo3v1 – 6:35 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard don’t fit; should Blazers trade franchise player? Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
We both like the Henderson selection – for a rebuild.
Or, can the Blazers pull off a summer miracle and still land a vet?
oregonlive.com/sports/2023/06… – 6:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Blazers’ Damian Lillard rhetoric could put Heat at a loss; Heat add undrafted prospects. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/23/bla… – 6:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Aspiring to be like Jimmy Butler, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez embraces Heat partnership sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/23/asp… – 5:47 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Woj doubles down ignoring Dame’s wishes: “Lillard has to decide if he wants to grow with this young group. This team’s not going to be a championship contender … there’s no magic trade out there.”
Who did Woj talk to?
IDK, but he says the team has done “an outstanding job.” – 5:45 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
More Joe Cronin on Dame and Scoot: “It’s a possibility those two can blend well together. They can complement each other. We’ll see how Chauncey decides how to use them. I don’t know if he’ll use (Henderson) as a backup or a starter, or swing him, but basketball is about talent.” – 4:50 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
‘ @trailblazers GM Joe Cronin, on whether @Dame_Lillard and Scoot Henderson can play together: “My goal is to keep both of them. I have zero desire to trade Dame. I really hope this works out here. You can tell how excited I am about Scoot Henderson.”
#RipCity – 4:49 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
“Dame wanted a win-now veteran, and his team said, “Nah, Scoot.”
@JerryBrewer on what will likely be the next big NBA breakup: the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 4:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aspiring to be like Jimmy Butler, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez embraces Heat partnership sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/23/asp… – 3:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Where I land on everything a day later: I’m skeptical the Blazers can do enough with their remaining assets to get Dame to come around, but I’ve been wrong about that before. And if it comes to a rebuild, Scoot/Shaedon is not the worst starting point in the world. – 1:44 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Undrafted free agent Nate Laszewski out of Notre Dame will play Summer League for the Indiana Pacers, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It’s clear the Trail Blazers do not want to trade Damian Lillard. But will Lillard force their hand? Blazers GM Joe Cronin offered an update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the list of the undrafted prospects who have already committed to play for the Heat’s summer league team – 1:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA : Kings cap space, the Dame dilemma, Dallas’s big win and more on an unusually … normal? … NBA draft night.
theathletic.com/4635898/2023/0… – 1:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers’ Damian Lillard rhetoric could put Heat at a loss; Heat add undrafted prospects. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/23/bla… Who’s going to summer camp with the Heat? We’ve got the latest updates. – 12:57 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
2/2 And don’t forget. Dame doesn’t have a no-trade clause. He can make whatever demands he wants but it’s up to the Blazers what happens. And they don’t owe him anything. He’s been well-paid for this platform to score thousands of points. – 12:26 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
I give Joe Cronin a lot of credit. He called Dame’s bluff. Dame made it clear he wanted no more young players. Will Dame now want to eave? I doubt it. Don’t think he will. But I also think it will be extremely difficult to use Dame and Scoot together. Good luck, Chauncey. 1/2 – 12:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aspiring to be like Jimmy Butler, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez embraces Heat partnership. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/23/asp… “I mean, I know he’s like a superstar, but that’s a guy I would aspire to be like.” – 12:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Talked to Adam Simon last night about Jaime Jaquez Jr’s footwork and pace in the film, and how he models things after Jimmy Butler: pic.twitter.com/LVGE5i8u2I – 11:03 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jaime Jaquez Jr is Jimmy Butler
Jesus Butler
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jaime Jaquez Jr. just spoke with us about his impressive pre-draft workout with the Heat, why he thinks he’s a better three-point shooter than the college numbers show, his love of Jimmy Butler and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jaime Jaquez Jr on emulating things from Jimmy Butler:
“He’s a competitor and that’s what I try to be every single day.” – 11:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jaime Jaquez Jr:
– Loves the pump fake
– Likes the mid-post with back to the basket
– Uses his pivot a ton
– Best defensive skill is off-ball
– Favorite player is Jimmy Butler
Jaime Jaquez Jr:
– Loves the pump fake
– Likes the mid-post with back to the basket
– Uses his pivot a ton
– Best defensive skill is off-ball
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The 30th pick in the NBA Draft has netted some quality players over the last quarter century: Jimmy Butler, Desmond Bane, Kevin Porter Jr., David Lee, Josh Hart.
It’s also a pick that has changed hands on or around draft night 5 times in last 6 years. About to be 6 in 7 now. – 4:54 PM
When Portland star Damian Lillard was seen smiling and laughing to the sounds of Will Smith’s famous song, “Miami” on Instagram Live on Friday in a 45-second clip of captured video that went viral, it was only natural to wonder if he was sending some sort of message to the Trail Blazers about his possible desire to be traded to the Miami Heat. But his agent, Aaron Goodwin, chose to clarify and contextualize the scene with The Athletic on Friday night. As Goodwin shared, Lillard is currently on a “working vacation” in Paris and was at a club when the DJ, presumably, chose to make light of his uncertain and well-chronicled situation. “The music was just a coincidence,” Goodwin told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / June 24, 2023
“Damian’s not disrespectful. He’s not an instigator, so he’s not going to do anything out of character. There would be no reason for him to do that. That’s why he laughed (in the video). It’s a funny coincidence that a DJ would put that on.” In all, Goodwin said, Lillard went live for approximately 15 minutes. The “Miami” song wasn’t the end of it, either, as the DJ also played the Whitney Houston classic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”a that includes the lyric, “I wanna feel the Heat with somebody.” -via The Athletic / June 24, 2023
Clutch Points: Here’s Damian Lillard at a party with Will Smith’s hit song “Welcome to Miami” playing in the background on his IG Live 😳 (h/t @MGRADS) pic.twitter.com/lfu2P9WhiN -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 23, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Cason Wallace said he wants to model his game after Jimmy Butler? Don’t know that I’ve ever heard that before. -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / June 22, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Riley on Jimmy Butler: “I don’t think anybody game-planned the way that Denver did… they made it difficult for him but… he plays the game the right way.” -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / June 20, 2023