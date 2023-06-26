Damian Lillard, agent meeting with team to discuss franchise's direction

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin are meeting with the team today to discuss the franchise’s direction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Heat must gut depth for Lillard (& can’t afford Max/Gabe and resulting $100 M extra tax), here’s a list of vet bigs and wings who likely will need to settle for minimum to fill out rosters around league (and Heat might unearth another rookie gem too): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard and his agent will meet with the Trail Blazers today to discuss where things are heading with the team, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/QE6qRq7r9Q – 2:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Lillard asks out, 2 mainsteam NBA writers have suggested Blazers could demand team take C Jusuf Nurkic contract (3 yrs, 54 M left). He’s hurt a lot but a good player who developed 3 pt game last year. Would make Heat tax team for yrs. Fascinating to see what Heat would do then – 2:18 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin are meeting with the team today to discuss the franchise’s direction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/mUgEDzEbsw – 2:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/tUzZIHt8fn – 12:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard trade rumors: Blazers star to meet with front office, has ‘serious interest’ in joining Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 12:09 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Tan pronto Damian Lillard retorne de una vacación en París, sostendrá una reunión con @TrailBlazers en la que definirá su futuro. Hablamos del tema en @RitmoNBA. pic.twitter.com/U0FT2NyJuj – 12:05 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Are these Damian Lillard’s last days in Portland? Where is James Harden headed? And sharing a few (belated) thoughts on Chris Paul being…a Warrior.
My latest on a few of the NBA offseason’s bigger storylines, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 11:36 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I’ve been saying all week that Portland should trade Damian Lillard to Brooklyn. Get some of those Suns picks, Dorian Finney-Smith and take a flier on Ben Simmons. What can they seriously get out of a Miami deal?
BKN would look good with Lillard, Bridges, Johnson, Nic, etc… – 11:04 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Damian Lillard has interest in Miami, and he likes the Nets too. But should any other teams be added to his list?
Could the Blazers go with a two timelines approach to keep him?
And what are teams getting in Dame at age 33 next season?
New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/26/… – 10:40 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:18 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/H1A5L1G7Y8 – 10:10 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
“If the roster upgrades that are proving so difficult to pull off don’t come to fruition … Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat.”
– @sam_amick with the latest details on Damian Lillard.
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 9:51 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Damian Lillard has “serious interest” in joining the Heat, per @sam_amick (theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0…):
“Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat, who would surely love to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.”
Unless the Trail Blazers change course with… pic.twitter.com/BE07YmNM23 – 9:35 AM
Damian Lillard has “serious interest” in joining the Heat, per @sam_amick (theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0…):
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:49 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons. Join @DannyLeroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/6ZisvOHwUo – 2:22 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—Sneaky summer teams: Sac, Dallas, Hou, Utah.
—Is there a simple Dame trade staring at us?
—Would GSW dare to trade… (gulp)?
—We did a “one more time/one last job” draft.
—Guesses for EVERY major free agent (team + $$$)
open.spotify.com/episode/7bdShY… – 12:01 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jumped on @TheVolumeSports YouTube w/@HowardBeck to talk the Hornets Miller/Scoot call and the timeline for any Damian Lillard decisions youtu.be/QnJ6sH1LGj0 – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Damian Lillard speculation fair to the rest of the Heat roster? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/25/ask… – 5:01 PM
More on this storyline
As Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin shared with the local media on Saturday, Lillard is expected to meet with Blazers officials after he returns from his recent trip to Paris. According to a source briefed on the situation, the meeting to discuss the next steps of the roster-building process will likely be early this week. After all, free agency (officially) begins on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET and there is much to ponder on that front. -via The Athletic / June 26, 2023
Yet while there are all sorts of shared enthusiasm about the additions of Scoot Henderson (with the No. 3 pick), Kris Murray (at No. 23) and Rayan Rupert (at No. 43), the source said nothing has changed about Lillard’s strong desire to play with the kind of high-level players that would make the Blazers contenders again. The youth movement, impressive though it might be, isn’t enough. -via The Athletic / June 26, 2023
NBA Central: Jimmy Butler on IG 👀 (Sorry for another Damian Lillard update) pic.twitter.com/3MKp7OLexh -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 24, 2023