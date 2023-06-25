Timberwolves, Naz Reid agree to a three-year deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: Timberwolves center Naz Reid has agreed on a new three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, his agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Undrafted out of LSU, Reid had his best season with 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Naz Reid deal is probably a good ballpark range for Stew if they do an extension this summer, for those who often ask. – 5:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Minnesota’s Naz Reid – once undrafted out of LSU – landing a new three-year, $42M contract espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:06 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The maximum that Naz Reid could sign with an extension was a starting salary in year 1 of $12.95M.
120% of the estimate average player salary. – 5:01 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Naz Reid coming off the free agency board will have some ripple effects. Not sure exactly how wide-reaching, but Reid was seen as the premier backup/spot-start big on the market similar to how Isaiah Hartenstein last summer was at top of a few teams’ lists for that type of spot. – 4:59 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FYI: Naz Reid was No. 20 in our free agent rankings.
hoopshype.com/lists/2023-nba… – 4:57 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
After the All-Star Break this past season, Naz Reid recorded 242 points in 312 minutes of playing time (0.78 points per minute).
The only center to average more points per minute after the All-Star Break in 2022-23 was Joel Embiid (min. 50 minutes).
Nikola Jokic was 3rd. – 4:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Naz Reid’s reported deal of 2+1 for 42m is in the inflation adjusted range of where we’ve seen deals for offensively focused 3rd bigs with shooting range like Bobby Portis, Christian Wood, and Kelly Olynyk. A fair deal for both sides. – 4:47 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Timberwolves center Naz Reid has agreed on a 3-year, $42M deal with a player option, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/D8Xm7Ffasy – 4:41 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Not sure if anyone out there was offering more than the mid-level for Naz Reid, but, positional overlap aside, he’s really good and losing him for nothing would’ve been extremely hard to swallow. This deal is tradable, too. – 4:38 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
HUGE move for Wolves getting Naz Reid done (as @wojespn first reported).
As reported here last week: the Wolves wanted it and Naz Reid wanted it. Boom it’s done. – 4:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Timberwolves center Naz Reid has agreed on a new three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, his agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Undrafted out of LSU, Reid had his best season with 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/YtBjdggxMa – 4:34 PM
Bobby Marks: The maximum that Naz Reid could sign with an extension was a starting salary in year 1 of $12.95M. 120% of the estimate average player salary. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 25, 2023
The Timberwolves want him back. That is true from the very top of the organization down through the front office and coaching staff. Taylor, Marc and Rodriguez are all on board with trying to get Naz Reid back, sources told The Athletic. The discussions on a contract have gone on all season and will continue. It has gotten to the point where free agency is so close that Reid almost has to dip his toe in the water to see where the market is before he makes a decision. But the Wolves are very much alive in this situation, which was made even clearer by his presence at the practice facility on Monday. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2023
Dane Moore: A good handful of Wolves roster players at the facility today. I’ve seen Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels and Jordan McLaughlin. The frequency in which Wolves players spend time in Minnesota during the summer has really gone up over the last few years. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / June 19, 2023