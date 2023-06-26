Damian Lillard ideal situation: Resign Jerami Grant and sign Draymond Green?

So, what would it take to convince Lillard that Portland is still the place to be for the rest of his NBA days? Here’s one solution that is known to be a dream scenario from Lillard’s vantage point: Re-sign forward Jerami Grant and add four-time All-Star/four-time champion Draymond Green in free agency.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Draymond thing is a nice thought but I’m not sure the Blazers and Warriors will be doing business with each other again anytime soon for obvious reasons. (Also I was under the impression salary-dumping Poole was a precursor to bringing Draymond back) – 8:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From Kyrie to Lopez to Vic to Max to Gabe to Love to free agent minimum options and a lot more, asking and answering 10 questions about what the Heat can and cannot do this offseason. And where Lillard situation stands: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Why is Damian Lillard universally considered the greatest Trail Blazer of all time when Clyde Drexler took them to the Finals twice and Bill Walton won them a title?
Definitely a franchise icon. Definitely on their Mount Rushmore. Not at all his fault they didn’t win more. But… – 7:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
It comes down to this: It’s hard to blame Joe Cronin for not trading the third pick when a good deal wasn’t out there. It’s also hard to blame Damian Lillard for feeling like he’s Brett Favre and the Blazers just drafted Aaron Rodgers.
Column: rosegardenreport.com/p/damian-lilla… – 6:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Spurs got Wemby and have a mountain of cap space.
Rockets seem determined not to suck next year.
Jazz were a playoff team before the deadline last year and just added Collins.
Blazers (for now) still have Dame.
Who is finishing in last in the West next year? – 6:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
As someone who’s covering the Dame situation and is close to it: I just want to know one way or the other so I can figure out how to cover the team going forward. If he doesn’t ask out now, I never want to hear about it again for the rest of his career. – 6:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers problem at hand:
They tanked twice to gain high picks to trade for vets to help Dame win now.
Instead, they added 2 teens who MIGHT have the Blazers in contention in 2026-27.
That does zero for Dame today. Joe made promises. Dame gave him 18 months.
Now what? – 6:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dame saw the Jaime Jaquez film too and said ‘nah they’re too stacked now’ – 6:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Kings about to push #Warriors to pay Draymond the world? Smart. He’d help Sacramento a ton & pushing GSW to pay more, more, more helps too. – 5:59 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
explaining all the new damian lillard updates pic.twitter.com/D6E9JjQfUg – 5:59 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond is “open to taking free agent meetings with other teams,” per @ChrisBHaynes 👀 pic.twitter.com/XV1rwLXEJD – 5:39 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Multiple NBA sources confirm that Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin is meeting Monday with Damian Lillard and agent to discuss franchise’s plans
First reported by @ChrisBHaynes
oregonlive.com/sports/2023/06… – 5:06 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green free agency market heats up as Warriors prepare their pitch mercurynews.com/2023/06/26/dra… – 4:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Will be interesting to see the kinds of contracts that Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma, and Jerami Grant get this summer compared to what John Collins is getting paid for the rest of his deal since the Jazz’s cost of acquisition was so low pic.twitter.com/V9vukR7f7D – 4:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lillard, agent reportedly meeting with Trail Blazers about the direction of the franchise. What you think of this report is a Rorschach Test of what you want to see happen with Lillard.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lilla… – 4:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Probably unpopular Lakers idea: I could see them as a third team in a Blazers-Heat Dame trade taking in Tyler Herro.
Young, high upside alternative to DLo. Salary matches Bamba/Beasley. Definitely costs an asset (JHS or the 2029 first). Not likely, but I could see it. – 3:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/KiXONAXCjn – 3:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Damian Lillard be traded?
🔊 @Sam_Amick gives a potential timeline with @RickKamlaSports and @EvCoRadio #RipCity pic.twitter.com/pmjAAGICXO – 3:30 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Trades! Salary dumps! Apron fears! And a whole lot of Dame Lillard rumors. Welcome to the NBA’s silly season.
