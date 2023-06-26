Dallas, San Antonio were interested in Naz Reid before extension with Timberwolves

Naz Reid was expected to generate no shortage of interest in free agency from teams possessing the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception of $12.4 million — I’m told Dallas was among them — and possibly more from teams with salary cap space. The Spurs, league sources say, are another Texas team that would have had interest in Reid had he made it to free agency
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Nice to see Naz Reid back w/ #Timberwolves coming off being off the grid. Here’s what owner Glen Taylor told me 5 weeks ago on Naz. Glen had a lot to do w/ deal getting across the finish line. I’ll admit that I thought Naz would at least test UFA being this close to Fri. night. pic.twitter.com/fcqvLuAcQz – 11:01 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Story on @hoopshype: Naz Reid avoided free agency by extending with the Wolves yesterday.
Here are several other upcoming free agents, like D’Angelo Russell, Nikola Vucevic, and Xavier Tillman, we could potentially see sign extensions by June 30.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“Get it done”: Behind the scenes on the process that kept Naz Reid in a Timberwolves uniform theathletic.com/4639975/2023/0… – 8:18 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
It was fun making this video back in February about Naz Reid entering free agency. Congrats to him on his new deal: pic.twitter.com/pfg9hvAIh5 – 8:16 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @kyletheige: Naz Reid.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
This quote stood out to me when I talked to Naz Reid last week about free agency. He was simultaneously excited and stressed out by the whole process. Perhaps a little glimpse into what he was thinking before re-signing with the Wolves. pic.twitter.com/oyNgincY8S – 9:23 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Naz Reid was always a reach for the Lakers this off-season, but the money he got from the Wolves was ultimately more than L.A. could have even semi-realistically paid him. AK – 6:32 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves, C Naz Reid agree to 3-year, $42 million contract: Why the timing is key
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Timberwolves, Naz Reid agree to 3-year, $42 million extension
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Woj que @Timberwolves renueva a Naz Reid por $42 millones y 3 temporadas.
Minnesota gasta $91 millones en centros en 2023-24. El equipo que le sigue en cuanto a compensación a pívots es @Lakers con $50 millones, de retener a Mo Bamba.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Naz Reid is such a great example of someone who got questioned a ton during the pre-draft process on his motor and work ethic, and who proved scouts wrong by putting in a ton of hard work and playing hard. So glad that he gets paid now after going undrafted. Great story. – 6:00 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Fully updated story on Naz Reid re-signing with the Timberwolves: startribune.com/naz-reid-retur… – 5:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I ran into Naz Reid at the airport a couple months ago and asking about his free agency he said, “let me ask you, what will fans think if I leave?” — seeming legit torn about the idea of letting them down.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Naz Reid deal is probably a good ballpark range for Stew if they do an extension this summer, for those who often ask. – 5:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Minnesota’s Naz Reid – once undrafted out of LSU – landing a new three-year, $42M contract espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves cap sheet after Naz Reid signing + a couple notes:
– Estimates 3-$42M = $13M 23-24, $14M 24-25, $15M 25-26
– Estimates Leonard + Clark on rookie minimums
– Mike Conley’s contract was guaranteed yesterday
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The maximum that Naz Reid could sign with an extension was a starting salary in year 1 of $12.95M.
120% of the estimate average player salary. – 5:01 PM
The maximum that Naz Reid could sign with an extension was a starting salary in year 1 of $12.95M.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Naz Reid coming off the free agency board will have some ripple effects. Not sure exactly how wide-reaching, but Reid was seen as the premier backup/spot-start big on the market similar to how Isaiah Hartenstein last summer was at top of a few teams’ lists for that type of spot. – 4:59 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FYI: Naz Reid was No. 20 in our free agent rankings.
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
After the All-Star Break this past season, Naz Reid recorded 242 points in 312 minutes of playing time (0.78 points per minute).
The only center to average more points per minute after the All-Star Break in 2022-23 was Joel Embiid (min. 50 minutes).
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Naz Reid’s reported deal of 2+1 for 42m is in the inflation adjusted range of where we’ve seen deals for offensively focused 3rd bigs with shooting range like Bobby Portis, Christian Wood, and Kelly Olynyk. A fair deal for both sides. – 4:47 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Timberwolves center Naz Reid has agreed on a 3-year, $42M deal with a player option, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/D8Xm7Ffasy – 4:41 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Not sure if anyone out there was offering more than the mid-level for Naz Reid, but, positional overlap aside, he’s really good and losing him for nothing would’ve been extremely hard to swallow. This deal is tradable, too. – 4:38 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
HUGE move for Wolves getting Naz Reid done (as @wojespn first reported).
More on this storyline
In his third season in Minnesota, Naz Reid has emerged as a potent weapon off the bench, a reliable starter when one of the team’s max salary big men was out and a symbol of what the Timberwolves want to be: a tireless worker who reaches new heights after joining their ranks. As contract talks picked up again post-draft, sources familiar with the process told The Athletic, the Timberwolves and Reid were still millions apart. Then a call came from the top of the organization. “Get it done,” owner Glen Taylor instructed his front office. -via The Athletic / June 26, 2023
Bobby Marks: The maximum that Naz Reid could sign with an extension was a starting salary in year 1 of $12.95M. 120% of the estimate average player salary. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 25, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Timberwolves center Naz Reid has agreed on a new three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, his agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Undrafted out of LSU, Reid had his best season with 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 25, 2023