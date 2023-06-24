Mavericks turned down Josh Green or Jaden Hardy for Clint Capela trade

Tim MacMahon: The Mavericks asked for Clint Capela. My understanding is the Hawks asked for the Mavericks to throw in Josh Green or Jaden Hardy, which that’s a no-go. Those are young players that the Mavericks really like.
Source: YouTube
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ summer league schedule (to watch Dereck Lively II, O-Max Prosper and Jaden Hardy) is out:
— vs. OKC on July 8, 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
— vs. 76ers on July 10, 7 p.m. CT (ESPNU)
— vs. Warriors on July 12, 4:30 p.m. CT (NBA TV)
— vs. Pacers on July 14, 5:30 p.m. CT (NBA TV) – 1:04 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Hawks are under a mandate from ownership to get under the luxury tax, per @WindhorstESPN (podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri…).
De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela have all been mentioned in various trade talks already this offseason. pic.twitter.com/8vVIiAjmPF – 12:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Olivier-Maxence Prosper turns 21 on July 3; Dereck Lively doesn’t turn 20 until Feb. 12. Along with Jaden Hardy, who turns 21 on July 5, Mavs are getting a whole lot younger and more athletic, quick, and with the new restrictive CBA those are good things, potentially. – 11:01 PM
On Friday morning’s episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon touched on Dallas’ movement in the draft, which included the rumored deal between the Mavericks and the Hawks that failed to come to fruition. “The Mavericks asked for Clint Capela,” MacMahon said. “My understanding is the Hawks asked for the Mavericks to throw in Josh Green or Jaden Hardy, which that’s a no-go. Those are young players that the Mavericks really like.” -via Sports Illustrated / June 24, 2023
The Hawks and Mavericks, league sources say, have found no common ground to date on their discussions about the veterans that would be involved in a deal to potentially swap first-round picks Thursday. Atlanta wants John Collins attached to its No. 15 pick in exchange for Dallas’ No. 10 selection and Dāvis Bertāns, as first reported by Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer. Dallas wants Trae Young favorite Clint Capela swapped in for Collins to import Capela for the clear upgrade at center that the Mavericks seek this offseason. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 17, 2023
The most inbound trade calls Atlanta has gotten, dating back to the trade deadline, have been focused on young center Onyeka Okongwu, sources said. Okongwu becomes extension eligible this summer after a decent emergence in Year 3. The same goes for Saddiq Bey, whom Atlanta sacrificed five second-round picks to acquire at the deadline and surely intends to retain long term. That has led opposing front offices to pinpoint Capela and De’Andre Hunter as logical trade candidates for the Hawks in addition to Collins. It is important to consider, though, how much Atlanta has valued Capela’s ideal pick-and-roll partnership as a lob threat for Young, not to mention his rim protection ability when he and the Hawks’ lead guard have to defend the opposition’s same action. Plus, Atlanta values Hunter’s two-way ability in a league that’s still placing heavy premium on wings. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
Unless LeBron James were to seriously press a trade with the threat of retirement, the Mavericks don’t have a reasonable offer that would satisfy the Lakers. Assuming the goal is to pair James with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the best offer they could reasonably make includes prospects Josh Green and Jaden Hardy, and a maximum of two first-round picks. Because they still owe the Knicks a Top 10 protected first-round pick in 2024, and they traded their 2029 pick to Brooklyn, they are limited to moving the 10th overall selection in this year’s draft, and their 2027 first-round pick. -via HoopsHype / June 6, 2023
If LeBron James were to demand a trade, and the Lakers were to entertain offers, it would take more than a package of, say, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dāvis Bertāns, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft and another future first to get a deal done. The Lakers simply aren’t interested in what Dallas could offer in a trade, according to multiple team sources. -via The Athletic / June 5, 2023