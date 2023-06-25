Vasilije Micic to Thunder next season?

Christos Tsaltas: Vasilije Micic has decided to play in the NBA next season. He’s in talks with the OKC Thunder and a potential trade is on the table for him. He’s more than ready for his next step in the biggest stage. Story on @SportalgrG. #ThunderUp sportal.gr/basket/nba/202…
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Vasilije Micic has decided to play in the NBA next season. He’s in talks with the OKC Thunder and a potential trade is on the table for him. He’s more than ready for his next step in the biggest stage.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Pablo Laso recounted the behind-the-scenes pursuit of Vasilije Micic 👀
Bayern coach also named the player he considers the best he has ever coached in Europe:
basketnews.com/news-191091-re… – 2:34 AM
General manager Alper Yilmaz spoke with Pinar Ilik Ucer from beIN Sports about everything that is happening with the club at the moment, starting with Vasilije Micic’s future. Serbian guard is one of the Efes‘ players with an NBA option, and Eurohoops reported that the he traveled to Oklahoma, where he can negotiate a deal since the NBA Draft was held. “We are following the developments after yesterday’s draft. Micic really wants to go to the NBA. He has an option on his contract until July 20. I don’t know if he will make another request. We are waiting for Micic for now,” Yilmaz said. -via EuroHoops.net / June 24, 2023
Aris Barkas: Vasilije Micic has traveled to Oklahoma City per #Eurohoops sources. With the Thunder having his rights, talks about a possible deal can start this week after the #NBA draft. More soon on @Eurohoopsnet and @EurohoopsTR -via Twitter / June 19, 2023