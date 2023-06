Rockets interested in Jordan Clarkson, Austin Reaves, and others?

The most L.A. can offer Reaves directly is just over $50 million (TBD on June 30). But Reaves is subject to the Arenas Rule, detailed in March on B/R, which can raise that figure considerably. The NBA and NBPA have agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, which has changed some of the projected figures—leading some around the league to wonder if a quirk in the rules could allow another team to give an offer larger than what the Lakers can match. But league sources have clarified to B/R that the spirit of the rule will remain intact come July. It will be the Lakers’ decision, even if another team issues Reaves an offer in the $100 million range over four seasons . -via Bleacher Report / June 20, 2023