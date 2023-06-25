Suns plan to keep Deandre Ayton for next season

Chris Haynes: Phoenix Suns are moving forward with the plan of keeping Deandre Ayton to play alongside Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Suns “want the Sixers to facilitate” a 3-team deal sending:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Suns want the Sixers to facilitate a 3-team deal that would land Tobias Harris in Phoenix, according to a league source. The third team would take Suns center Deandre Ayton and send assets to Philly.
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Gotta say, it was a relief to not have an interminable Doncic vs Ayton-esque debate this season. You all seemed to believe it straight away this time. Thanks, America.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Much revealed about how teams value pricey players.
– Warriors could not create much market for Jordan Poole, took CP3.
– Same happened to Wiz w/Brad Beal.
– Teams like Marcus Smart two 1st-rders & Tyus Jones more than Brogdon.
– Still weak markets on Ayton, Zion, Siakam … – 3:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The only thing is Phoenix would have to move Deandre Ayton. The Sixers have no interest in the 7-foot, 250-pounder with three years and $102 million left on his contract. And why would they when franchise player and reigning MVP Joel Embiid, like Ayton, plays center? The Sixers also don’t have any interest in any of the players the Suns would make available. So Phoenix wants the Sixers to get a third team involved to facilitate the deal, according to a source. However, the Sixers are unwilling to do so. The Pacers were interested in acquiring Harris during Thursday’s NBA draft. However, sources said they didn’t have enough assets to acquire him. That probably won’t change, as Harris is scheduled to make $39.2 million in 2023-24, the final season of the five-year, $180 million deal he signed in 2019. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 25, 2023
A source said the Suns want Harris to play alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. And they want to acquire him before the start of free agency on June 30 because of possible second apron ramifications. The only thing is Phoenix would have to move Deandre Ayton. The Sixers have no interest in the 7-foot, 250-pounder with three years and $102 million left on his contract. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 24, 2023
Do you think the Suns are going to trade Deandre Ayton to be able to add some depth, which is something they lacked during the playoffs? Chris Haynes: I think… I think they are looking into that, for sure. I think they’re looking into that. I know they’ve talked to Boston, I don’t know if they can get anything done there, but yes, they’re looking into that. -via iheart.com / June 21, 2023