Josh Hart, Knicks agree to extend player option deadline

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Josh Hart and the Knicks have agreed to extend a midnight ET deadline for his $12.9M player option until Thursday. Hart, a key trade deadline addition to the Knicks, is a priority to retain on a new deal.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Josh Hart and the Knicks have agreed to extend a midnight ET deadline for his $12.9M player option until Thursday. Hart, a key trade deadline addition to the Knicks, is a priority to retain on a new deal. – 8:59 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
With the New York Knicks declining Derrick Rose’s $15.6M option, they’re projected with the $12.4M non tax MLE if Josh Hart picks up his $13M option.
If Hart opts out and re-signs with a raise, clearest path to full MLE is to reduce more payroll, like by trading Evan Fournier. – 1:15 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
That’s 1 of 2 option decisions for the Knicks out of the way. The other: Josh Hart has until 11:59 p.m. tonight to pick up or decline his $13M player option. Hart could earn more than $13M as a free agent, but there’s an off chance he picks up the PO & signs a 4yr/$81M ext in Aug – 12:59 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“They moved (a 2023 1st rnd) pick for Josh Hart. Assuming Josh Hart’s back, it’s hard to argue (against) moving a pick in the 20s for a guy who’s a really good rotation player.”
– @TimBontemps on why NYK’s quiet Draft night was a success on The Putback:
Josh Hart @joshhart