My latest, for @GQSports:
gq.com/story/nba-offs… – 3:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Damian Lillard said he likes the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets as potential destinations if he’s traded.
But other teams should recruit him too. Especially the Boston Celtics.
More on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/26/… – 3:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Heat must gut depth for Lillard (& can’t afford Max/Gabe and resulting $100 M extra tax), here’s a list of vet bigs and wings who likely will need to settle for minimum to fill out rosters around league (and Heat might unearth another rookie gem too): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard and his agent will meet with the Trail Blazers today to discuss where things are heading with the team, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/QE6qRq7r9Q – 2:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Lillard asks out, 2 mainsteam NBA writers have suggested Blazers could demand team take C Jusuf Nurkic contract (3 yrs, 54 M left). He’s hurt a lot but a good player who developed 3 pt game last year. Would make Heat tax team for yrs. Fascinating to see what Heat would do then – 2:18 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin are meeting with the team today to discuss the franchise’s direction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/mUgEDzEbsw – 2:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kyrie to Brook Lopez to Zach LaVine to Gabe/Max/Love to tax restrictions to buyouts to realistic free agent targets and more, asking and answering 10 Heat offseason questions you’ve been asking. And a Lillard update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/tUzZIHt8fn – 12:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard trade rumors: Blazers star to meet with front office, has ‘serious interest’ in joining Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 12:09 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Tan pronto Damian Lillard retorne de una vacación en París, sostendrá una reunión con @TrailBlazers en la que definirá su futuro. Hablamos del tema en @RitmoNBA. pic.twitter.com/U0FT2NyJuj – 12:05 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Are these Damian Lillard’s last days in Portland? Where is James Harden headed? And sharing a few (belated) thoughts on Chris Paul being…a Warrior.
My latest on a few of the NBA offseason’s bigger storylines, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 11:36 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I’ve been saying all week that Portland should trade Damian Lillard to Brooklyn. Get some of those Suns picks, Dorian Finney-Smith and take a flier on Ben Simmons. What can they seriously get out of a Miami deal?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Damian Lillard has interest in Miami, and he likes the Nets too. But should any other teams be added to his list?
Could the Blazers go with a two timelines approach to keep him?
And what are teams getting in Dame at age 33 next season?
New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/26/… – 10:40 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:18 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/H1A5L1G7Y8 – 10:10 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Sacramento Kings Eye Draymond Green for Free Agency; Multi-year Deal at Golden State More Likely
sportando.basketball/en/sacramento-… – 9:52 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
“If the roster upgrades that are proving so difficult to pull off don’t come to fruition … Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat.”
– @sam_amick with the latest details on Damian Lillard.
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 9:51 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Damian Lillard has “serious interest” in joining the Heat, per @sam_amick (theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0…):
“Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat, who would surely love to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.”
Unless the Trail Blazers change course with… pic.twitter.com/BE07YmNM23 – 9:35 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors free agency: Draymond Green’s decision looms, plus targets and more storylines
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 8:45 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:49 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons. Join @DannyLeroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/6ZisvOHwUo – 2:22 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—Sneaky summer teams: Sac, Dallas, Hou, Utah.
—Is there a simple Dame trade staring at us?
—Would GSW dare to trade… (gulp)?
—We did a “one more time/one last job” draft.
—Guesses for EVERY major free agent (team + $$$)
open.spotify.com/episode/7bdShY… – 12:01 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
On the strong signals that the Warriors are headed to a new multiyear deal with Draymond Green … despite Sacramento’s newfound financial flexibility to pursue him and the interest of another Western Conference rival: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-free-age… pic.twitter.com/o3KK2mxyc1 – 6:42 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
If Draymond Green ends up back in Golden State next season, he might have some fences to mend with Chris Paul 😬
(via SHOWTIMEBasketball / YT) pic.twitter.com/8n2ZXnWRdG – 9:09 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Steph…with 3 years left on his deal, almost forces you to put talent around him”
When @BobbyMarks42 joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine, he gave his thoughts on what direction the Warriors should head with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson #DubNation pic.twitter.com/1DBcNfne9q – 5:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Updated title odds, where do #sixers stack up
post draft rumor round up on
Brook Lopez to Houston?
