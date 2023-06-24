Tobias Harris' father and agent: The 76ers don't use him the way they should

Torrel Harris is the CEO of Unique Sports Management International. On a recent episode of the “Business of Sports” podcast, hosted by Bloomberg’s Michael Barr and Damian Sassower, the agent was asked if the 76ers have been utilizing Tobias Harris effectively: “Barr: “I’m probably gonna get in trouble with the 76ers and the league here, do they use your son the way they should?” Torrel Harris: “Personally, I don’t think so. The reason I say that, well Tobias is an assassin scorer. I mean they can’t stop him. Nobody in the league can stop him. So he’s proven that over his career even when he was with the Clippers he was an assassin scorer.”
Source: Dave Early @ LibertyBallers.com
Source: Dave Early @ LibertyBallers.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tobias Harris agent sounds like he would welcome a trade…
libertyballers.com/2023/6/24/2377… – 4:50 PM
Tobias Harris agent sounds like he would welcome a trade…
libertyballers.com/2023/6/24/2377… – 4:50 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Chicago Bulls look at different roster options, Tobias Harris could be a potential trade target for them to consider. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/23/chi… – 5:10 PM
As the Chicago Bulls look at different roster options, Tobias Harris could be a potential trade target for them to consider. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/23/chi… – 5:10 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Back on the grid, & playing catch up:
-Phillies playing great until Rob Thomson intervenes
-Sixers like purgatory close to bringing back Harden
-Tobias Harris could get traded tonight
-95 up & running this weekend
Did I miss anything? – 11:45 AM
Back on the grid, & playing catch up:
-Phillies playing great until Rob Thomson intervenes
-Sixers like purgatory close to bringing back Harden
-Tobias Harris could get traded tonight
-95 up & running this weekend
Did I miss anything? – 11:45 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
There is reported interest in Tobias Harris from multiple teams. Is there a trade there for the Sixers that actually makes sense?
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:40 AM
There is reported interest in Tobias Harris from multiple teams. Is there a trade there for the Sixers that actually makes sense?
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:40 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Will the Sixers make a trade during the NBA draft? Considering Tobias Harris’ market, James Harden’s decision and more. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:36 AM
Will the Sixers make a trade during the NBA draft? Considering Tobias Harris’ market, James Harden’s decision and more. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:36 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Collected some rumors on Tobias Harris trade market, James Harden latest.
Rumors out of Portland and Houston Draft intel which could impact Lillard market, etc.
One stop slopping.
libertyballers.com/2023/6/21/2376… – 10:45 PM
Collected some rumors on Tobias Harris trade market, James Harden latest.
Rumors out of Portland and Houston Draft intel which could impact Lillard market, etc.
One stop slopping.
libertyballers.com/2023/6/21/2376… – 10:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers have made inquiries about Tobias Harris’ availability, according to a source. However, another source said the Sixers will only make a deal that would be hard to pass up.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:44 PM
The Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers have made inquiries about Tobias Harris’ availability, according to a source. However, another source said the Sixers will only make a deal that would be hard to pass up.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:44 PM
More on this storyline
Torrell Harris: “And then [L.A.] traded him ’cause they got too good [and wanted to pivot to the Draft Lottery]. They offered us $80M, I turned down the $80M. They said ‘wow what are you looking for?’ I said ‘I want about $35M a year and they’re like ‘what? — I said ‘yeah, $35M a year. [They] said ‘well, we’re not gonna pay you that.’ So they traded him to the Sixers. Ever since [then] the Sixers,’ they put him in the corner.” -via LibertyBallers.com / June 24, 2023
Torrell Harris: “They took away, they didn’t utilize him, he was not a priority in their offense. And that’s kind of frustrating because if you’re a kick-butt player. … you don’t want to be in the corner twiddling your thumb. I just think that when they gave him opportunities — like there was a stretch Joel didn’t play and James Harden, didn’t play for like 15 games — he led the team and averaged over 25 points. Then they come back ‘okay, well you gotta go back in the corner.’” -via LibertyBallers.com / June 24, 2023
Tobias Harris, a 6-foot-7 wing, is a potential addition I first heard about three weeks ago. The Pacers have expressed interest in the Philly wing. He’s owed $39.2 million next season and then will be a free agent at age 32. That would be a significant salary to commit to and those talks have not escalated, I’m told. -via Fieldhouse Files / June 22, 2023