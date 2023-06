Suns, Jazz, Mavericks inquired about a Tobias Harris trade

Torrel Harris is the CEO of Unique Sports Management International. On a recent episode of the “Business of Sports” podcast, hosted by Bloomberg’s Michael Barr and Damian Sassower, the agent was asked if the 76ers have been utilizing Tobias Harris effectively: “Barr: “I’m probably gonna get in trouble with the 76ers and the league here, do they use your son the way they should?” Torrel Harris: “Personally, I don’t think so. The reason I say that, well Tobias is an assassin scorer. I mean they can’t stop him. Nobody in the league can stop him. So he’s proven that over his career even when he was with the Clippers he was an assassin scorer.” -via LibertyBallers.com / June 24, 2023