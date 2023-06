Baron Davis: 'The Linsanity wave just ate Carmelo Anthony up'

I was gonna say, with the Melo-Jeremy Lin thing, I remember the national narrative was like, you know, “How’s Melo gonna play with Jeremy Lin when he comes back from being healthy?” Was there ever any sort of tension in the locker room with that whole situation? Baron Davis: It was some weird **** going on because obviously, we were riding a wave, a super wave. And the Linsanity wave just ate Melo up. Remember, he was injured when Jeremy Lin went on that run. Yeah, because we went like five, six in a row. Melo comes back, but Jeremy Lin is the biggest star in the world. He literally went from like nobody to the face of the NBA. And you gotta remember, also, I feel like we were just transitioning out of the whole lockout. Remember the lockout squeeze? So, we’re about a year and a half, or maybe two and a half years in. So, the league still needed a thing to happen. Man, when that thing happened, it was like Melo came back and Jeremy Lin was so big. He was bigger than Melo, media-wise. Yeah, and so it did create a little like, “This **** is not real.” Like, we can’t live in this, is it sustainable or not? Yeah, bro, we can’t live in this. But, like, we should be living in it. But I think it started to create tension in the way we play. I feel like because it’s still Melo’s team, Melo is still the dog, you know what I mean?Source: YouTube