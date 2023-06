Kevin Durant jumps into Twitter Space convo titled 'Kevin Durant is not top 5'

Durant jumped into a Twitter Spaces conversation. Twitter Spaces is a forum through Twitter that allows users to host, join and participate in live audio-only talk shows. This particular Twitter Spaces conversation was hosted by online personality “LegendOfWinning,” and the conversation was titled “Kevin Durant is not top 5.” To the surprise of some — but not all — Durant himself jumped in and argued with the speakers. He appeared to join in after about 40 minutes. Then he told off the hosts for the way they view the game. “I just think how y’all even look at the game is whack as f—,” Durant said. “I just think how you all consume the game is trash. Are you good or not? Some things can be that simple.” Source: Larry Brown @ Larry Brown Sports