Harden looking to stay put?
Could the Kings try to max and lure Draymond Green? How would Sabonis feel?
+ is Dame to #HEATCulture inevitable?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/24/2377… – 11:01 AM
Updated title odds, where do #sixers stack up
post draft rumor round up on
Brook Lopez to Houston?
Harden looking to stay put?
Could the Kings try to max and lure Draymond Green? How would Sabonis feel?
+ is Dame to #HEATCulture inevitable?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/24/2377… – 11:01 AM
“He [Damian Lillard] wants to play on a team that has a chance,” Chris Haynes says. “He doesn’t want to be on a team that is stacked, he doesn’t want to be on a team where it’s just 3 All-Stars or 3 superstars.” -via Bleacher Report / June 26, 2023
The relationship between Damian Lillard and the franchise, according to sources, remains on solid ground but the team’s inability to flip the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft into a veteran star didn’t sit well with the franchise point guard. -via Oregonian / June 26, 2023
The Blazers could still make key additions during free agency, which begins Friday. Also, the Blazers have remaining assets they could use to acquire a star via trade. However, the No. 3 pick was a huge trade chip that the franchise originally planned to trade. But Cronin said draft night that offers he received from other teams were not good enough to convince him to pass on selecting point guard Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite). -via Oregonian / June 26, 2023
The festival will end with an hourlong live taping of “The Draymond Green Show,” the popular podcast series hosted by the four-time NBA champion power forward. -via Los Angeles Times / June 26, 2023
I continue to hear nothing but strong confidence emanating from the Bay Area that an agreement on a multi-year deal for Draymond Green to stay right where he’s always been is forthcoming. (A three-year deal, league sources say, is a popular current projection for the 33-year-old.) -via marcstein.substack.com / June 25, 2023
The Kings could pursue one of the top free-agent forwards this summer, such as Khris Middleton, Jerami Grant, or Kyle Kuzma. If there is a player they prefer to target in a trade, they can move up to two first-round picks this summer as incentives. For example, OG Anunoby is a player they’ve been linked to this summer (who the Kings could’ve matched in a trade for Holmes alone starting in July). The Kings probably have a better chance at acquiring such a player now since the opposing team wouldn’t have to take back any money. -via HoopsHype / June 23, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Damian Lillard has to decide if he wants to grow with this young group. This team is not going to be a championship contender this season. I think they’ve done an outstanding job in Portland in the last couple of years in the draft – Shaedon Sharpe last year and then this year, Scoot Henderson and two other good players who you could see a pathway to this young team. And if Damian Lillard wants to go to a contender, it’s gonna probably have to be somewhere [else] unless he’s willing to wait a couple years for this young group to grow. There’s no magic trade out there for them, they’ll try to re-sign Jerami Grant, I have some confidence they’ll be able to do that. He was certainly impactful last year. Damian Lillard has said he wants to spend his career in Portland, he wants to retire a Blazer, he certainly has that opportunity. He’s gonna be among the highest-paid players in the league over the next few years but I think Portland did what was right by their organization. Trading out of No. 3 for whatever the best available veteran would have been, would have been malpractice. You’re in a market like Portland, you don’t get cracks at it, you can’t go out in free agency to get star players. Your chance to get a star player is through the draft, and I think they did that last night. -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / June 23, 2023
Speaking of veterans, Blazers forward Jerami Grant is expected to command $30-plus million annually in free agency, according to several NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype. Multiple teams with cap space are expected to have interest in Grant, including the Detroit Pistons most notably, and could make a run at Grant, one of the top free agents on the market. Multiple executives around the league believe Grant could command a five-year, $150 million contract from Portland to remain long-term. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2023
