Timberwolves, Naz Reid agree to a three-year deal

The Timberwolves want him back. That is true from the very top of the organization down through the front office and coaching staff. Taylor, Marc and Rodriguez are all on board with trying to get Naz Reid back, sources told The Athletic. The discussions on a contract have gone on all season and will continue. It has gotten to the point where free agency is so close that Reid almost has to dip his toe in the water to see where the market is before he makes a decision. But the Wolves are very much alive in this situation, which was made even clearer by his presence at the practice facility on Monday. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2023