Steve Kerr on Chris Paul trade: We needed a shift

The Warriors don’t have to say the words. But after Friday’s news conference to introduce Podziemski and Jackson-Davis, and days before anybody with the team is allowed to address the Chris Paul acquisition, Kerr explained the general terms of the Warriors’ offseason objective. “We’re going to be a lot different,” Steve Kerr told me. “The last thing I’m going to do is say anything about a team that just won a championship a year ago and then fought through a difficult season. Made a helluva run at the end of this year. I’ve loved this group that we’ve had the last couple years. “But the biggest point is that we sensed we needed a shift. Didn’t mean we needed an overhaul, but we needed a shift of some sort. I think everybody in the organization sensed that. And it feels like we’ve made a pretty significant shift without giving up our identity and our sense of who we are as a team. I think, all in all, it’s a very positive shift.” Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic