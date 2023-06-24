Knicks declining Derrick Rose's team option, making him unrestricted free agent this summer

Fred Katz: The Knicks are declining Derrick Rose’s $15.6M team option, league source confirms to The Athletic. I’m told this doesn’t close the door to a potential return for Rose on a cheaper contract. He’ll now enters unrestricted free agency this summer. @StevePopper first w the news.
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose was integral in getting NYK to playoffs in 2020-21. His teammates said all year, when asked about it, that he can still play. Assume he pursues options outside of NY. Knicks project to have $12M trade exception with Rose $16M option declined: pic.twitter.com/xEy5KCAkIr pic.twitter.com/ryJgQlkX3I – 1:03 PM
Derrick Rose was integral in getting NYK to playoffs in 2020-21. His teammates said all year, when asked about it, that he can still play. Assume he pursues options outside of NY. Knicks project to have $12M trade exception with Rose $16M option declined: pic.twitter.com/xEy5KCAkIr pic.twitter.com/ryJgQlkX3I – 1:03 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
I couldn’t be further on Scoot over Miller.
Scoot might be “Derrick Rose if he never got hurt.”
Miller might be “Cam Reddish if he had more usage in college.”
When Scoot get announced to the 100th anniversary team, this is going to all be even more absurd. – 6:59 PM
I couldn’t be further on Scoot over Miller.
Scoot might be “Derrick Rose if he never got hurt.”
Miller might be “Cam Reddish if he had more usage in college.”
When Scoot get announced to the 100th anniversary team, this is going to all be even more absurd. – 6:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Watch … Bulls will somehow get their hands on DRose this summer … and you maniacs will be right back in the ticket line, throwing money at the window, forgiving everything. – 11:04 PM
Watch … Bulls will somehow get their hands on DRose this summer … and you maniacs will be right back in the ticket line, throwing money at the window, forgiving everything. – 11:04 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Knicks declining Derrick Rose’s team option suggests that they don’t have anything on the front burner trade-wise. Rose’s 16M expiring deal would have been valuable trade chip. Transaction will give Knicks access to the $12.2M exception in free agency. Newsday first reported. -via Twitter @IanBegley / June 24, 2023
Mike McGraw: Noah, Rose, Gooden & Wembanyama, from Joakim’s IG. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/1x5djUUAkT -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / May 29, 2023
Victor Wembanyama played 35 minutes and inked 19 points and 14 rebounds. DeVante Jones and TaShawn Thomas followed with 12 points each. Former Chicago Bulls players Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah had front-row seats for the Wembanyama show. -via EuroHoops.net / May 28, 2023