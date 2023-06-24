Sixers determined to re-sign James Harden

Evan Sidery: The Sixers are “determined” to re-sign James Harden this offseason, per @wojespn: – Probably won’t end up being traditional max contract Harden has sought. – There’s been mutual interest between Harden and the Rockets, but mentions Houston has various options heading into free… pic.twitter.com/8G59ig9PjU
Source: Twitter @esidery
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Sixers are “determined” to re-sign James Harden this offseason, per @wojespn:
– Probably won’t end up being traditional max contract Harden has sought.
– There’s been mutual interest between Harden and the Rockets, but mentions Houston has various options heading into free… pic.twitter.com/8G59ig9PjU – 9:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers’ decision of whether or not to bring back James Harden shouldn’t be viewed in a vacuum.
Rather, it should be viewed in economic terms.
It is a matter of opportunity cost.
The alternatives are not good enough to forgo Harden’s services:
973espn.com/short-of-a-max… – 4:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Since the days immediately after their elimination by the Boston Celtics, those familiar with the Sixers’ thinking have felt that they’ve projected a confidence about re-signing James Harden.
Ultimately, bringing Harden back is the right move:
973espn.com/short-of-a-max… – 10:14 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Love the culture fit of Cam Whitmore in Houston. James Harden, Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, and Kenyon Martin Jr., about to be terrific veteran leaders for the 18-year-old. Harden can show him the best spots in the city, the others can show him how to run NBA Xs and Os. – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul has now been on a team with
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
James Harden
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Blake Griffin
DeAndre Jordan
David West pic.twitter.com/D9fusaAgOs – 3:27 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Back on the grid, & playing catch up:
-Phillies playing great until Rob Thomson intervenes
-Sixers like purgatory close to bringing back Harden
-Tobias Harris could get traded tonight
-95 up & running this weekend
Did I miss anything? – 11:45 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Collected some rumors on Tobias Harris trade market, James Harden latest.
Rumors out of Portland and Houston Draft intel which could impact Lillard market, etc.
One stop slopping.
libertyballers.com/2023/6/21/2376… – 10:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers offseason preview: Where Philly stands on James Harden, Tobias Harris and 2023 NBA Draft
(By @therealmikekb)
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 12:04 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is KD right when he says Harden, Kyrie and Westbrook are 3 of the most influential players? Rather build around Ohtani or Judge? & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @EphraimSalaam @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:28 AM
More on this storyline
There’s a chance that another team could look to get into the mix to land the former MVP, but at this point Philly’s biggest competition for James Harden’s services comes in the form of the Houston Rockets. There are a lot of eyes on the Rockets heading into the draft and free agency as owner Tilman Fertitta looks to put his stamp on the franchise. Fertitta is said to be heavily focused on restoring winning culture in Houston, and the hiring of head coach Ime Udoka was seen as a step in that direction. -via CBSSports.com / June 21, 2023
Philadelphia has a free-agent quartet outside of Harden to manage this offseason: Paul Reed, Jalen McDaniels, Georges Niang, and Shake Milton. Milton is the least likely of those players to return next season, sources say, as the veteran guard looks for a potential opportunity for more minutes (this could change if James Harden were to walk in free agency). -via Philly Voice / June 20, 2023
Sources close to the situation say Thompson is most likely their best-player-available choice. But some uncertainty surrounds James Harden’s free agency—specifically his price tag. Whatever happens with Harden could impact how Thompson’s fit factors into their decision. -via Bleacher Report / June 19, 2023