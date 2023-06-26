Bulls among teams interested in signing Derrick Rose

Phoenix, Milwaukee and Chicago have all quickly been cited as teams expected to have a level of interest in former MVP Derrick Rose after the Knicks declined to pick up their $15.6 million team option on Rose for next season.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
D-Rose in 14 seasons:
— MVP
— ROY
— 3x All-Star
— 1x All-NBA
Where next? pic.twitter.com/YlmViOJ80n – 3:04 PM
D-Rose in 14 seasons:
— MVP
— ROY
— 3x All-Star
— 1x All-NBA
Where next? pic.twitter.com/YlmViOJ80n – 3:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From the latest @TheSteinLine newsletter, the Suns, Bucks and Bulls have been “cited as teams expected to have a level of interest in former MVP Derrick Rose”:
marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season… pic.twitter.com/aRmDI2oYay – 2:21 PM
From the latest @TheSteinLine newsletter, the Suns, Bucks and Bulls have been “cited as teams expected to have a level of interest in former MVP Derrick Rose”:
marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season… pic.twitter.com/aRmDI2oYay – 2:21 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls could be a potential landing spot for Derrick Rose this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/25/chi… – 10:00 AM
The Chicago Bulls could be a potential landing spot for Derrick Rose this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/25/chi… – 10:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls could be a potential landing spot for Derrick Rose this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/25/chi… – 9:05 AM
The Chicago Bulls could be a potential landing spot for Derrick Rose this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/25/chi… – 9:05 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
One addition to the news of Derrick Rose departing the Knicks is he was always great to deal with – thoughtful and open. He got the NY media good guy award in his first go-round in NY. We had to deliver it in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/nFUTzZzEja – 8:39 AM
One addition to the news of Derrick Rose departing the Knicks is he was always great to deal with – thoughtful and open. He got the NY media good guy award in his first go-round in NY. We had to deliver it in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/nFUTzZzEja – 8:39 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday Insider: Rose’s time with Knicks likely over
The Knicks opted to not exercise the $15.6 million team option on Derrick Rose’s contract; Hart on hold; free agent targets and one more Toppin newsday.com/sports/columni… – 9:29 PM
Knicks Sunday Insider: Rose’s time with Knicks likely over
The Knicks opted to not exercise the $15.6 million team option on Derrick Rose’s contract; Hart on hold; free agent targets and one more Toppin newsday.com/sports/columni… – 9:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Derrick Rose set for unrestricted free agency after Knicks decline to pick up his team option, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/derri… – 5:00 PM
Derrick Rose set for unrestricted free agency after Knicks decline to pick up his team option, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/derri… – 5:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
No single coach has believed in – and done more for – DRose than Thibs. If it’s over in NY with him then it might be over completely for Derrick. There’s always China … – 4:02 PM
No single coach has believed in – and done more for – DRose than Thibs. If it’s over in NY with him then it might be over completely for Derrick. There’s always China … – 4:02 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks are declining Derrick Rose’s $15.6 million team option, a league source confirmed to The Athletic.
More here: theathletic.com/4638050/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/cmPK7KXFaC – 3:08 PM
The Knicks are declining Derrick Rose’s $15.6 million team option, a league source confirmed to The Athletic.
More here: theathletic.com/4638050/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/cmPK7KXFaC – 3:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose was integral in getting NYK to playoffs in 2020-21. His teammates said all year, when asked about it, that he can still play. Assume he pursues options outside of NY. Knicks project to have $12M trade exception with Rose $16M option declined: pic.twitter.com/xEy5KCAkIr pic.twitter.com/ryJgQlkX3I – 1:03 PM
Derrick Rose was integral in getting NYK to playoffs in 2020-21. His teammates said all year, when asked about it, that he can still play. Assume he pursues options outside of NY. Knicks project to have $12M trade exception with Rose $16M option declined: pic.twitter.com/xEy5KCAkIr pic.twitter.com/ryJgQlkX3I – 1:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks will not exercise option on Derrick Rose’s contract. Rose was beloved by Thibs and the organization, had a diminished role on the court but was a pro throughout his benching, a voice in the locker room, and this will give him a chance to explore available opportunities. – 12:38 PM
Knicks will not exercise option on Derrick Rose’s contract. Rose was beloved by Thibs and the organization, had a diminished role on the court but was a pro throughout his benching, a voice in the locker room, and this will give him a chance to explore available opportunities. – 12:38 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
I couldn’t be further on Scoot over Miller.
Scoot might be “Derrick Rose if he never got hurt.”
Miller might be “Cam Reddish if he had more usage in college.”
When Scoot get announced to the 100th anniversary team, this is going to all be even more absurd. – 6:59 PM
I couldn’t be further on Scoot over Miller.
Scoot might be “Derrick Rose if he never got hurt.”
Miller might be “Cam Reddish if he had more usage in college.”
When Scoot get announced to the 100th anniversary team, this is going to all be even more absurd. – 6:59 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Knicks declining Derrick Rose’s team option suggests that they don’t have anything on the front burner trade-wise. Rose’s 16M expiring deal would have been valuable trade chip. Transaction will give Knicks access to the $12.2M exception in free agency. Newsday first reported. -via Twitter @IanBegley / June 24, 2023
Fred Katz: The Knicks are declining Derrick Rose’s $15.6M team option, league source confirms to The Athletic. I’m told this doesn’t close the door to a potential return for Rose on a cheaper contract. He’ll now enters unrestricted free agency this summer. @StevePopper first w the news. -via Twitter @FredKatz / June 24, 2023
Mike McGraw: Noah, Rose, Gooden & Wembanyama, from Joakim’s IG. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/1x5djUUAkT -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / May 29, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns