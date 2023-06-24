Paolo Banchero commits to play for Team USA at upcoming World Cup

Add the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year to the list of commitments for Team USA this summer. Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, is the eleventh American pro to commit for the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, league sources told The Athletic. And it’s a bit of a coup for the Americans, as Banchero, who was born in the U.S. but has an Italian passport, had previously said he would play for Team Italy this summer.
Source: Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, Joe Vardon and Shams Charania @ The Athletic
More on this storyline
Banchero, 20, was given an Italian passport in early 2020 (his father is of Italian descent) with the idea that he would play for the Azzurri in the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games were delayed a year due to COVID-19, and he never appeared with the Italians. In the meantime, he played one season at Duke, where Hill is a legend, and Hill continued to pursue Banchero after he was drafted into the NBA. -via The Athletic / June 24, 2023
But Banchero was still talking about playing for Italy as late as last year, according to BasketNews, a European basketball news site. Just before he was drafted in June of 2022, he told La Gazzetta dello Sport “this summer, I won’t be able to play with the national team, but next summer, I will be there,” talking about Team Italy in the World Cup. He posed in a team picture with the Magic with an Italian flag, and on a podcast with then-Magic teammate R.J. Hampton, he said “I am with Italy now.” -via The Athletic / June 24, 2023
Clutch Points: Paolo Banchero: “What’s the story behind [wearing] #15?” Nikola Jokic: “I was chubby, I was big, and #15 was the biggest jersey.” 😂😂 (via @OrlandoMagic/ Tiktok) pic.twitter.com/ufKGU7WzY6 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 12, 2023