Pistons waive RJ Hampton

Shams Charania: The Detroit Pistons have waived guard RJ Hampton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Detroit Pistons have waived RJ Hampton, source confirms
Hampton was the No. 24 pick in 2020 after going straight to the Australian NBL from high school – 6:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons announce that RJ Hampton has been waived.
Hampton averaged 7.3 points and 2.3 rebounds on 36% from the 3-point line in 21 games with the Pistons. – 5:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Detroit Pistons have waived guard RJ Hampton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ausar says Cade and RJ Hampton texted him welcoming him to the team. – 4:17 PM
RJ Hampton @RjHampton14
remember the day like it was yesterday! best day of my life !! Now it’s your turn @thejalenwilson 🤍 – 6:58 PM

More on this storyline

Omari Sanfoka II: Ausar Thompson said Cade Cunningham texted him during his flight to Detroit, and he also heard from RJ Hampton. Sasser said RJ also reached out to him and that they grew up together in Texas. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / June 23, 2023

