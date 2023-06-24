Pistons waive RJ Hampton

Shams Charania: The Detroit Pistons have waived guard RJ Hampton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Detroit Pistons have waived RJ Hampton, source confirms
First by @ShamsCharania
Hampton was the No. 24 pick in 2020 after going straight to the Australian NBL from high school – 6:10 PM
The Detroit Pistons have waived RJ Hampton, source confirms
First by @ShamsCharania
Hampton was the No. 24 pick in 2020 after going straight to the Australian NBL from high school – 6:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons announce that RJ Hampton has been waived.
Hampton averaged 7.3 points and 2.3 rebounds on 36% from the 3-point line in 21 games with the Pistons. – 5:33 PM
The #Pistons announce that RJ Hampton has been waived.
Hampton averaged 7.3 points and 2.3 rebounds on 36% from the 3-point line in 21 games with the Pistons. – 5:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Detroit Pistons have waived guard RJ Hampton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:03 PM
The Detroit Pistons have waived guard RJ Hampton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ausar says Cade and RJ Hampton texted him welcoming him to the team. – 4:17 PM
Ausar says Cade and RJ Hampton texted him welcoming him to the team. – 4:17 PM
RJ Hampton @RjHampton14
remember the day like it was yesterday! best day of my life !! Now it’s your turn @thejalenwilson 🤍 – 6:58 PM
remember the day like it was yesterday! best day of my life !! Now it’s your turn @thejalenwilson 🤍 – 6:58 PM
More on this storyline
Detroit Pistons PR: The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has waived guard R.J. Hampton. -via Twitter @Pistons_PR / June 24, 2023
Omari Sanfoka II: Ausar Thompson said Cade Cunningham texted him during his flight to Detroit, and he also heard from RJ Hampton. Sasser said RJ also reached out to him and that they grew up together in Texas. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / June 23, 2023
Outside yourself, who’s the best Catan player in the NBA? Grant Williams: There’s a couple of guys that may claim that throne. I remember RJ Hampton claiming that he was good at Catan and said whenever I came to Orlando that we should play. But let’s just say I definitely crown myself king and whoever after that can be a jester. -via HoopsHype / April 10, 2023