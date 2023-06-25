Rockets interested in Jordan Clarkson, Austin Reaves, and others?

According to a person with knowledge of their thinking, they have interest in the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, the Nets’ Cam Johnson, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl and the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell.
Source: Houston Chronicle
Source: Houston Chronicle
More on this storyline
In what is shaping up to be one of the hardest team selections in the country’s history for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, coach Chot Reyes will choose from 21 players. The governing body of basketball in the Philippines (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Inc) has announced the preliminary squad that includes Jordan Clarkson, Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, three juggernauts that will vie for the one naturalized spot on the roster. -via FIBA / June 12, 2023
During the year, Clarkson nearly helped Utah all the way to a shot at the postseason, and only an injury-addled finish (they lost nine of their final 11 games) prevented the Jazz from a serious run. But Clarkson was well aware of the trade chatter. “You know, for me, I know what it is—it’s the business,” Clarkson told Heavy Sports. “And, you know, I’ve been a part of this business for a long time now, I guess. Nine years, about to go on to 10 after this next. You know, I’m willing to, you know, do whatever is asked of me.” -via Heavy.com / April 15, 2023
“I love Utah,” he said. “But I mean, it’s a business. I understand it. It is nothing for us to pack up and enjoy another experience anywhere. But the biggest thing for us is, you know, the love and support that I felt here, Utah, it has been amazing. And that probably is the biggest thing that would have hurt just leaving, because all the relationships and stuff that we built.” -via Heavy.com / April 15, 2023
Austin Reaves, who will be playing in Manila for the United States in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, received praise from his coach saying he saw the potential from his rookie year. “I saw it early on and obviously the Laker organization as well. I said in Austin’s rookie year that he’s gonna be a great player in the NBA and his ability to—I’ll just put it this way—he’s fearless, he’s not afraid of the moment,” said Handy. -via ABS-CBN News / June 20, 2023
Los Angeles has the advantage in restricted free agency. The team controls the fate of both Reaves and Rui. Should any team issue an offer sheet, the Lakers will have approximately 24 hours to match. “Someone is going to give Austin a big offer, even if it’s just to put a big number on the Lakers,” one competing executive said. -via Bleacher Report / June 20, 2023
The most L.A. can offer Reaves directly is just over $50 million (TBD on June 30). But Reaves is subject to the Arenas Rule, detailed in March on B/R, which can raise that figure considerably. The NBA and NBPA have agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, which has changed some of the projected figures—leading some around the league to wonder if a quirk in the rules could allow another team to give an offer larger than what the Lakers can match. But league sources have clarified to B/R that the spirit of the rule will remain intact come July. It will be the Lakers’ decision, even if another team issues Reaves an offer in the $100 million range over four seasons. -via Bleacher Report / June 20, 2023
