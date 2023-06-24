Paul George on the block?

NBA journalist Howard Beck thinks Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is “certainly available” this offseason. “They’re not trying to give him away, but they are trying to pivot, and they do have, I think, a franchise-wide frustration with the way that this era has gone,” Beck said on Friday’s episode of the FnA podcast with Kevin Figgers and Adam Auslund.
Source: Julia Stumbaugh @ Bleacher Report
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lawrence Frank said the Clippers still plan to build around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Via @SportingTrib bit.ly/43WQmDd pic.twitter.com/CAhzsXNA8L – 1:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Brandon Miller doubled down on Paul George as his GOAT.
Brandon Miller doubled down on Paul George as his GOAT.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank reiterated that the Clippers want to maximize around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and be transparent with those two and see what they’re seeing to improve team. Frank says new CBA will change how teams are built. He said both stars were upset with how season ended – 1:31 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Portland registered interest in creating a deal around the No. 3 pick for Paul George, sources told @JakeLFischer, but those talks didn’t gain any traction with LA.
Don’t expect the Clippers to part with PG.
Portland registered interest in creating a deal around the No. 3 pick for Paul George, sources told @JakeLFischer, but those talks didn’t gain any traction with LA.
Don’t expect the Clippers to part with PG.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some notes on Knicks, the math on a potential Paul George deal, Donte DiVincenzo, Obi Toppin, Pacers & Miles McBride: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 2:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Listen, things can change, but a source said this about Paul George-Knicks:
“Nothing to it.”
Listen, things can change, but a source said this about Paul George-Knicks:
“Nothing to it.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
With @BA_Turner, what we’re hearing on Clippers forward Paul George being the subject of trade talks: latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Paul George is really good and a good fit for the Knicks (depending on the cost) — but 33 years old and these games played the last four seasons… pic.twitter.com/stIatnuQfw – 1:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Draft rumors: Scoot Henderson gaining traction at No. 2; Knicks, Clippers talked Paul George trade
NBA Draft rumors: Scoot Henderson gaining traction at No. 2; Knicks, Clippers talked Paul George trade
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Brandon Miller saying Paul George is the GOAT, then Michael Jordan passing on him at No. 2 is proof that the NBA scriptwriters are working on a sitcom. – 12:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few pre-draft notes on the Knicks, Paul George, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride and Donte DiVincenzo: pic.twitter.com/AGiXXBgqbb – 12:15 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is going to sound a bit greedy, but if I were the Knicks, I wouldn’t pay what it takes to get Paul George because I’m pretty confident that someone younger, better and/or more durable will try to force their way to New York in the relatively near future. – 12:04 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Ian que NYK y LAC sostienen pláticas de un canje de Paul George a New York. No me late que a George le entusiasme la noción de irse de su sur de California natal, y encima irse a una ciudad distante de sus raíces.
Dice Ian que NYK y LAC sostienen pláticas de un canje de Paul George a New York. No me late que a George le entusiasme la noción de irse de su sur de California natal, y encima irse a una ciudad distante de sus raíces.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade, per SNY sources. It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George. @TheSteinLine reported earlier that Clips gave rival teams the impression that they were gauging George’s trade value last week. – 11:23 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Final pre-draft notebook @YahooSports is live, unpacking news and notes from last night’s Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart-Tyus Jones trade, plus details on Paul George, De’Andre Hunter, Pascal Siakam, the Pacers, Hawks, Lakers and more: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-draft… – 11:05 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Paul George has averaged > 23 points, > 6 rebounds and > 5 assists per game in each of the past three seasons.
Only five other players have averaged at least 23/6/5 in each of the past three years:
Nikola Jokic,
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Luka Doncic,
Kevin Durant,
Paul George has averaged > 23 points, > 6 rebounds and > 5 assists per game in each of the past three seasons.
Only five other players have averaged at least 23/6/5 in each of the past three years:
Nikola Jokic,
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Luka Doncic,
Kevin Durant,
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
☕️ morning brew ☕️
Why the Knicks should make a serious run at Paul George:
☕️ morning brew ☕️
Why the Knicks should make a serious run at Paul George:
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
* new words / freshly brewed *
Yes, the Knicks Should Make a Run at Paul George:
* new words / freshly brewed *
Yes, the Knicks Should Make a Run at Paul George:
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
Paul George was just minding his offseason business, now all of a sudden his career is being scrutinized next to the GOATs of the game. Thanks, Brandon Miller… pic.twitter.com/AuEonZ0Gr4 – 4:54 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball, my GOAT of basketball is Paul George.”
Brandon Miller weighed in on the GOAT debate 👀
“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball, my GOAT of basketball is Paul George.”
Brandon Miller weighed in on the GOAT debate 👀
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Is the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era ending in LA? Rumor is Clippers are testing the Paul George trade waters.
Is the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era ending in LA? Rumor is Clippers are testing the Paul George trade waters.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If the Clippers trade Paul George to Portland for Simons and the no. 3 pick, the obvious next step would be to trade Kawhi, no? – 9:53 AM
Free agency officially begins in July with an opportunity for Rose to upgrade the roster via trade. The Knicks were reportedly involved in negotiations with the Wizards for Bradley Beal, who ultimately chose Phoenix and waived his no-trade clause to form a Big-3 with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. A source shot down another rumor Thursday, saying “there was nothing to” the reported talks between the Knicks and Clippers for Paul George. -via New York Daily News / June 23, 2023
The Clippers and Knicks have had conversations about a potential trade for wing Paul George, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, talks that were initiated by New York. Though George was an All-Star forward as recently as February, multiple league insiders this week expressed doubts about what return value the team could get for him, -via Los Angeles Times / June 22, 2023
if the Clippers are truly motivated to deal him, and believed a top draft pick in exchange for George was not within range. Those doubts, the sources said, centered on his history of injuries and contract status. -via Los Angeles Times / June 22, 2023