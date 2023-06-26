Dennis Rodman: Nikola Jokic is better than Larry Bird

Over the years, Larry Bird detractors have argued that he wouldn’t be athletic enough to enjoy the same success in today’s NBA. Nikola Jokic, a 7-foot center, who has his own set of questions about his athleticism is a two-time MVP who led Denver to its first NBA title earlier this month. “He’s slow as hell, but that guy has a game,” Rodman said. “He’s better than Larry Bird … compare him to Larry Bird, I think people would pick him.”
Source: Khari Thompson @ Boston Globe
“If Larry Bird played in this era, I think he’d be [playing overseas] in Europe. I’m just letting you know man,” Rodman said during an interview with VladTV. “He’d be somewhere over there. His game was fit for Boston at that time in the 80s and stuff like that, but in today’s world, ‘oh hell no’ there’s no way. I’m not downplaying him because he was a great player at that time, like I was but I’m saying there’s no way.” -via Boston Globe / June 26, 2023
