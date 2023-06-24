Kevin Durant jumps into Twitter Space convo titled 'Kevin Durant is not top 5'

Durant jumped into a Twitter Spaces conversation. Twitter Spaces is a forum through Twitter that allows users to host, join and participate in live audio-only talk shows. This particular Twitter Spaces conversation was hosted by online personality “LegendOfWinning,” and the conversation was titled “Kevin Durant is not top 5.” To the surprise of some — but not all — Durant himself jumped in and argued with the speakers. He appeared to join in after about 40 minutes. Then he told off the hosts for the way they view the game. “I just think how y’all even look at the game is whack as f—,” Durant said. “I just think how you all consume the game is trash. Are you good or not? Some things can be that simple.”
The KD spaces happening right now is the first worthwhile spaces convo I’ve heard in a long time… – 8:53 PM
With #Cavs, Emoni Bates doesn’t need to be the ballyhooed teenager on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He doesn’t need to be “Kevin Durant Jr.” He doesn’t need to be a star or the answer on the wing. For the first time in years, there are no expectations.
With #Cavs, Emoni Bates doesn’t need to be the ballyhooed teenager on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He doesn’t need to be “Kevin Durant Jr.” He doesn’t need to be a star or the answer on the wing. For the first time in years, there are no expectations.
Swagger Season 2 is out now! Lock in with @RocktheFilm
Swagger Season 2 is out now! Lock in with @RocktheFilm
I see everyone talking about Dariq Whitehead taking KD and Joe Johnson’s number, but what about Nets legend Boki Nachbar? – 12:57 PM
#Nets are up next with the 21st overall pick.
“Kevin Durant on steroids” and the potential to be “one of the all-time greats.”
“Kevin Durant on steroids” and the potential to be “one of the all-time greats.”
Cason Wallace said the KD-Russ Thunder were one of his favorite teams and that he played with them frequently on 2K – 9:48 PM
Mikal Bridges as a Net:
26.1 PPG
4.5 RPG
1.0 SPG
48/38/89%
A reminder: Pick swaps are not the same thing as owing a team an outright first-rounder. Barring injury, can’t imagine the Suns’ picks in 2024 and 2026 will be more valuable than Wizards’ picks, and in 2028, it’ll be the worst pick between PHX, BKN and PHI because of the KD trade – 4:30 PM
Phoenix is the most all in on a title I’ve seen a team go since the Nets with D-Will/KG/Pierce etc.
Chris Paul has now been on a team with
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
James Harden
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Blake Griffin
DeAndre Jordan
Paul George has averaged > 23 points, > 6 rebounds and > 5 assists per game in each of the past three seasons.
Only five other players have averaged at least 23/6/5 in each of the past three years:
Nikola Jokic,
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Luka Doncic,
Kevin Durant,
Most career PPG by a player at each draft position:
1st — Elgin Baylor (27.4)
2nd — Kevin Durant (27.3)
3rd — Michael Jordan (30.1)
4th — Rick Barry (23.2)
5th — Trae Young (25.5)
6th — Damian Lillard (25.2)
7th — Steph Curry (24.6)
8th — Geoff Petrie (21.8)
The Lakers preseason schedule for 2023-24 was just released and it’s got some notable competition:
Two games against Steph Curry and the Warriors
One against Giannis and the Bucks
One against Mikal Bridges and the upstart Nets
They’re taking about KD vs. Alfonso Del Quan on ESPN, nobody wake me from this fever dream pic.twitter.com/iew3vSsjcz – 2:38 PM
From yesterday:
What Phoenix Suns need to build roster around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal #Suns
Is KD right when he says Harden, Kyrie and Westbrook are 3 of the most influential players? Rather build around Ohtani or Judge? & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @EphraimSalaam @martinweiss
“There is no better top four in the league than Kevin Durant, Devin Booker … Bradley Beal and then Deandre Ayton. … They should win a title.”
